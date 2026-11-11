I'm A Celeb Contestants Airport Fashion: Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows And More Arrive In Australia

ITV stars including Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows arrive in Australia for I'm A Celeb. Designer Lily Dowley critiques the airport fashion of the new cast.

The cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has arrived in Australia ahead of the new series broadcast on ITV. The celebrities faced the flashbulb gauntlet as they landed in Brisbane to begin their jungle adventure. This year's lineup features notable figures such as Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Ade Adepitan, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Leomie Anderson, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis, and Jack Skipper.

Wayne Rooney And Ricky Wilson Style Choices

Former footballer Wayne Rooney was among the high-profile arrivals preparing for the reality television challenge. His presence adds significant sporting pedigree to the roster of contestants entering the Australian wilderness. Meanwhile, musician Ricky Wilson brought a rock-star edge to the terminal with circular spectacles reminiscent of John Lennon. He wore a khaki-green jacket that captured the spirit of adventure, though his tracksuit bottoms were criticized for resembling school gym kit rather than international television attire.

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Claire Sweeney And Chloe Burrows Tracksuits

Claire Sweeney landed in Brisbane wearing a snake-print Adidas tracksuit that married comfort with style. British fashion and print designer Lily Dowley praised the matching set as an ideal choice for airport dressing due to its practicality and polished appearance. Similarly, Love Island star Chloe Burrows arrived at Heathrow in a coordinated grey tracksuit paired with a stylish cap and Ugg boots. Dowley noted that this understated and relaxed look struck the right balance between comfort and cool without appearing too casual for cameras.

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Joanna Page And Mariella Frostrup Looks Analyzed

Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page arrived in leopard-print trousers but was viewed as slightly too casual by experts. She paired the bold pants with a black sweatshirt featuring a sun design and carried a red backpack. Lily Dowley suggested that a cozy knitted jumper and chic overnight bag would have elevated the outfit for prime-time television. In contrast, TV presenter Mariella Frostrup, aged sixty-three, mastered smart traveler style with earthy tones. Her ensemble included a classic white T-shirt, cotton shirt jacket, and cream fleece-like leggings that evoked a distinctly Cotswolds feel.

Ade Adepitan And Presenter Lineup Details

TV presenter Ade Adepitan arrived with a beaming smile and a laid-back black hoodie suitable for the jungle challenge. The program is presented by Declan Donnelly, aged fifty-one, and Ant McPartlin, aged fifty. They will guide viewers through the experiences of the twelve celebrities as they face various trials in the Australian bush. The show returns to ITV on Monday, November 16, marking the start of a new season filled with anticipation from fans worldwide.