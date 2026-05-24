I Love Boosters: Boots Riley's Rebel Comedy

I Love Boosters is a star-studded and unapologetic film from Boots Riley, the visionary writer-director behind Sorry to Bother You and Da 5 Bloods. In this latest project, he mixes reality with surrealism to create a powerful and entertaining film that tells a story about exploring your true self and embracing your individuality. The cast includes Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Eiza González, and Naomi Ackie, who delve into a 'Get to Know You' game and discuss the true meaning behind Riley's new comedy.

Boots Riley , known for his unconventional storytelling and radical activism in films such as Sorry to Bother You and Da 5 Bloods, returns with I Love Boosters , a chaotic yet smart comedy that lifts from a variety of films to deliver a powerful storyline.

The film stars Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Eiza González, and Naomi Ackie, and explores the true meaning behind Riley's new comedy, blending elements of reality with his signature surrealism. In this exclusive interview with Travis Scott at the Alamo Drafthouse, Boots Riley opens up about his insights into AI culture and shares his unique philosophy on storytelling.

From acting to singing to hosting, Keke Palmer has displayed her versatility in I Love Boosters, showcasing why she's the actress of the moment. The film, which premieres in theaters and on select virtual screens on July 2, is a blueprint for a revolution that will challenge viewers' perceptions





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I Love Boosters Boots Riley Keke Palmer Taylour Paige Eiza González Naomi Ackie Bohemian Rhapsody Both Sides Now Blow Up Iris Forrest Gump

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