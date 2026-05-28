I Let My Teen Daughter Get a Little Drunk at a Family Wedding. I Can’t Believe What’s Happening to Me Now.

It was just a couple of drinks…

At a recent wedding, I allowed my 18-year-old, very responsible daughter to have a couple of alcoholic drinks. I made sure she didn’t have any hard liquor, just an Old-Fashioned and a couple of mimosas.

She was hardly even tipsy by the end of the night, and I thought that she would enjoy this “adult” experience. Since it was a black-tie wedding, in the South no less, there were no shenanigans, of course. Well, I guess I made a mistake, because now she, and the rest of my family, won’t talk to me. She lives with my ex-husband, who I’m no-contact with, and she won’t answer my calls.

We’ve had spats like this before, but her complaint is that I pressured her into drinking the cocktails. I didn’t! When I was her age, I could hardly wait for my first drink. She really takes after me, so excuse me for assuming that she would feel the same.

But it gets worse. At the wedding, my daughter’s young cousin noticed her drinking and told her relatives, who are considerably stricter than my side of the family. They, of course, don’t approve, and I’ve spent the past couple of days being harangued by judgmental texts and phone calls from that side of the family. I really don’t see the problem here.

Pretty much every teenager is dying to drink, and I thought I would cement myself as the “cool mom” if I let her. Why has my family turned on me? Am I really in the wrong? Wait a minute!

Isn’t an Old-Fashioned basically just whiskey with a bit of sugar in it? Also, a booze-forward cocktail and two mimosas is kind of a lot. Four or more drinks over a two-hour period is considered binge drinking for women, so even if we’re talking about three drinks over a four-hour period, this isn’t like a small champagne toast. More importantly, your daughter says you pressured her to drink.

This means one of two things: 1) She truly felt pressured or 2) She’s experiencing so much shame from her dad’s side of the family that she’s saying she felt pressured. Either way, you’re allowing the alcohol consumption to put her in an upsetting situation. Beyond being illegal, it was inappropriate for the situation and set her up to be judged and criticized. So you owe her an apology.

Along with the apology should be an explanation, and a commitment to operate differently in the future. Since your daughter is rejecting your calls, send that via text. I imagine it could sound something like this: “I made a big mistake by serving you alcohol at the wedding, and I want you to know I’m really sorry.

I have reflected on it and I think I was trying to make you see me as the “cool” mom, because we don’t have as much time together now that you live with your dad. I was trying to force an experience that would create closeness between us, and I went about it all wrong. But it was a really irresponsible decision that ended, up hurting you, and I regret it.

I respect that you’re upset and will give you the space you need but when you’re ready, I would love to talk about planning some regular time for us together to connect as mother and daughter. Is it okay if I check in once a week to see if you’re up for a matcha date? I love you and again, I’m really sorry. ”Please keep questions short , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns.

We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity. Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. I’m a university student who just completed the first semester of my Master’s program, and I’m slowly coming to the realization that academia is not my friend.

When I graduated from college, I found myself completely burnt-out afterward, to the point where I spent months rotting in my childhood bedroom before finally landing a part-time retail job. In the three years since then, I’d my life has been on a considerable upswing, with me finding a better job in my field, stashing a good chunk of money away in savings, and then moving to a new city and starting grad school.

I thought grad school would be different from college, especially now that I’m older, but now I’m burnt out again and the endless slog of classes and papers and deadlines ahead of me isn’t helping. I try to take good care of myself by eating healthy, limiting social media time, and going to bed early, but more often than not I’m nearly catatonic with brain fog and fatigue.

It takes an enormous mental effort to get out of bed in the mornings, and it’s even worse now that classes have ended and I’m completely on my own schedule for writing my thesis and doing lab work. I have ADHD and have never been good at enforcing a self-imposed routine. How can I fix this? How can I convince myself my current life is worth waking-up for?

Quitting is not an option. I know I can do the work, and I do genuinely like my research topic. In my field, all of the well-paying jobs require graduate degrees, and more importantly, if I quit now I have nothing to go back to. I don’t want to go back to rotting in my childhood bedroom, but right now I’m rotting in my tiny studio apartment and I don’t know how to stop.

Do you have any advice for regaining control over my life? I suspect if my therapist heard me say something like this, she would gently suggest, “This seems like it could be an example of all or nothing thinking. ” I’ll offer that idea to you, too.

I know it feels like you are deciding between rotting in your childhood bedroom and never getting a job, or rotting in your tiny studio apartment trying to convince yourself to believe waking-up is worth it. But you have other options, too. Options that don’t require pushing through unbearable fatigue and getting mad at yourself for struggling to adhere to a routine.

You’re obviously working so, so hard and using so much discipline and doing all the things people recommend to take care of yourself. But—and I think you know this—it’s not working, and you can’t exert this much effort forever. It’s unsustainable. I’m really hopeful that there might be something behind the brain fog, fatigue, and feeling of burnout that doesn’t require willpower to fix.

I’m talking about something physiological or psychological. I’m well aware that you can’t just show up at a doctor’s office and get an answer along with a prescription that solves all of your problems, especially when it comes to symptoms like yours, that are linked to so many different conditions. It takes a lot of persistence and trial and error.

But my suggestion is to redirect some of the energy you’re currently using to drag yourself through every day and dread the future, to finding the source of your overwhelming fatigue. Please start with the assumption that something is wrong, but it is not your mindset or even your relationship to academia. Open your mind to the possibility that none of this is about your character.

You might very well decide the graduate school path isn’t the best for you, but if you do, you should wait until you feel clear-headed and alive to think about other options. If surviving every day isn’t a battle, exploring them will come much more easily. I am a senior attorney, and I supervise a few junior attorneys in my office. One of them, a young man, is smart, hardworking, and polite.

But he has a terrible habit of looking at my breasts when we’re talking. It happens both in social settings and in one-on-one meetings. I genuinely do not think he’s a perv, and I’m not even sure he realizes it’s happening. And I really don’t want to embarrass him .

At the same time, I feel like he needs to know that it’s happening so that he can avoid doing it to another lawyer in the office or a client. Do I talk to him about it? Or maybe talk to another male attorney and have him do it? You: “Oh no!

My coffee cup kept leaking this morning and I thought I got rid of the evidence but I guess not. ”Do it one or two more times, and I hope he’ll become self-conscious enough to shift his gaze, and you won’t have the burden of an awkward“I was a bridezilla, and I’m so sorry about it. I told one of my bridesmaids to cover her tattoos. I told another to lose weight.

I drove my maid of honor to tears with my constant demands and emails. I made my fiancé drop his brother as best man when I heard him tell my fiancé to end our relationship because I was crazy. When I look at the perfect pictures of our wedding, I just





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