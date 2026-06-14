I leave my toddler with my mom for six weeks to travel—I'm not sorry

During those weeks, Savannah West and her daughter's father use the time to work, reset and reconnect.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. When I tell people I leave my toddler with her grandma for six weeks at a time—and use that time to travel, rest and take child-free vacations—the reactions are exactly what you might expect.

Some people tell me I’m lucky. Others say they wish they had the same support. And then there are those who think I’m doing something wrong—that I’m a bad mom, or that my daughter will resent me. The truth is, this arrangement was never even my idea.

My mom, Ruth-Anne, is the one who showed me that taking a break as a parent isn’t selfish—it can actually be good for everyone. I live in Atlanta, while my parents are in Phoenix.

Since my daughter Cassidy was born in November 2022, her dad and I have largely been doing it on our own.and not being able to help with day-to-day life, so when Cassidy was about a year and a half old, she started finding ways to make it work. At first, she would fly to Atlanta to pick Cassidy up—or buy me a ticket so I could bring her to Phoenix myself. What began as a two-week visit slowly grew.

Then it became a month. Now, we’re up to six weeks. Earlier this year, Cassidy was with my mom from mid-January through early March. My mom asked for that time, paid for the flights and encouraged me to bring her and leave her there.

So I did. During those weeks, her dad and I use the time to work, reset and reconnect. We go on dates. We catch up on life.

And yes, I’ve taken multiple vacations on my own. Not just a little refreshed—but genuinely, deeply, almost unbelievably well-rested. I love being Cassidy’s mom. But I’ve only been a mom for three years.

I was just me—Savannah—for 26 years before she was born, and I loved that person. I loved my independence, my work, my life. Having time away reminds me of that. It brings me back to myself, and I come home feeling like a better version of the mom I want to be.

When I asked her to explain it in her own words, she told me it feels like a blessing. Not just because Cassidy is her first grandchild, but because she’s my only daughter’s child.

“She is a total replica of you in every way,” my mom said. “It's like getting to spend time with you all over again, now that I'm older and I have more to give. ”We FaceTime every day while she’s away, so when I arrive to pick her up, there’s no distance between us. She runs straight into my arms, excited and full of stories.

She wants to show me everything she’s learned, everything she’s seen. Of course, not everyone sees it that way. Among my friends, the response is overwhelmingly positive. Most of them tell me I deserve the break—especially since I’m one of the only moms in our group.

They’re just happy to have me back for spontaneous nights out and uninterrupted conversations. My family reminds me how fortunate I am to have a supportive mom. And they’re right—I don’t take that for granted. Online, the reaction is more mixed.

A lot of people say, “I wish I had a village like that,” or share that they’ve done something similar with their own kids. Some tell me their parents did the same for them growing up—and that those relationships with grandparents became incredibly meaningful. I’ve been told I’m abandoning my child. That she’ll grow up resenting me.

That I’m putting myself before her. I won’t pretend those comments don’t exist, but I also don’t carry them with me. They don’t reflect my reality, and they don’t reflect my daughter’s experience. The standard we’ve set for mothers is impossible.

We’re expected to be everything, all at once—completely devoted, endlessly patient, professionally successful, emotionally present and somehow still whole individuals. What I believe now is this: choosing yourself is not the same as abandoning your child. Letting your village show up is not the same as checking out. My daughter is being raised by a mother who still has ambitions, friendships and a full life outside of parenting.

She sees me getting dressed for work and she beams. She’s growing up watching a woman who hasn’t disappeared—and I think that matters.who is pouring time, wisdom and attention into her in a way I simply can’t replicate on my own. Choosing yourself during motherhood can feel radical—but only because we’ve been taught for so long that it is. I don’t believe that anymore.

I believe you can love your child fiercely and still choose yourself. And I’m standing by that. Savannah West, 29, is a design and lifestyle editor, and founder of Studio 48.





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