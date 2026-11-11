‘I Love My Boyfriend — But Is He Rich Enough?’

There’s another question underneath this one.

I’m 28, and I’ve been dating my boyfriend, who’s 38, for about a month. Somehow, I’ve already found myself in an inconvenient place where I genuinely love him — while simultaneously wondering if I should walk away.

I recently went through aggressive cancer treatment. I’m in remission now, so thank God I’m back to man problems and not “am I going to live” problems. Still, I lost my hair and have a lot of residual health issues. He’s more understanding about them than I ever could have imagined.

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Also, he’s sweet, funny, affectionate, and very into me. He makes me feel cared for in a way nobody else has. The sex is out of this world. We have an incredible connection, and he’s been very clear that he wants a wife and children someday.

I can picture a version of my future with him. But there are some things I can’t stop thinking about. I’ve come to the extremely ugly realization that, while I love my boyfriend, I want to marry someone richer. I’m not looking for someone to fund my life.

I’m ambitious and independent; I have my own money and career. But I want a partner whose financial situation makes me feel secure and whose lifestyle is closer to the one I envision for myself. My boyfriend has a normal income and is still living with his mother, partly because he helps care for her. Even writing this makes me feel like the worst person on earth. After my health scare, I told myself I would set extremely high standards, especially because my last boyfriend abandoned me during the hardest moments of my life. So that part of me thinks that I’m only one month into this relationship and I’m already doing an enormous amount of mental gymnastics to justify it when I barely know the guy.

But I also don’t want to waste his time when I know, long-term, he’ll probably want to put a ring on my finger. The most conflicting part: Despite all of this, I don’t actually want to break up with him right now, no matter what I ultimately decide. I want to keep dating him. I love him.

I’m attracted to him. I have fun with him. I have great sex with him. I want to see where this goes.

And I wonder whether the desire to be with a well-off man is actually mine, or whether I learned it in a previous relationship where money and financial security were constantly emphasized. But I also don’t want to stay because I’m afraid I’ll never find someone better. I’ve worked very hard to build the life I want, and after my cancer changed my perspective on life, I’ve become more determined not to settle.

Am I making a mistake by continuing to date someone who, on paper, makes me question whether I could marry him? Or is it completely reasonable to keep dating while I discover more about who he is? Most important: Is “I love him, but I want someone richer” a legitimate relationship incompatibility? Or am I being an asshole?

I’d love an honest answer, even if the answer is that I’m the problem. Hey, Healthy Perspective. I’m so glad to hear you’re in remission, though sorry to hear you are such an asshole. Just kidding!

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I’m not shocked or appalled by anything in your letter. There’s nothing amoral in wondering, post-chemo at 28, how to reconfigure your newly updated understanding of stability. Nor is it wrong to wonder if your age-gap sweetheart is The One, even if it’s only been a calendar month, even if he only has a “normal income. ” Still, and I hate to tell you this: I really tried to write a few answers that zeroed in on this 38-year-old newcomer’s place in your life. All of them ultimately struck me as dishonest. I don’t think your letter is about your monthlong boyfriend’s net worth, like, at all.

It’s irritating to dwell on cancer when you’d prefer to move back to man problems, but they’re linked. I promise I don’t want to simper to you about how you’re a survivor and we’re going to hear you roar! Illness and treatment have changed your perspective. You’re figuring out how, next, to live.

While this is never easy, it at least used to be semiautomatic. Maybe getting into a relationship not long after such a major life event feels like nailing down the furniture before another big one hits. Especially considering you felt abandoned by your last boyfriend and you’re anxious — and that would be true no matter how lovely this new guy is. Life is an ambush.

Of course you’re inclined to ask,safe, and you have enough money to support yourself. Writing checklists about your perfect husband can feel like protection against dread. But you’re wise to wonder, too, if it’s possible all you’re protecting yourself from is falling in love with a worthy person. I hope I can stretch a hand back through the past few years for you to hold.

I was diagnosed with cancer at 31. It’s well-managed four years later. We’ve doubtlessly had different experiences; all people do. I never went through chemo or lost my hair, and I’m sorry you did.

But for all we don’t have in common, you and I still know things others can’t, including that sex and romance remain priorities for career women such as ourselves, even when you’re hanging out in the hospital a lot. Early on, my oncologist told me the cancer I have isn’t environmental. I didn’t smoke too much or not eat enough blueberries, thus, bam, fatal outcome.

Nor is what I have a hereditary family heirloom, passed down like my Italo-shtetl nose through an odd combo of recessive genes.

