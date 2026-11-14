‘I just want to go home.’ Passengers stranded at Logan Airport amid nationwide ground stop

Would-be passengers scrambled to book rental cars before they ran out. Others called their loved ones to rearrange plans. A few joked about it being Friday the 13th.

The flight status board at Boston's Logan Airport Friday during a nationwide ground stop that halted air travel from coast to coast. Peter and Maria Silletti’s daughter is a college cheerleader in North Carolina.

She’s a senior, and her final game begins early Saturday morning. But Friday night, the proud North Andover parents found themselves stranded at Boston’s Logan Airport, caught in aSo instead the Sillettis were about to walk a mile to a car rental agency and then embark on a 12-hour drive to make it to their daughter’s game.

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"We're going to go overnight,” Peter Silletti said. “We've done it before. So it's okay. We're not going to miss this.

” Outside the security gates, would-be passengers were glued to their phones and laptops. Some, like the Sillettis, scrambled to book rental cars before they ran out, others called their loved ones to rearrange plans, a few joked about it being Friday the 13th. The departures board showed a handful of cancellations, but most flights were listed as delayed. Nick Benton was going home to Florida to bury his grandfather.

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Benton’s flight hadn’t been canceled yet, but he wasn’t optimistic he’d make it to the funeral Saturday.

“He was 93. He lived a damn good life,” Benton said.

“This is kind of a little disappointing if it doesn't happen. But if it doesn't happen, there's not much I can really do about it. ” Massport, which operates Logan, told passengers to check with their airlines for flight updates. Gov.

Maura Healey posted a statement on social media saying she’d been briefed on the ground stop and was “working to get answers from federal officials. ” Erica Ambrose had been trying to get home to New York from Atlanta since Thursday. Her first flight was delayed, then canceled, she said. Her next flight was also canceled.

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She expected the same thing to happen to her current flight.

“Even if it’s not, I don’t know if I’d actually feel comfortable flying,” Ambrose said with a laugh. At this point, she'd feel more comfortable driving.