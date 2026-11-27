Investigators say Aussie Binford left with a white man in a small, light-colored two-door car on Thanksgiving morning in 1993. Her family continues to ask anyone with information to come forward.

A Phoenix woman, 36-year-old Aussie Antoinette Binford, vanished on Thanksgiving morning in 1993 after leaving a relative’s home near 21st Avenue and West Campbell. Police say Binford left with a white man in a small, light-colored two-door car and believe suspicious circumstances and foul play are involved.

More than three decades later, her daughter Patricia Williams and grandson Promise Sanders continue to hope for tips that could bring closure. A Thanksgiving mystery more than three decades old remains unsolved, as a Phoenix woman who vanished in 1993 leaves her family still hoping for closure. Do not misunderstand Patricia Williams. She is grateful, but through her adult life, she has been left with so many questions.

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Since Thanksgiving 1993, there has been an empty seat at the table, the presence of her mother filling that space with love.