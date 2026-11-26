Michael Wolff imagines what a Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving looks like as the potential investigations into the president pile up.

If Donald Trump has anything to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, it’s being the “poster boy” for corruption, Michael Wolff says. Trump, 80, is spending the holiday weekend in Mar-a-Lago, well aware that Democrats are gearing up for investigations in the new Congress, with the Jensen Huang-Nvidia scandal a priority.

“If anything at all, one of the things that would reasonably be on his mind... the corruption,” Wolff toldco-host, Joanna Coles. “ the primary thing that the Democrats in Congress are going to focus on: Corruption, his corruption, his family’s corruption, his sons’ corruption, his wife’s corruption, the corruption of his Cabinet secretaries, the corruption of anyone in his orbit.

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” If the president’s family members, like Don Jr. and Eric, are also there, that does not mean they have the attitude that it’s all for one and one for all, Wolff said.