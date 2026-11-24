ITV producers confronted Mariella Frostrup regarding her remarks toward AJ Odudu. This article reviews the show's history of racial and behavioral controversies.

Production teams at the long-running ITV reality series I'm A Celeb rity... Get Me Out of Here! have intervened in a dispute between celebrities Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu. The confrontation occurred just one week into the new series set in the Australian jungle.

Producer Intervention And Specific Terminology Used

ITV bosses held a private conversation with Mariella Frostrup regarding her language toward her campmate. A show insider confirmed that producers described the terminology used as offensive, outdated, and inappropriate. The dispute centers on a moment from a Sunday night broadcast where Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, described the Big Brother host AJ Odudu, aged 38, as aggressive.

Also read ITV Statement On AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup 'I'm A Celeb' Incident

Both women were left in tears following the interaction during the cooking segment. The incident has sparked significant debate among the viewing public. Many viewers have accused Mariella Frostrup of gaslighting and employing micro-aggressions, which are subtle comments that can express prejudice toward marginalized groups.

History Of Racial Controversies On The Show

This is not the first time the program has faced backlash regarding racial insensitivity. The show's history includes major scandals dating back to its earliest series. In 2012, chef Rosemary Shrager caused a major uproar with comments made about fellow contestant David Haye.

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After being voted off on day 17, Rosemary Shrager, then aged 75, gave an interview to ITV2. She told interviewer Laura Whitmore that she saw David Haye coming through the jungle like a monkey. The remark was made while laughing and praising his fitness, but it drew immediate shock from viewers and the interviewer.

Laura Whitmore appeared flustered during the broadcast, fanning herself with her notes and attempting to move the conversation along. Social media users expressed horror at the comment, with many questioning whether Rosemary Shrager was aware of the offensive connotations of her words.

Conflict And Allegations Of Misogyny

Controversy on the show is not limited to racial remarks. In 2023, Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson became embroiled in a heated feud. Viewers accused Fred Sirieix of displaying misogynistic and controlling behavior toward Josie Gibson.

The tension arose when Fred Sirieix had to relinquish his role as camp chef. He claimed the conflict stemmed from culinary mistakes Josie Gibson was making with leftovers. He stated that she was making it up as she went along, which he felt put the food supply at risk.

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Fred Sirieix defended his actions in his exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec. He argued that he did not interfere with the cooking of Sam Thompson and Nick Pickard because they were a dream team, whereas Josie Gibson required supervision. This distinction led to further accusations of double standards from the audience.

Long Term Impact And Viewer Reaction

These incidents highlight the high stakes of social interactions in the jungle environment. Past contestants have faced intense scrutiny for their behavior, with some being branded unbearable by the public. The current intervention by ITV suggests a zero-tolerance approach to outdated or offensive language.

The situation involving Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu mirrors previous scandals that have defined the show's cultural impact. As the series continues, all eyes will remain on the camp dynamics and how producers handle further conflicts among the celebrities.