I Know Who Trump’s Going to Fire in MAGA Massacre: Author

Michael Wolff reveals which of Trump’s top aides could be headed for the chopping block after Tuesday’s election wipeout

The GOP’s midterm bloodbath has left White House officials “fighting for their lives,” according to Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff. And several top aides could soon find themselves out of a job.podcast, Wolff named four top figures he’s heard the president may send packing after Democrats regained control of the House and Senate by substantial margins.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters “In calling around and trying to find out what the president is thinking and what people around him are thinking... nobody knows what’s happening now,” Wolff began.

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“Everything is up in the air. ” “The people I’m talking to feel that the direction of where things are heading is that Stephen Miller is out, Markwayne Mullin is out, James Blair is out, Pete Hegseth is out,” Wolff continued.

“Susie Wiles, they say, will try to hang on,” Wolff said. “They seem certain about this, but no one can be certain at this point. And what this means is everybody’s fighting for their lives. ”would see Tennessee Gov.

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-elect Marsha Blackburn appoint Hegseth to fill the Senate seat she must vacate before taking office in January. The move would allow Trump to replace Hegseth at the Pentagon while Republicans still control the Senate. But Trump has dismissed the speculation and publicly reiterated his support for the 46-year-old defense secretary. If Trump ultimately decides to oust Hegseth, however, Wolff suggested the president could use the opportunity to pin the blame for the Iran war on his defense secretary.

Trump can blame Hegseth for the Iran war, Wolff said, while Wiles may try to save her job by"essentially sacrificing" others.

“And also... the dynamic is going to be a lot of Republicans also casting blame. So Trump is going to have to try to mollify members of his party, and Trump is not a mollifier, but Susie Wiles is a mollifier,” Wolff said.

“So she will be there. She will try to hold on to her job by essentially sacrificing other people. ” Hegseth isn’t the only one on the chopping block. Wolff also named Miller, 41, the deputy White House chief of staff and a key architect of the administration’s controversial immigration crackdown, and Homeland Security Secretary Mullin, 49, as Trump goons who could be ousted.

Blair, the deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, temporarily moved out of the White House in April to run Trump’s political operation for the 2026 midterms. But the GOP’s historic losses have reflected poorly on him, Wolff said. When reached for comment, White House Communications Director told the Daily Beast: “Nobody takes Michael Wolff seriously because he is a ret---ed clown who is too busy snuggling up with loser Joanna Coles instead of reporting the facts.

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”“It’s all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that,” he declared in a nearly six-minute video posted on X. “As always, President Trump leads the way,” he later added.

“In service of our nation, he has endured more than anyone can fathom. He literally took a bullet for this nation. He shook his fist and said, ‘fight, fight, fight. ’”.

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