I loathed motherhood so much, I craved the freedom of divorce

Emma Miles shares her story of how she became desperate for a separation from her husband and two children after ten years of marriage. She reveals the real reason behind her decision was not infidelity, laziness or letting himself go, but her hatred of being a mother.

I loathed motherhood so much, writes Emma Miles, that I craved the freedom shared custody would bring. I had become desperate for a separation from my husband and our two children after ten years of marriage.

The reason behind my decision was not infidelity, laziness or letting himself go, but my hatred of being a mother. I loathed the 24/7 responsibility, crushing boredom and utter exhaustion of constantly caring for young children. I craved the freedom shared custody would bring, so I believed divorce was the quickest and easiest way to accomplish this. Before you judge me, I loved my children and still do.

Yet I had a hatred of being with them - because I despised the daily, grinding reality of being a mother. Like the majority of mums, it was me, and not my husband, who gave up work to stay at home with the children for the first 18 months until they were both were in nursery and, when I returned to work part-time as an HR manager, my youngest was nine months old.

I truncated my working hours to fit around nursery drop-off and pick-up times, at which point I would then clock on to my second, far more gruelling job of looking after young children. I think most women, if they're honest, would agree with me about how soul-destroying it can be, and how much they hate at the very least certain elements of being a mother. The endless demands. The agony of sleepless nights.

Exploding nappies, always at the most inconvenient of moments. The baby crying about nothing and then the toddler kicking off too, sometimes over something as maddening as the wrong colour sippy cup. Even small things, like always having to take a massive bag of kit with me, and never being able to leave the house on a whim without packing for every possible scenario, I just hated. Or sitting down for a moment only to hear 'Mummy, Mummy!

' immediately and incessantly until I felt I might scream. One morning, about six months before I told my husband I wanted a divorce, I ignored the children shouting at me from their cots because I couldn't face yet another day of walking around with pureed toddler food encrusted on my clothes. Eventually, their shouts turned to wailing cries and, after almost an hour, I went up to their rooms.

Seeing them both hold their little arms up to me made me feel incredibly guilty - and at the same time reinforced the weight of responsibility that motherhood brings. If I'm honest, I did wonder at times if something wasn't quite right with me. There were moments when the exhaustion blurred into something darker, when I'd feel detached or irrationally overwhelmed. I can see now that I was maybe experiencing something like postnatal depression.

But at the time I didn't have the language, or perhaps the courage, to admit it, even to myself, let alone a doctor. My resentment of my husband began to skyrocket. It wasn't that he was unkind or unwilling, but his life carried on in a way mine simply hadn't. He still had structure, adult conversation, a sense of purpose outside the home.

Even small things, like always having to take a massive bag of kit with me, and never being able to leave the house on a whim without packing for every possible scenario, I just hated I resented how easily he seemed to be able to step in and out of parenting, while I felt permanently consumed by it. At the same time, I felt guilty for feeling that way because in many respects he was doing exactly what we had agreed.

The idea of divorcing to get away from the children had come to me a few months previously after I had overheard a conversation between a single dad and his children during a pub lunch near our home in Hampshire. I'll never forget his words: 'What would you like to do this weekend before I take you back to your mum's on Sunday night?

' It sparked something within me. I suddenly realised that if I were single, I'd have at least every other weekend alone while John looked after the children. Time when I could catch up on sleep and errands - and maybe even see my friends and have a social life. I'd be energised and therefore a better mother.

It was a tantalising daydream that gathered momentum the more I thought about it while putting yet another load of washing on. I felt like I was in constant perpetual motion, that there was nothing left of myself for me. Some days, I couldn't even have a shower until John returned home from work, so relentless were the chores





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