Unfortunately, my husband can’t tell me exactly when he’s going to get hit with a cluster of debilitating seizures.

Sitting outside a coffee shop on a Friday morning with a friend, chai latté in hand, we had settled into the conversation when she asked me a question that caused me to pause mid-sip: "Do you ever get annoyed with your husband’s epilepsy?

" I was startled. What kind of wife admits to being angry at her husband’s debilitating illness? What kind of wife sees her husband struggling and worries about her own feelings? My internal voice screamed, “Yes, thank you for asking!

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” followed by the socially acceptable answer, “No, he’s doing the best he can with an incredibly hard situation. ” But instead of rushing to fill the silence, I let her question linger. In the months before our wedding, I came across the Japanese legend of the thousand paper cranes, which promises that anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish: recovery, peace, healing, or, in our case, a long, happy life together.

Who doesn’t want to start their marriage on that note? I pitched the idea to my husband, waving my hands in the air to show how we’d thread the cranes on clear strings hanging above the center of our dance floor, where they’d gently sway as we danced below. I needed him to picture the scene I had in my mind. He agreed, and for three months we folded tirelessly.

If there was time between meetings, we folded. If one of us wasn’t on dinner duty, we sat at the island and folded. If we were watching TV, we folded. Despite our best efforts, we came up 250 cranes short.

I was disappointed, but Jordan asked me to trust that 750 years of peace and good luck in our marriage sounded pretty promising too. Dancing under those 750 cranes is what I was thinking about when I looked back at my friend, her eyes full of concern. ”Yes, I do get annoyed,” I confided.

Then I made myself say the truer word.

“Actually, I get angry. And the minute I admit it to myself, let alone someone else, I feel flooded with shame. ” My friend reached and grabbed my hand. I hadn’t told her that when one of Jordan’s seizures is approaching, his personality gets stripped away and he makes uncharacteristically rude comments he doesn’t remember afterward.

I hadn’t told her that my annoyance ratchets up even further when a seizure strikes in the middle of the nighttime shuffle with our two young kids. I hadn’t told her about the normal Wednesday night recently, when I’d finished up work later than anticipated, walked out of my home office to start our already delayed dinner only to find the rest of the family unraveling.

One kid was halfway through a very loud monologue explaining why they were “not guilty” for the other one crying on the ground after falling off the playroom swing and Jordan was hunched over in his classic pre-seizure stance. I pulled Jordan’s elbow close to my side and gently guided him to the downstairs bathroom to lie down on the cold, tile floor before the seizure took over his ability to move completely.

Right on cue, his right side went stiff as a board while I held on tightly to his left hand and stroked his hair, telling him it was almost over. Within minutes, his seizure ended, but I knew the aftereffects would last the rest of the night. The bigger job was still ahead: transitioning to Captain of Team Thunder, what our kids call me when I need to explain to them that their dad is having lightning .

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When I returned to the playroom to tell them, our oldest dimmed the lights in every room, unprompted, because she knows bright lights make Daddy’s lightning worse. For the next 45 minutes, I was a rubber band, stretching my limbs and heart from upstairs to downstairs.

I alternated between stirring veggies on the stove and crossing my fingers they wouldn’t burn, running downstairs to ensure “lightning” wasn’t striking again, and admiring each piece of artwork that would be waiting for Daddy’s eyes when he was ready. My body fell into the rhythms required of being Captain of a team I never wanted to join. I put on a good performance, willing my voice not to crack and give away how unsteady I felt.

Like any parent, I’m usually just trying to get through the day. Wrenches being thrown into my tightly wound schedule can send my cortisol levels soaring. Unfortunately, my husband can’t tell me, though, that next Monday around 7:30 p.m., right before we start showers, pajamas and bedtime cuddles, he’s going to get hit with a cluster of debilitating seizures.

That I’ll be left on my own to keep the nighttime routine going, alternating between holding my husband’s hand through another seizure and holding my kids’ hands to assure them that Daddy is safe. In some ways I’ve trained for this role my whole life.

