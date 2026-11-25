'He insulted both the company and me several more times after that. Wildest interview out of the 150 or so I've done this year.'

There's no denying that job interviews can be nerve-racking, but even if you think you've said the dumbest thing imaginable during the hiring process, I want you to rest easy knowing that there are people out there who have done far worse than you — trust me.

"Recruiters and hiring managers, what is the fastest you've ever mentally disqualified someone during an interview? " As someone who has been in both the position of hiring and trying to get hired, it's so hard for me to wrap my brains around these people's WILD behavior. Help me make sense of this!!

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"A long time ago, I was helping a friend hire staff for their horse riding school. The job description was handling and riding horses, and teaching children the same things. A candidate came in, and when we asked the typical 'So what made you interested in this role?

' question, they replied, 'I don’t know, just thought I’d apply. ' Trying to help them out a bit, I asked, 'Is it fair to say you just have a keen interest in horse riding? ' Their reply: 'No, I don’t particularly care for it. ' Huh???

'So you just like working with children then? Perhaps we can work something out where you just focus on the coaching bit.

' 'No, I don’t particularly enjoy children; I find them rather annoying. ' Quickest denial ever. LOL, like, did you even read the job advert at all before showing up to interview?!?

""I had a person interview for a truck driving position, and the first words out of their mouth were that they wouldn't stop at stop signs. I immediately ended the interview.

" "I interviewed a guy, as part of a larger team interview, for a contract position with the company I was also a contractor for. He refused to shake my hand because I was a woman, and when I asked him a question, he directed his answers to the men in the room. I don’t know what he expected would happen, but he did not get the job.

I wasn’t even really offended, just amused watching someone shoot themselves in the foot like that. It was famous around my department afterward.

""I'm a nurse. I was asked to have a potential hire shadow me to see if she would be a good fit. She was older and honestly looked and acted like a sweet old grandma. She was very kind to the patients and to the staff.

However, when we went to pull meds for the shift, she started asking if the med machine 'had any narcs in it' and then started asking about what kind of controlled substances were in there. I told her, 'It's just the standard, as you see on any hospital floor.

' She then immediately asked me, 'I see that there's a camera in here in the med room. Where are the spots on this unit that aren't on camera?

' I told her, 'This is an inpatient psych unit, so every square inch of this place is on camera. ' She didn't like that answer. " "In a technical interview, the applicant's seniority implied that they should know certain technical things, like being proficient in probability math. So, I gave them a problem and asked for the solution, while showing her how to do it.

I could saw them freeze, frantically type something, and start explaining it to me in a very ChatGPT-generated way. I had four cases for them to solve, which, if you are semi-competent, would take between 20 and 30 minutes. She did not solve a single one in 60 minutes, but we could not end the interview due to HR policies.

""I was interviewing a candidate who had recently been caught up in a round of layoffs at our company, and I was considering hiring him onto my team due to his relevant background. The guy showed up to the Zoom interview in a dirty T-shirt, in a super messy room , and then proceeded to open with, 'I know you haven't been here as long as me, so let me tell you how these typically go.

' I tuned out immediately after that, which was a smart move because he insulted both the company and me several more times after that. Wildest interview out of the 150 or so I've done this year.

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" "I was hiring for a receptionist position. Because of a staffing shortage, I was also acting as the receptionist. When the candidate walked in, I told her to have a seat until I completed my call. She grumbled that I was unprofessional for making her wait instead of putting the call on hold.

Fine. I placed the call on hold and greeted her. She refused to provide her name or the purpose of her visit, telling me that my boss would know. Uh huh.

So resumed my call and left her sitting for a minute. She grumbled again. A man who was scheduled to pick something up came in, and I told him it was on my desk. He went into my office to grab it, came back, and the woman waiting stood up to shake hands and introduce herself to 'the boss.

' She told him she was here for an interview. This attorney from another company just smiled and said, 'Oh, then you’re here to speak to her,' and pointed to me.

""That’s when I stood up and introduced myself as the office manager. The other attorney left, and when the door closed, I said, 'I appreciate you coming in today for this interview. We will let you know. Have a lovely day.

' She sputtered something about being entitled to an interview. I said, 'Yes. You’ve already completed it. We’re looking for a receptionist — someone to handle the phones and greet clients and other professionals as they come into this office.

You have shown me what that experience is like. I have everything I need. Thank you for coming in. We’ll let you know.

' Less than 5 minutes. Literally the exact opposite vibe of what we wanted.

" "Fifteen years ago, I worked as a case manager for people with HIV. I was on a hiring panel interviewing for an open case management position. One of the current case managers asked, 'We work with a lot of LGBT individuals; how comfortable are you around the LGBT population?

' The man quickly looked uncomfortable and said, 'I, I, I don't mind...um...um...homo...homo...homo...homossssss. um...homosssss...homosssssseee. HOMOSEXUALS,' then let out a huge sigh and frowned. He did not have a stutter or anything up until that moment. He was just really uncomfortable.

And at the time, something like 60–75% of our clients were gay men. Some had HIV since the '80s and had PTSD from all their friends and partners dying of it. Needless to say, it wasn't a fit.

" "I was the candidate, and I withdrew from the interview process after I had a third interview with a company and met the person who would be my supervisor. I already felt a little overqualified for the role, and she was asking extremely convoluted, multi-part, clearly AI-written questions that hardly made any sense. After one such question, I paused for a minute and said, 'I need a minute to think,' because it had, like, three parts.

She said, 'I can tell you’re scared of me, and that’s a good thing! I like it when people are scared and don’t know what to expect next!

' I hung up the Teams call and immediately asked the recruiter to remove me from consideration. What’s wild is that this woman is on the board of a professional organization that I am a member of, so I have interacted with her a few times now since that interview. Every time, I am SO glad I turned the job down.

""I interviewed an older man who had been laid off after the company he previously worked for went out of business. He had been there for decades, most of that time in management. I knew before the interview started that I wouldn't be hiring him because he seemed to have an attitude as soon as he sat down.

One of the first standard questions we ask is what languages they speak, and he said, 'I don't speak Spanish if that's what you're trying to ask.

' I just ignored his tone and kept going. We got to the actual interview, and I asked him about past work experience, and he just threw his resume on the desk and pointed at it. I said, 'Okay, can you tell me some of the things you did at your last job?

' He pointed at the paper again and said, 'Anything you need to know is right there, but I've already spoken to another manager here, and he also has a copy of my resume. '""At this point I'm thinking, 'Then why are you here? ' He was acting like interviewing him was an inconvenience and a waste of time.

He finally answered the question after I asked again, and he saw I wasn't just going to sit there and read his resume while he watched. He told me about his work experience, then stopped in the middle and said, 'But I know YOU wouldn't know what I'm talking about.

' I rushed through the rest of the interview because I just wanted him to leave. At the end, he asked, 'So, when can I expect to hear something?

' and I hit him with the classic, 'We still have a couple more interviews to do, but you should hear something soon. ' By far the most disrespectful someone has been during an interview. Usually, even if the interview is bad, the person is at least nice, but not this guy.

" "I work for the city planning department of a local government. City planning is a complex function involving zoning, current and future land use, transportation, utilities, infrastructure, public safety, and socioeconomics. We had an opening for a planner, and HR sent us an applicant because she had experience as a planner — a party planner.

" "He called his current boss a bitch, and specifically said he planned to tell her so when he quit that job, because I was definitely going to hire him. Unfortunately, he didn’t get his wish.

" "I was part of the interview team for a beginner IT field help role. The applicant came in with a strong resume full of projects and a clear focus on cybersecurity. We had a lot of very basic questions to get through; the first of which was, 'Name five parts of a computer.

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' He looked at us and said, 'Uh, I wasn't prepared for a technical interview today. ' LOL. ""One interviewee didn't like the position title: Marketing Assistant. She kept making sure that didn't mean she'd be my personal assistant.

'I do NOT fetch people coffee, EVER. ' She kept on it and asked if it could be Coordinator or Specialist instead. I told her it was a large company and that those titles have specific roles and pay bands tied to them. She then said, 'Oh, sweet!

Let's change it to specialist then and bump that pay!

' It was an entry-level job, and she was fresh out of university. " "This isn't the fastest, but it stands out to me regardless. While interviewing a data analyst in the late 2010s, I was completing the initial 20-minute screen.

I asked a simple, open-ended tech question, and the man spent the entire rest of the call, plus significantly more, telling me a completely unrelated story about how his wife lost the ability to operate a daycare out of their home after a kid broke their arm. I timed it: 43 minutes of continuous speech on his part. I didn't have anything after, and at a certain point, I wanted to see how long he would keep it up.

My coordinator was in the room with me. Thank goodness, because anyone else would assume I was exaggerating when I said 43 minutes.