“It’s random, like God took a little segment of your genome and pinched it,” the doctor said, making a twisting motion with his index finger and thumb. No one could have prevented it, there is no cure, it might get worse. Interesting. So what could I control?

And how fast? , I instead became dictatorial about what would happen next. Pre-diagnosis, I thought marriage was insane. After, I was certain it was the rational next step with my boyfriend, with whom I shared an apartment and a profound, impossible-to-articulate mutual unease.

I reasoned that relationships were about compromise. Time to be mature. Because what if I got really sick? All the while, I was obsessive about employment in the signature key of Americans who need “yes, forever” medications.

I walked around my workplace and heard its noises differently.

Did everyone overdoing the professional jargon secretly have cancer? Death’s call rang out in every desperate, assimilating “circle back. ” No, yeah, this email does find me —. I urgently searched for cancer’s big important lessons, then rushed to apply them.

Possibly like you, I knew intellectually that thewas a fable about a notoriously complicated group of illnesses. Still, I preferred this interpretation to other popular favorites, including, “You die, horribly for you and everyone you love” or rubber bracelets stamped #BadAssSurvivorChica. Unlike death’s vast morass and #WarriorBitchLikeAGirl, “I’m learning big beautiful lessons! ” is a workable approach, aesthetically and practically, when you’re about 30.

It’s similar to the script we’re already fed: You’ve reached the knowing age. You’ve figured out your ethical belief systems, not to mention what hairstyles actually flatter your face. Maybe you can afford to live on your own, given your diligence at work. Life is coalescing!

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Healthy Perspective, nothing could have interrupted my self-actualization reverie. Was it like that for you? Oh, my body is overdoing it, to a potentially fatal degree, cell-division-wise? Just another story to pluckily locate a moral for!

You’ve partially built the stability you have, I bet, through dogged optimism. Me too. It’s fab! But it can make me too hasty to decipher the promise in every heartbreak.

Death is, by definition, not just another amazing new opportunity for your future.a future? Then you access treatment, and there it is, once more. You’re not going to idly take it for granted this time! You’ve Learned From Cancer.

So you makeTreatment is only the start. From there, whenever I talked or wrote in my journal about what I wanted from marriage, it felt like repeating the promise that I was becoming healthier. It was not ever about love. More so, it was about worthiness and a sort of gameness toward what “rationally” came next in life.

I insisted I wasn’t afraid. I was making a plan. I wanted to get wifed up by a heterosexual office job because I thought it would help, in some way, to keep me alive. But I was already alive.

The “survivor” mind-set is a boondoggle even if you’re positive you’re too smart for it, badass chica! When I came to my senses and broke up with my then-boyfriend because he was a broke bitch — I’m just playing; he was great, but we weren’t compatible, which got too sad to ignore — he thought I was out of my mind. How could I leave, given how nice he was to me about my cancer?

He pointed out that he had been there for me throughout all the hard times. You’re having them. You’re in your late 20s, excited by someone who’s been consistently kind for the 30 days you’ve known him. Incredible!

You already know this is the answer, per the end of your letter. Yes, it’s fine to step back and see what happens now. Keep your standards in mind, but don’t rule out revisions at the expense of your happiness.

Also? The “big lessons” of cancer are very, very boring in the end. Always the same texture-free bromides about strength and, also, the power of being strong. More interesting is individuated, ambiguous self-discovery.

Great news, my diva: It seems like that means continuing to have hot sex with your short boyfriend, just for now, just to see. I understand and think it’s fair if you’re annoyed that I made your new-boyfriend letter about cancer. I would have been. But my gut tells me that, thanks to your ex, youthat money alone doesn’t fortify a relationship, unless that’s most or all of what you’re looking for.

Either way, I trust your discernment. You seem to need me, instead, to say: Even if — when! — life ambushes you again, you’ll know what to do. Real stability means not jumping to decisions out of insecurity, whether you’re feeling it about death or love or anything else.

You’re capable of changing your mind, come what may with this boyfriend of 30 days. Please actively try to reorient your sense of time. Feel your way through each arriving day, the only one like it. In “,” Seneca wrote, “The greatest obstacle to living is expectancy, which hangs upon tomorrow and loses today.

” Turning toward the present is about all there is to conclude, big lessons-wise. I think?

Unless I missed the entire point of cancer? It’s possible! I have time to find out. Maybe.

I’m choosing to think that I do.about being 28 years old and observing the sunlight in your yard. The person who wrote it is now dead. Still, you can tell the warmth wasn’t wasted when the light washed over him. X ARSJensen Huang’s Leather Jackets Confessed Before He DidJensen Huang’s Leather Jackets Confessed Before He Did*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.