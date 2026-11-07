I hired humanoid robots to clean up after a wild houseparty for for $100 — here’s how it went

Videos shared exclusively with The California Post show the two buff-looking bots charging up the narrow staircase to clean the home.

Courtesy Linda AkkarachVideos shared exclusively with The California Post show the two buff-looking bots charging up the narrow staircase to clean the home. Outfitted with sensors, cameras and motors, the robots are supposedly capable of housekeeping tasks as varied as making beds and vacuuming to wiping countertops.weren’t alone.

Rather, a human technician arrived at the apartment with the robots, and another human controlled them off site. A Tau robot toppled over while attempting to clean a half bath.

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“Imagine if a five year old was cleaning …like that. The child likely does a better job,” she continued. Just 15 minutes after arriving, one of the robots toppled over while attempting to clean a half bath, forcing a human helper to come cart it away. A humanoid robot cleans a home after a wild party in San Francisco.

Akkarach said she and pals did much of the heavy cleaning after the house party in expectation that the robots wouldn’t be able to handle heavy-duty tasks. She acknowledged the robots were capable of spraying cleaning solution and relatively competent at vacuuming. But when tasked with cleaning a bathroom sink, the machine simply wiped down the perimeter without cleaning the basin.

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Courtesy Linda Akkarach “Surprisingly , it was able to pick up a wooden stick off the floor, open the trash can and place it in. However, it does not do this autonomously for now; there is a human controlling it off site,” she noted.

“The hour it was there, the one robot was able to wipe two tables, vacuum and badly mop a small dining and living area, and kitchen,” she said. “We were more curious to see why they felt that these rudimentary robots should be sent out when they’re obviously not able to do as good of a job as a human. ”Courtesy Linda AkkarachA Tau robot toppled over while attempting to clean a half bath.

A San Francisco party host uses a humanoid robot cleaner following a bash. Courtesy Linda AkkarachCourtesy Linda Akkarach