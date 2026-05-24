I'll Be Moving Out After Marriage: Why My Partner And I Have Decided Not To Live Together

Jordan Rose, the 32-year-old author, explains why she and her fiancé, Chris, have chosen to maintain their independence and not live together despite getting married in the spring of 2027. She shares their unorthodox approach to relationship and marriage, highlighting the benefits of separate living for her and Chris.

Author Jordan Rose shares her unconventional approach to relationship and marriage, where she and her fiancçé, Chris, have decided not to live together despite being deeply in love and planning to get married.

For Jordan, who owns her own house in Kent, and Chris, who owns his in Crystal Palace, London, staying apart allows for the best of both worlds. They see each other every week, unless work and social plans get in the way, and they text, call, and voice note every day to stay connected. They love their separate spaces and prioritize their independence as key reasons for not merging their lives





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Non-Traditional Relationship Living Apart After Marriage Independent Couples Unconventional Love Jordan Rose And Chris

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