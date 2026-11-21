A new FOX Sports two-part documentary on Jim Harbaugh's obsession with beating Ohio State features Blake Corum recalling Harbaugh's intense vow, with Part 1 premiering Nov. 27 and Part 2 on Dec. 12.

A new FOX Sports documentary will give viewers an inside look at Jim Harbaugh's intense obsession with beating Ohio State. The two-part film, executive produced by Harbaugh and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, promises a deep dive into one of college football's fiercest rivalries.

In a first-look teaser released during Saturday's airing of Big Noon Kickoff, former Michigan running back Blake Corum recalled a team meeting that revealed just how seriously Harbaugh took the rivalry. We're in this meeting, and he said, I'll cut off my right arm to beat Ohio State, Corum said. Some guys might have chuckled or laughed, but the look in his eyes, he wasn't smirking, he wasn't laughing, he was dead serious, Corum added.

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Harbaugh's Ohio State Rivalry Intensity

The anecdote underscores the intensity Harbaugh brought to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry during his tenure as head coach. The short teaser features footage of Harbaugh addressing the media, including a passionate declaration. Beat Ohio. We're gonna do it or die trying, Harbaugh declares in the clip.

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The preview then takes viewers through the history of The Game, showcasing some of the rivalry's most memorable moments. The documentary covers coaching showdowns between Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler as well as the more recent chapters featuring Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. The clip closes with one final reminder of how much this rivalry means to the Wolverines: There's one thing we need to do. Prepare so we can beat Ohio State.

Part 1 premieres Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, the night before Michigan and Ohio State meet in The Game on Big Noon Saturday. Part 2 will air Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both installments will also stream live on FOX One. The documentary is executive produced by Harbaugh and Brady, adding star power to the project.

Documentary Premiere and Broadcast Details

It arrives as the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry continues to be one of the most talked-about storylines in college football. Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan was defined in part by his pursuit of beating the Buckeyes. The documentary captures that obsession through firsthand accounts and archival footage, giving fans a rare glimpse into the mindset that drove him. The teaser's release during Big Noon Kickoff built anticipation for the full documentary, which will air just before the latest chapter of The Game.

Michigan and Ohio State are set to meet on Big Noon Saturday, with the documentary offering context and history ahead of the matchup. Viewers can watch both parts on FOX and stream them live on FOX One. The documentary promises to be a must-watch for college football fans, especially those who follow the storied rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes.