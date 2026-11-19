Kara Swisher says Democrats need to be strategic in how they handle a lame-duck President Donald Trump.

A top journalist thinks the secret to squaring up against President Donald Trump lies in his age. Kara Swisher, a veteran tech reporter, says Democrats who rode into Congress on a blue tsunami need to lean into the “addled” 80-year-old president’s senility—instead of going straight after him guns blazing.

“To me, going after Trump, as much as it would tickle your receptor, is just not going to work,” she said. “He gets power from it, right? He gets recharged, and so him playing the victim is his favorite role. Like, ‘Oh, poor me.

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’ And he’ll get power from it. So why give it to him? ” Instead, Swisher said, Democrats should try a different approach inspired by former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. Kara Swisher said Democrats can treat President Donald Trump like an old man and hand him off to his adoring aide, Natalie Harp.

“He goes, ‘If we win the election in a big way—just, he’s an old man. ’ Like, ‘Who, Donald, who? ’ Like that kind of thing. So I would treat Donald like that,” she said.

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“I would treat him like, ‘Who? Did you say something? I’m sorry, I didn’t hear you because you’re mumbling, old man,’ kind of thing. ” Swisher continued, “You know, ‘Is he yelling again?

Just give him a cracker, give him a cookie,’ that kind of thing.

‘Have Natalie take him out,’ that kind of thing. That’s how I would treat him,” she continued.

“I would treat him almost with disrespect. And as much as I don’t want to disrespect the office, I would disrespect the man, essentially, because he deserves it. ”Trump’s capacity to serve has been the subject of intense debate, in large part due to his chronically bruised hands, swollen ankles, mental flubs, and very obvious sleepiness. Through it all, the White House has consistently maintained that the aging president is in excellent health.

Democrats can use Trump’s advanced age to their advantage even when it comes to the actual work of legislation, Swisher said, urging newly elected officials to get creative in avoiding a veto. She said Democrats could also take a cue from Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who repackaged his call for Medicare for All into a golden card named “Trumpcare. ”“Like, if he’ll sign it, great. That’s great for the American people.

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We can suck it. And then we can take the name off after,” Swisher said.

“Just give the old man a cookie, and he’ll sign it, kind of thing. And the cookie is his name on things. ” “Pass very bold stuff that helps the American people instantly, whether it’s the SNAP benefits or Medicare payments,” Swisher continued.

“And it’s not just a Christmas present thing, like, ‘Give ‘em all the goodies. ’ It’s pass really ambitious legislation that would be—because they can do it. They can actually do it and not argue about it. ” Swisher says Trump is slowly becoming more and more irrelevant despite his attempts to project power.

“I think Donald Trump’s not part of the story anymore,” she said, calling the president the “lamest of lame ducks. ” “First of all, he’s old and seemingly addled,” she said.

“He can wander around and wave flags and pretend he’s the man, but he’s not the man anymore. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s