“The amount of trash on the beach was unbelievable. Never seen anything like that in my life.”

As a Celebrity Reporter, I cover everything from fashion and award shows to TV, film, and cultural conversations. Most of us have a bucket list filled with our dream vacation spots, but sometimes, the actual travel experience just doesn't live up to expectations.

Recently,, “What's a popular holiday destination that didn't live up to the hype for you? Why? ” — and the responses came pouring in FAST. Here’s what people said:Editor’s note: Of course, every experience is subjective, so take each entry with a grain of salt.

Also read The Under-The-Radar Brands the Best Dressed List Loved in 2026

I’ve personally traveled to a few destinations featured in this post — including Egypt, New York, Paris, and Prague — and had very pleasant experiences in each!

“Salvador, Brazil. I couldn't step out of the hotel without being bombarded by sellers. On the beach, they would stop in front of us and keep making noise with a wooden board. No one in my group could relax and enjoy the beach.

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Even at restaurants, they wouldn't leave you alone. Nonstop aggressive harassment. I also felt unsafe because saying ‘no thanks’ was offensive to them. ” “Paris.

I loved it in the 2000s, but now it's scam central. London has scammers, but they are easier to avoid compared to Paris. ” “Bali. Bear in mind, I went during New Year’s Eve and spent it at Kuta Beach.

The amount of trash on the beach was unbelievable. Never seen anything like that in my life. Also, very overcrowded and overpriced in comparison to other South/East Asian countries I've visited. I blame myself for not doing enough research on where to go and where not to go.

" “Egypt. Spent two weeks in Hurghada and hated every second of it. The resort was nice, but outside of the resort, we were definitely not welcome, and the whole place looked like a building site. ” “Barcelona.

They absolutely despise tourists and will make you aware. The night we landed, there was an anti-tourist protest on the street of our hotel. Shame because we enjoyed everything there but the people. There were lots of thieves about, too; we got followed down an alley by a guy trying to intimidate me, which didn’t work out for him.

” “Los Angeles, especially the ‘Hollywood area. ’ I fly 12 hours across the world to see a pavement with famous people’s names on it and one average shopping mall. ” “Prague was overrun with tourists ; it was dirty, and people were not at all friendly. The only miss on an otherwise fab Europe trip.

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” “Rome has lovely architecture, but you can't walk anywhere without being accosted by street sellers. Also, I've been to many tourist attractions now, and the Colosseum is the only one where I've had to queue outside for an hour with a pre-booked ticket. And the Vatican Museum was so crowded when I went; it wasn't the easiest seeing the exhibits and keeping up with the guide. ” “New York stank of weed and urine.

The transport is rundown and filthy, and the food is disgusting. Just a shitty version of London. ” “Ibiza. I went about 12 years ago, and I’ve heard it’s worse now.

Wayyyyyy too expensive. The clubs were OK, but the vibe was very muchIt had been built up as this hedonistic paradise, but it actually just felt a bit boring. Maybe because a beer was €14, it didn’t feel like a relaxing place to let loose. ” “Vegas.

It felt very dystopian; everything is commodified, like, people won’t even be nice to you unless you’re paying them. ” And finally, “Disneyworld. There was no downtime for my kids to just run around; it felt like we were rushing to get into yet another queue the whole time. I hate the idea that you have to plan every single second to ‘win’ at the Disney experience and justify the ridiculous cost.

My kids don’t rate it in their top three holidays. ”Have you traveled to any of the destinations featured in this post? If so, what was your experience like? Let us know in the comments — and if you have any"disappointing" vacation stories of your own, feel free to share below or via this form: