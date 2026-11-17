'That thing could be a life-or-death decision they don't realize is that serious.'

As a full-time writer at BuzzFeed, I cover travel, books, relationships, sitcoms, and all things pop culture. I have to admit, I'm not a parent yet.

But because my friends and siblings have kids, I know some common parenting gripes: allowing your child too much screen time, buying elementary school kids cell phones, not saying no, and much, much more. There seem to be so many different parenting styles, which naturally leads to a lot of opposing opinions. So although I can't speak too much on the subject, the internet, adults aren't holding back about some of their biggest parenting pet peeves — the small things parents do that genuinely give others"the.

Also read Federal judge blocks Trump's renovations of DC golf course hours before its closure

" And honestly, even as someone without kids, I have to agree with some of these. I'm curious if you will, too. Take a look at some of their answers below:"My biggest ick is when parents give in to toddler tantrums, rewarding unsafe behavior. Yes, they're little terrors, and sometimes you need a break.

Sometimes, giving in is a natural response when you're completely exhausted. However, I've seen parents stop extreme tantrums — hitting, biting, screaming, kicking — by going on Amazon and buying the kid new toys! Big ick from me, no offense to those parents. But unsafe behavior should not be rewarded.

""It bothers me when nonparents judge parents for literally anything . Because no one is a more perfect parent than someone without kids. How are you hating from outside the club? You can't even get in.

" "My biggest ick is when parents allow a child to go through their daily life covered in food, boogers, and general stickiness. Yes, children are dirty little creatures, but as parents, it's our responsibility to make sure they're mostly clean. It's not cool to let them go around all day looking like they ate a PB&J sandwich with no hands 5 hours ago, with food and boogers all over their face and hands.

I judge parentsharshly for it; it takes 5 seconds to wipe a face and some little hands every once in a while.

Advertisement

""I can't stand when parents force their kids to finish everything on their plate, making them sit there for hours until they do, or forcing them to eat things they absolutely detest — all in the name of, 'Well, my parents made me, and I turned out fine! '""Parents who bring their young children to restaurants at 8 p.m. or later give me the ick.

We were out last week, and a large party of 10 adults and one toddler was seated near us. The poor kid looked half-asleep. They didn't bring anything for him to do while the adults drank and ate. He was restless and fussy.

Not that they should've given him a tablet, but no crayons or toy cars? Or, better yet, HAVE HIM STAY HOME WITH A BABYSITTER SO HE CAN SLEEP AT A NORMAL TODDLER TIME!

" "I can't stand parents who stalk their adult children on Find My iPhone and then show up wherever they are. ""As a single dad in the dating world, my biggest ick is how many parents introduce their young children to people they're dating way too early. ""I agree! I work with girls who love blue and superheroes and boys who like pink and playing with baby dolls.

So far, I've only seen one older teacher have an issue with it, so I'd like to think we're making progress. For me, it comes down to allowing children to explore their interests. You never know — maybe that little boy will be the CEO of a baby-doll company someday.

""I don't like when parents let their young kids be violent because it's 'developmentally appropriate' and 'they don't understand. ' They don't realize that their child could become a menace and cause trauma to other children once they enter preschool, kindergarten, and beyond. You may be an adult who isn't seriously hurt by your 5-year-old trying to punch you or gouge your eyes out, but another 5-year-old won't stand as much of a chance.

Violent behavior needs to be addressed for the safety of all students.

"I'm horrified by the parents who post all their family trauma online, especially when it involves their young kids. Imagine those kids growing up and realizing that 500 people know every deeply personal thing they ever went through. Plus, we all know parents on social media who portray themselves as 'Supermom' or 'Superdad' are actually awful or absent parents.

""My ick is parents who let their kids scream in public places. I have a hard-and-fast rule for my kids: Screaming is for emergencies. Being a little loud while they're playing is one thing, but screaming at the top of their lungs just sends me. If they scream, I pull them out of play, and we talk about what counts as an emergency.

Now they don't scream.

" "I despise it when childcare or education professionals use the word 'kiddos' instead of kids or students. The word feels even more infantilizing — especially when talking about middle and high school students. I totally tune out as soon as 'kiddos' comes out of their mouths.

Advertisement

""I can't stand when parents keep going on about 'undoing generational trauma' — as if their kids are there as tools to deal with their own unprocessed trauma. Inevitably, it just breeds a new form of trauma for the kids.

" "I can't stand parents who think they have the right to tell me not to say 'no' around their kids. If you're letting your child be around me, I'm going to use whatever words I want. I'm not changing my entire vocabulary to suit someone else's child. If you want to raise your child that way, homeschool them and don't let them go to the neighbors' houses or have friends.

See how they turn out.

""The biggest ick for me is when parents constantly judge child-free couples for not having kids. I'm not talking about every once in a while. I mean the parents who make judging child-free people their entire personality once they have kids.

" "I once heard a man tell a story about how, after changing his son's diaper, he went to make a sandwich and thought he had gotten mustard on his thumb, so he licked it off. It wasn't mustard. That story has haunted me ever since. The mere prospect of it is disturbing.

That's the ick of being a parent.

""Your child is a human, so talk to them like one. Find out what they want and why they're upset. Explain things to them, including why they shouldn't do something. Don't just say, 'Because I said so.

' Otherwise, they may go and do it anyway to find out for themselves what happens. That thing could be a life-or-death decision they don't realize is that serious because everything has always been met with 'Because I said so.

'" 'Public-show parents who take their kids to all the community's kid-themed activities in trendy outfits, but have no interest in actually including them or being part of their lives behind closed doors give me the ick. ""Mine is when parents lack discipline. If they laugh at bad behavior, they are just lazy parents and do whatever is easiest.

"So, what do you think? Do you agree with these? Or do you have any other parenting pet peeves you want to get off your chest? Tell me your biggest icks in the comments, or, if you'd rather keep them secret, drop them in the anonymous form.

I genuinely want to take notes for when I'm a parent someday, so tell me EVERYTHING I should avoid!