I'm A Celeb 2024: Wayne Rooney Leads Record-Breaking £239m Star Lineup

I'm A Celebrity 2024 features a record £239m combined celebrity net worth, led by Wayne Rooney. Discover the financial details and star profiles of this year's jungle contestants.

I'm A Celeb rity 2024 has assembled its wealthiest cast of celebrities to date, with the participants possessing a combined net worth of £239million. The glittering lineup of comedians, singers, footballers, and models enters the jungle camp tonight on November 16 to face their most significant challenge yet. This year's selection includes high-profile figures from diverse industries, ranging from global football icons to long-standing television personalities.

Record-Breaking Wealth In The Camp

The financial scale of this year's participation marks a new high for the ITV reality show. Fans will witness a mix of established stars who are certainly not in it for the money, alongside emerging talents hoping to boost their platforms. The total value of the cast represents a significant increase from previous years, highlighting the show's continued appeal to major celebrities.

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Among the new arrivals are Leigh Francis, Claire Sweeney, and Joanna Page, who already command mammoth net worths following their successful careers in television. They join a group that includes Jack Skipper, Ade Adepitan, and Chloe Burrows, who will be hoping the show's exposure will significantly elevate their public profiles and earning potential.

Wayne Rooney's Massive Financial Portfolio

Wayne Rooney stands as the wealthiest star to walk into the jungle this year, with a personal fortune estimated at £200million. He is by far the highest-paid campmate, having accepted an appearance salary that rivals the £1.5million fee his wife, Coleen Rooney, earned when she participated in the 2024 series. Rooney's wealth stems from an 18-year professional playing career where he banked approximately £170million in wages.

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During his time at Manchester United, Rooney brokered a contract worth £17million, which netted him £300,000 a week. He stunned fellow former professionals like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher when revealing this figure on a podcast. His post-playing wealth is further bolstered by his image rights and endorsements business, Stoneygate 48 Ltd, which has paid out more than £22million to him since 2022.

Rooney's financial portfolio includes an investment account with Coutts Bank valued at £9.4million. He also shares joint media ventures with his wife Coleen, where their firm's reserves have quadrupled to £2.4million in the last 12 months. The couple recently secured a £10million fee from Disney+ for their family documentary, further expanding their media empire.

Television Veterans And Music Legends

Leigh Francis, worth £10million, brings extensive television experience to the jungle after a 24-year career. He first gained fame with Bo'Selecta! on Channel 4 and later helmed ITV's Celebrity Juice for 14 years. His production companies, Pretty Good Productions Ltd and Bang Tidy Productions Ltd, hold net assets estimated at over £3million, including nearly £1.8million in investments.

Ricky Wilson, valued at £9million, has built his wealth through three decades fronting The Kaiser Chiefs. His 2005 album Employment sold over three million copies and won three BRIT Awards. As a co-writer, he earns royalties from hits like I Predict a Riot, which have been featured in numerous adverts and TV shows over the years.

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Wilson also transitioned to television as a coach on The Voice for three years and currently holds a DJ slot on Virgin Radio. The band continues to tour, with a string of live dates planned for next year after Wilson's jungle stint concludes. His diverse career across music and broadcasting has solidified his position as a high-earning entertainment figure.