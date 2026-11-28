'If you don’t decorate, GrinchintheCity, it’s going to be a whole thing.'

This week’s question : I live on a South Philly block that takes the holidays very seriously. Every rowhome on my street already has lights strung across to the house opposite, an inflatable something on the stoop, and a speaker playing Mariah Carey on a loop until roughly Valentine’s Day.

Then there’s me. I moved in this summer, I work long hours, and my decorating plans start and end with a wreath from the Italian Market. Last week, our block captain knocked on my door holding a ladder, a tangle of lights, and a sign-up sheet. She has lived here since 1974 and knows everyone’s business, and she’s a sweetheart.

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She told me, very kindly, that my house is usually “the gap” because it’s a rental. Apparently people drive in from Delco to take pictures of our block, and my dark windows are ruining the photos. I don’t want to be the Grinch of the street. I also don’t want an electric bill the size of the Phillies payroll, or to spend my Saturdays on a ladder in the cold.