""I once interviewed an applicant who spent most of the allotted interview time badmouthing their last employer. We all know that nobody applies elsewhere when everything is great at their current job, and the company was well known locally for being miserable to work for, so we were all sympathetic initially. But this person wanted to talk about nothing else.

No matter what questions we asked, they somehow brought it back to how much of a jerk their last boss was. It felt like their goal wasn’t to get hired; they just wanted an audience for their venting session. We wound up hiring someone who was somewhat less qualified on paper but could identify ways they could contribute in the role.

" "Interviewing for an intern, the candidate said something to the effect of, 'I want your job. I want to boss people around.

' Mind you, this was a smart kid who was working on a great degree, but ya he really stuck his foot in his mouth with that one, and the team quickly lost interest. " "No shit, true story: a twentysomething guy interviewed for a position at my shop and didn't look at me once. He just stared at his phone, watching TikTok.

On top of it all, he was fired from his last job because his manager accused him of taking hour-long bathroom breaks, but he was innocent, of course. 🙄 I was dumbfounded and shut that interview down real quick.

""I was hiring for a social worker position and had a standard question about diversity and national origin. Something like, 'How do you feel about working with clients from diverse backgrounds, of any origin, orientation, gender identity, and line of work?

' The vast majority of candidates said something like, 'That's not a problem. ' I had one person, however, who responded to this with a monologue about sin, repentance, and holy judgment...but said they would not allow that to get in the way of work. " "While explaining his process for something, he added, 'I never use because it feels like cheating.

' I pressed a bit, trying to assess whether he was just trying to project confidence, and he doubled down on the fact that he won’t use it and doesn’t think it matters. Everyone in this industry needs to cite and support their work with legal precedent and due diligence. He effectively said, 'I don’t care what the legal body says; my answer is always the most correct.

' I thanked him for his time and wrapped it up after that. ""I interviewed someone who clearly thought I was an admin person when I set up the interview and was shocked when I was the one actually conducting the interview because I was the boss. He had such disdain for me and would have been a cancer on my team. We had a 'business consultant' tell me I should have hired him and then taught him respect.

My guy, he's a painter. There will always be more painters. It's not rocket science. I, as a 30-year-old woman, am not going to attempt to 'teach' a man in his 40s how to respect women.

I'm going to hire people who already know how to respect everyone on the team. I can teach painting. I can't teach human decency.

" "She told us how she'd been fired from her previous job for sexual harassment and then explained it like, 'I guess people just don't understand when I'm being friendly. ' She was applying for an associate attorney role — goes to show they truly don't teach common sense in law school. " "I once had someone who joined via Teams and had webcam difficulties.

Their head was inverted, and they had a beach background that kept overlaying everything except their lips and eyes. We joked about it early, and they spent almost 10 minutes trying to fix it, but couldn't. So I spent nearly 45 minutes talking to upside-down, floating lips and eyes over a beach background. Mentally, for our role, being able to turn off features or troubleshoot the webcam was considered baseline.

""The guy was my former supervisor from three jobs ago, and a total asshole. He recognized me and seemed happy to see me. I don't think he realized how much I disliked him. I still had to go through the full script, but I'd made up my mind the second he walked in.

" "They passed the knockout stage and made it to an interview for a paid internship. In the first ten minutes of the interview, they made it clear they had falsified information that would have knocked them out of consideration for an interview. We needed a current full-time student who was a US citizen and could come to the office two days a week.

This was made clear in the job posting and application,was reiterated in the emailed request for an interview. They graduated 13 years earlier and lived in another country. In their words, they didn’t think it was a big deal that they lied because they wanted to 'dazzle us' in the interview. They also said they hoped the company would sponsor their visa.

Maybe their gamble worked with someone else.

" "They were applying for an account supervisor role at a digital ad agency. Their resume said 'proficient with Adobe Creative Suite', so I asked, 'What's the difference between Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop?

' They floundered. If they had just said the word 'raster' or 'vector,' that would've been enough for me. I didn't care if they didn't know how to use either application since the position was client services, not design — I only cared if they were lying. If they were lying about a proficiency, I had to wonder what else on their resume they were lying about.

""While interviewing for a late-night cashier role at a mini mart on a college campus, the interviewee listed on his resume that, until very recently, he worked at one of the food courts on campus. I asked him about it, and he goes, 'Oh, I got fired for not showing up to work!

'"e candidates who look great on paper, but they brought their PARENTS into the interview. Absolutely not. You’re disqualified before your cheeks hit the seat.

"What's the wildest interview experience you've ever had? Tell me in the comments or use the anonymous form below. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!