I spent my middle and high school years at a fine arts school, dancing up to five hours a day and being graded on how well I could make the difficult look effortless—and somewhere within the thousand or so pirouettes and arabesques I did in those seven years my body also soaked in the myth that perfection was an attainable standard. I was taught to never show signs of struggle or weakness.

But almost two years into our epilepsy journey, I couldn’t do that anymore and I wanted to proudly declare that I was done being graded on glorifying the ease within incredible effort. So I started with my friend. Sitting across from her that day, I told her the truth. That it’s hard to be the emotional shock absorber for our kids while my husband suffers.

That I know it’s not his fault, and yet I still struggle. That I’m tired of making my life look easy when it takes enormous effort. And that I'm angry and sad that our 7- and 4-year-old kids need to learn to communicate with their dad in hand squeezes when a seizure is so big it takes away his ability to speak. She listened, and she held my gaze.

When I finished her eyes were wet.

“You are doing an amazing job,” she said, and I finally released the breath I had been holding for too long. I didn’t need her to fix anything. I just needed her to hear the angry parts and not turn her back on me. Jordan and I are almost 12 years into our marriage, and the past two have been harder than either of us ever imagined when we were folding each of those cranes.

About 50 of them now hang above our kids’ beds, mobiles we made while preparing their nurseries. Snuggling beside them at bedtime, I look up at the same cranes that floated above our first dance. We never made it to a thousand. I used to think of those missing 250 as a failure.

Now I think they were the whole point: Nothing is guaranteed. And yet Jordan and I chose each other anyway. We are still dancing. Not the frictionless marriage of a thousand cranes, but the one we actually folded, beauty and anger included.

Hillary Alberta Sherer is a biotechnology researcher with expert knowledge in the policy and ethical conversations around women’s health. She is also a writer working to unravel the myths of being the perfect caregiver and mother. All views expressed in this article are the author's own. Do you have a personal essay you want to share with Newsweek?

Send your story to MyTurn@newsweek.com. Sitting outside a coffee shop on a Friday morning with a friend, chai latté in hand, we had settled into the conversation when she asked me a question that caused me to pause mid-sip:"Do you ever get annoyed with your husband’s I was startled. What kind of wife admits to being angry at her husband’s debilitating illness?

What kind of wife sees her husband struggling and worries about herMy internal voice screamed, “Yes, thank you for asking! ” followed by the socially acceptable answer, “No, he’s doing the best he can with an incredibly hard situation. ” But instead of rushing to fill the silence, I let her question linger. I Gave My Nephews a Bow and Arrow for the Holidays—With One Condition.

I Didn’t Expect Their ReactionIn the months before our wedding, I came across the Japanese legend of the thousand paper cranes, which promises that anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish: recovery, peace, healing, or, in our case, a long, happy life together. Who doesn’t want to start their marriage on that note?

I pitched the idea to my husband, waving my hands in the air to show how we’d thread the cranes on clear strings hanging above the center of our dance floor, where they’d gently sway as we danced below. I needed him to picture the scene I had in my mind. He agreed, and for three months we folded tirelessly. If there was time between meetings, we folded.

If one of us wasn’t on dinner duty, we sat at the island and folded. If we were watching TV, we folded. Despite our best efforts, we came up 250 cranes short. I was disappointed, but Jordan asked me to trust that 750 years of peace and good luck in our marriage sounded pretty promising too.

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Dancing under those 750 cranes is what I was thinking about when I looked back at my friend, her eyes full of concern. ”Yes, I do get annoyed,” I confided.

Then I made myself say the truer word.

“Actually, I get angry. And the minute I admit it to myself, let alone someone else, I feel flooded with shame. ” My friend reached and grabbed my hand. I hadn’t told her that when one of Jordan’s seizures is approaching, his personality gets stripped away and he makes uncharacteristically rude comments he doesn’t remember afterward.

