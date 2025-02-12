I Live in Pitch Black 24/7 on an Island Near the North Pole

Cecilia Blomdahl shares her unique experience living in total darkness for months on end on the remote arctic island of Svalbard. She describes the wonders of the Polar Nights, the breathtaking Northern Lights, and the surprisingly positive impact this extreme environment has on her life.

Cecilia Blomdahl sheds light on her life living in total darkness for approximately three months of the year on a small arctic island near the North Pole called Svalbard . She explains the positives and negatives of Polar Days and Polar Nights , the two seasonal phenomena of the year opposite of each other that involve 24-hour spans of time with and without sun.

She describes the fairytale-like magic of life in Svalbard, between the frequent North Lights and “friendly” reindeer that roam around the Longyearbyen village close to where she resides. Imagine a place where polar bears roam free across rugged, remote terrain of grand glaciers and frozen tundra mixed with sub-zero temps throughout a three-month period of zero sun. For an environment that many would assume ignites seasonal depression, Cecilia Blomdahl proves otherwise. The Sweden native's perspective on the faraway land, known as Svalbard, is straight out of a fairytale storybook characterized by 'friendly' reindeer, 'unreal' Northern Lights and for a place that's situated near the North Pole, 'magical' Christmastimes. Blomdahl, who's lived on Svalbard for the past 10 years, transported PEOPLE to the enchanting island that's nearing the end of its total darkness span known as Polar Nights, comparing its blacked-out aura as a 'really, really long snooze' that actually feels like one long 'dream.'Geographically, Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago that lies between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole. Its largest settlement is Longyearbyen, with a diverse population of approximately 2,600 residents native to a range of different countries. There are no indigenous people in Svalbard, which is now one of the world's northernmost inhabited areas. Blomdahl 'hadn't even heard' of the island prior to her relocation despite her fairly close proximity to it when residing in her home country. Her initial move to Svalbard was intended to be a three-month stay in pursuit of a'fun adventure,' picking up work while building her brand on social media (now boasting five million-plus followers across That three-month visit evolved into a 10-year residency for Blomdahl, who hasn't lived permanently anyplace else since she first moved. 'I love it more than ever I ever thought,' she tells PEOPLE exclusively of the snow-covered land she 'never thought' one day would become her home. However, the word 'day' takes on a different meaning in Svalbard, where Polar Nights make it dark around the clock from about Nov. 14 to Jan. 29 each year. During this period, the sun is at least six degrees below the horizon. 'Oct. 26 is when the sun sets for the last time,' says Blomdahl, explaining how it gets 'gradually darker' until mid-November when it becomes 'pitch black 24-7' and you 'see no difference in day or night' until the start of February.Amid the darkness, Blomdahl finds light — both physically and emotionally — in other ways. 'The Northern Lights is my happy vitamin,' she says of the 'magical' display of auroras that color the night sky in vibrant shades of greens and pinks as a result of geomagnetic storms. 'Imagine opening your door. It's a crisp day. It's 1:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. and you have all of the stars in the sky,' she says. 'You feel like you're in the galaxy. You look up and there are Northern Lights. It really is unreal.' With a sky full of stars up above and 'chill' reindeer who 'go say 'hi' to the kids' in the village when they roam, it becomes easier to understand Blomdahl's comparison of Svalbard to 'living in a fairytale' in real life. But surely the frozen island situated north of the Arctic Circle's negative temperatures and lack of sunshine must take a toll on her mental and physical health, right? Well, to a degree.'It definitely affects your body in a way where you notice a difference. Maybe you're more tired, you move at a different pace,' Blomdahl says, though she attributes her upbringing in Sweden — where she'd experience 'really dark winters' — to her ability to tolerate the extremity of her surroundings. 'Your mindset to a season like this is crucial... I wake up with a very happy disposition about everything,' she adds. The uniqueness of all that Svalbard encompasses is something that she 'always found very enticing and exciting,' which makes her positive outlook on it effortles





