I Love a Famous Man With Nice Things to Say About His Ex

If you really want to know what a guy is like underneath the veneer of new relationship energy, pay close attention to how he talks about his exes.

I’m the first to admit that I have somewhat nontraditional taste in men. An impressive and well-paid job? Ugh. Give me a freelance drummer any day!

Yet the thing that possibly attracts me most isn’t their looks or their earning potential; rather, it’s their dynamic with their ex-partners. As the daughter of parents who worked hard to remain positive about one another after their divorce, it may not be entirely surprising that I’m insanely into men who only have good things to say about their former spouses.are frequently held up as an ideal of friendship after romantic entanglement; random old photos of them hanging out post-split frequently go viral on social media to this day.

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But hearing Affleck praise Lopez—as well as his ex-wife and co-parent Jennifer Garner—in a“To understand Jennifer Lopez, honestly, is to understand somebody who really is a pioneer, who did things when she was told they’re not possible and you’re not welcome, by kind of force of will,” Affleck recently told Jorge and Paola RamosThe thing that’s hot to me here isn’t just Affleck’s obvious respect for Lopez—it’s his specificity. Instead of just heaping empty platitudes upon his ex, he’s going out of his way to spotlight her ambition and professional tenacity.just as much as the next Goop skeptic, I have to admit that their bond remains inspiring to me nonetheless.

Paltrow and Martin are parents to 22-year-old Apple and 20-year-old Moses, and I loved Paltrow’s, just months after she filed for divorce: “It’s been hard, and we’ve gone through really difficult times, but we’ve always said these children are our priority. What that really means is, even though today you hate me and you never want to see me again, we’re going to brunch because it’s Sunday and that’s what we're going to do.

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”—the parents to 22-year-old Coco—have managed to transform their former romantic relationship into something more polite and familial, why can’t we? in 2024, adding: “The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that.

It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience. ” Why is this breakup ode literally more romantic and poignant than any mid-relationship love letter I’ve ever received?can really put a crimp in your future plans, whether he acknowledges it or not.

But if you really want to know what a guy is like underneath the veneer of new-relationship energy, pay close attention to how he talks about his exes. If he’s rude or disrespectful about them, hit the bricks—but if he’s polite and fond, feel free to consider that among the very greenest of greeen lights.