I hadn’t told her that my annoyance ratchets up even further when a seizure strikes in the middle of the nighttime shuffle with our two young kids. I hadn’t told her about the normal Wednesday night recently, when I’d finished up work later than anticipated, walked out of my home office to start our already delayed dinner only to find the rest of the family unraveling.

One kid was halfway through a very loud monologue explaining why they were “not guilty” for the other one crying on the ground after falling off the playroom swing and Jordan was hunched over in his classic pre-seizure stance. I pulled Jordan’s elbow close to my side and gently guided him to the downstairs bathroom to lie down on the cold, tile floor before the seizure took over his ability to move completely.

Right on cue, his right side went stiff as a board while I held on tightly to his left hand and stroked his hair, telling him it was almost over. Within minutes, his seizure ended, but I knew the aftereffects would last the rest of the night. The bigger job was still ahead: transitioning to Captain of Team Thunder, what our kids call me when I need to explain to them that their dad is having lightning .

When I returned to the playroom to tell them, our oldest dimmed the lights in every room, unprompted, because she knows bright lights make Daddy’s lightning worse. For the next 45 minutes, I was a rubber band, stretching my limbs and heart from upstairs to downstairs.

I alternated between stirring veggies on the stove and crossing my fingers they wouldn’t burn, running downstairs to ensure “lightning” wasn’t striking again, and admiring each piece of artwork that would be waiting for Daddy’s eyes when he was ready. My body fell into the rhythms required of being Captain of a team I never wanted to join. I put on a good performance, willing my voice not to crack and give away how unsteady I felt.

Like any parent, I’m usually just trying to get through the day. Wrenches being thrown into my tightly wound schedule can send my cortisol levels soaring. Unfortunately, my husband can’t tell me, though, that next Monday around 7:30 p.m., right before we start showers, pajamas and bedtime cuddles, he’s going to get hit with a cluster of debilitating seizures.

That I’ll be left on my own to keep the nighttime routine going, alternating between holding my husband’s hand through another seizure and holding my kids’ hands to assure them that Daddy is safe. In some ways I’ve trained for this role my whole life.

I spent my middle and high school years at a fine arts school, dancing up to five hours a day and being graded on how well I could make the difficult look effortless—and somewhere within the thousand or so pirouettes and arabesques I did in those seven years my body also soaked in the myth that perfection was an attainable standard. I was taught to never show signs of struggle or weakness.

But almost two years into our epilepsy journey, I couldn’t do that anymore and I wanted to proudly declare that I was done being graded on glorifying the ease within incredible effort. So I started with my friend. Sitting across from her that day, I told her the truth. That it’s hard to be the emotional shock absorber for our kids while my husband suffers.

That I know it’s not his fault, and yet I still struggle. That I’m tired of making my life look easy when it takes enormous effort. And that I'm angry and sad that our 7- and 4-year-old kids need to learn to communicate with their dad in hand squeezes when a seizure is so big it takes away his ability to speak. She listened, and she held my gaze.

When I finished her eyes were wet.

“You are doing an amazing job,” she said, and I finally released the breath I had been holding for too long. I didn’t need her to fix anything. I just needed her to hear the angry parts and not turn her back on me. Jordan and I are almost 12 years into our marriage, and the past two have been harder than either of us ever imagined when we were folding each of those cranes.

About 50 of them now hang above our kids’ beds, mobiles we made while preparing their nurseries. Snuggling beside them at bedtime, I look up at the same cranes that floated above our first dance. We never made it to a thousand. I used to think of those missing 250 as a failure.

Now I think they were the whole point: Nothing is guaranteed. And yet Jordan and I chose each other anyway. We are still dancing. Not the frictionlessHillary Alberta Sherer is a biotechnology researcher with expert knowledge in the policy and ethical conversations around women’s health.

She is also a writer working to unravel the myths of being the perfect caregiver and mother.