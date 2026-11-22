Claire Sweeney braves freezing I'm A Celeb jungle shower while Wayne Rooney reveals near-arrest story from his 2008 wedding night in Portofino.

Claire Sweeney faced the infamous freezing waters of the I'm A Celeb jungle during Saturday night's broadcast, stripping down to a green bikini for the traditional camp shower. The fifty-five-year-old Brookside actress visibly shivered and gasped as the cold water hit her skin, admitting later that the experience was shocking but ultimately a refreshing start to her day in the Australian bush.

Claire Sweeney's Jungle Shock and Weight Loss

Claire Sweeney described the al fresco shower as freezing upon her return to the camp, though she praised the routine as a brilliant way to begin each morning. After enduring the icy spray, the former soap star revealed to campmate Jack Skipper that she has already lost weight just six days after arriving in the jungle. She pointed to her back, noting that she feels a distinct change in her physique, joking that her skin texture now resembles that of a Shar Pei dog due to the loss of a layer.

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Before entering the jungle, Claire Sweeney had previously told Closer magazine that she felt strong and healthy, crediting her discipline to years of gym workouts following a four-stone weight loss during her time on Dancing On Ice in 2024. She explained that while she used to be strict with her diet, she now embraces a balanced approach that includes sensible eating, adequate rest, and the occasional treat, allowing her to maintain her fitness levels without feeling deprived.

Wayne Rooney's Pre-Wedding Night Chaos

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney shared a candid story about the chaotic night before his wedding to wife Coleen Rooney, revealing that police arrived at his door at seven o'clock in the morning. The former England captain explained that he had been partying with friends in Italy, unaware that the disturbance would nearly result in an arrest on the eve of his nuptials in the picturesque seaside town of Portofino.

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Coleen Rooney had explicitly warned her future husband not to get too drunk before the big day, leaving to stay on a boat with her bridesmaids. However, Wayne Rooney admitted that the situation escalated quickly when friends joined him in his room, carrying in massive speakers and throwing bottles over the balcony, prompting the police to intervene just hours before he was to marry.

Wedding Details and Campmate Reactions

The lavish wedding ceremony, which reportedly cost an estimated five million pounds, took place in 2008 at the same location where singer Rod Stewart previously married. Wayne Rooney noted that he had minimal involvement in the planning, not even seeing the venue until the day of the ceremony, but he highlighted the impressive musical lineup that included a performance by Westlife during the first dance and music by Stereophonics vocalist Kelly Jones the following day.

Upon hearing the details of the pre-wedding chaos, campmates reacted with amusement to the story. Ade Adepitan quipped that Coleen Rooney would not have been pleased with the late-night noise, while Claire Sweeney summed up the wild atmosphere by describing the incident as rock and roll, adding a touch of humor to the serious nature of the near-arrest situation.