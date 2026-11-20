Do you enjoy dining at Outback Steakhouse? These six menu items may disappoint when it comes to quality, portions, or value. Here's what to order instead.

I've always had a soft spot for Outback Steakhouse, especially when I'm craving a hearty, casual meal. Between the warm bread, generous-looking steaks, Bloomin' Onion, and Aussie-inspired everything, I keep returning for good reason.

But being a fan doesn't mean everything on the menu is worth ordering.matters just as much as choosing a restaurant you enjoy. Some dishes can be disappointing when the portion doesn't justify the price, the preparation is inconsistent, or there's simply a better choice a few lines down the menu.

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Outback's parent company, Bloomin' Brands, has been working to turn the business around by simplifying its menus, improving food quality and consistency, and shifting its focus toward everyday value rather than relying so heavily on limited-time promotions. Those changes may help improve the dining experience, but they don't mean every item is an automatic order.

From appetizers that don't always deliver to entrées that have better alternatives, here are six Outback menu items I'd skip on my next visit — and what I'd order instead. When you're in the mood for something fried, Sydney Shrooms might sound like a good choice, but I'd leave this appetizer off my order.

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The dish consists of lightly battered mushrooms served with Outback's house-made ranch dressing, but the problem is the rubbery, watery texture and thick coating that can turn greasy instead of crisp. I also find it hard to justify spending extra on a starter when other menu options offer a more satisfying mix of flavor and texture. Instead, I'd go for Kookaburra Wings.

Tossed in Outback's signature spices and available in different heat levels, they're a more flavorful option if you're looking for something crispy to start your meal. When you're paying around $16 or more at some locations, a handful of shrimp and a piece of bread can feel like a pretty underwhelming deal. I'd rather spend that money on something more substantial than on an appetizer that feels more like a garnish than a proper dish.

That's not my only issue with Outback's Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. The shrimp are seasoned with garlic and spices and served over garlic toast with remoulade sauce, but the shrimp often come overcooked and rubbery, and even the toast has been called out for being greasy or soggy in the middle. A pricey steak should be one of the safest orders at a steakhouse, but Outback's Bone-In Ribeye can be a gamble when you're paying a premium for it.

The 20-ounce cut is meant to be a highlight of the meal, but size alone doesn't guarantee a great steak. Outback's ribeye can be tough, dry, and overly seasoned, which is disappointing when you're paying around $36 or more at some locations for the Bone-In Ribeye. I'd rather order Victoria's Filet Mignon. It's a more tender cut and a better option if you prefer a steak that doesn't require much effort to chew.

When I'm spending steakhouse money, I'd rather choose a cut known for its tenderness than gamble on a ribeye that might arrive tougher than expected. Combining steak, shrimp, and Alfredo sauce sounds like a winning combination, but Outback's Kingsland Pasta can be a case of trying to do too much at once. The dish brings together grilled steak and shrimp over fettuccine, but the combination doesn't always deliver the flavor you'd expect.

Some customers have complained about bland Alfredo sauce, overcooked steak pieces, and a lack of flavor. One diner reviewing the dish on Grubhub also described the steak as chewy and the shrimp as disappointing. At around 1,790 calories for the steak-and-shrimp version, it's also a particularly heavy entrée. I'd rather order Alice Springs Chicken, which combines grilled chicken with mushrooms, bacon, melted cheese, and honey mustard sauce.

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It has a more distinctive combination of flavors without trying to squeeze steakhouse and seafood flavors into one pasta dish. A baked potato is usually a dependable steakhouse side, but Outback's Dressed Baked Potato can be messy enough to take away from the rest of the meal. The potato comes with familiar toppings, including butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, and green onions, but it can be difficult to cut and doesn't flake apart as expected.

Plus, the toppings often end up in a messy clump rather than being evenly distributed. I'd choose Loaded Mashed Potatoes instead. They offer the same comforting potato-and-toppings combination in a more convenient form. A warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and caramel sounds like an easy dessert to love.

But Outback's Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet is not necessarily where I'd spend nearly another $10 after a full steakhouse meal. The dessert is familiar rather than particularly distinctive, and at approximately 820 calories, it's a substantial finish for something that essentially combines a cookie and ice cream. I'd choose the New York-Style Cheesecake instead. Outback describes it as an Aussie-sized slice of cheesecake, served with a choice of raspberry melba or chocolate sauce.

It feels more like a proper restaurant dessert and gives you a different texture from the warm-cookie-and-ice-cream combination. Loving Outback Steakhouse doesn't mean every item on its menu deserves a place in your order. While the restaurant still has plenty of favorites worth returning for, some appetizers, entrées, and sides can leave you questioning whether they're worth the price. From disappointing portions to inconsistent preparation, knowing what to skip can make your next visit more enjoyable.

You don't have to stop dining at Outback to get better value. Try different menu options, choose a more satisfying side, or save room for a dessert that feels worth the splurge. If you want toMore from FinanceBuzz: