My clients helped their husbands become rich and powerful. Then the men started acting like the rules no longer applied to them.

When Belinda met her husband while working in Manhattan, she thought he was the sweetest guy she’d ever met.

“We didn’t have much when we started dating but he was driven,” Belinda said. He had come into her workplace as a consultant, and she thought he was kind, smart, and strikingly handsome. One night after she helped him do inventory, they ended up having sex on the stainless steel packing tables.

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They both wanted the same things out of life: children, a happy home, a dog, and family vacations. Belinda didn’t think there was anything extravagant about their dreams back then and believed she’d found her perfect husband.

“I thought he could walk on water,” she remembered. But as his career in finance took off, so did their lifestyle in Connecticut. Winter vacations in the Caribbean. Summers on Nantucket.

Somewhere along the way, though, the man she married morphed into someone else.

“A woman called me while I was getting ready to go to a school fundraiser where we had paid for a prominent table,” Belinda recalled. “She told me, ‘I’m having an affair with your husband,’ and I had to put on a happy face for the event. It was hell. ”Well, I guess this is what life is like if I want to be married to a businessman.

It wouldn’t be the last affair — or the worst betrayal. Over the years, she’d discover gambling, financial crimes, and the knowledge that the man she built a family with had wedded another woman while they were still married. , “Masters of the Universe” are still collecting fortunes, women, and wives who wonder what happened to the men they married. This season on, Bronwyn Newport confronted her rich tech-executive husband about his alleged affairs.

He answered with complaints about her shopping and her friends. Even HBO’s new dramacasts Sienna Miller as a famous actress battling her unfaithful billionaire husband. Often, these marriages come with an unspoken bargain: He makes the money, so he makes the rules.

After making mistakes in my own two divorces, I became a divorce coach: essentially a consultant who helps women understand their options and hire the right people before becoming victim to the tricks powerful men can employ to intimidate, exhaust, and financially overwhelm their wives. In my work, I speak daily with high-net-worth clients across the country who married ambitious, attentive guys before the big bonuses arrived.

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These women often put their own careers on ice to handle running the household, raising the children, and making his ascent possible. But as their husbands accumulate money and influence, some become entitled, controlling partners who start acting like no guardrails — including those of marriage — apply to them. Recently, one of my clients dared to ask where her husband had stayed the night before.

“It’s none of your business,” she remembers him screaming, waving his arms wildly in their foyer. “I gave you all of this! ” He meant their country-club membership, multiple homes, and fancy cars, plus her ability to raise their kids full-time. Another client, a Harvard graduate who left a lucrative career, recently broke into tears, saying: “I was so stupid.

I gave up everything for him because he said he’d take care of me. It was the biggest mistake of my life. ” Despite their affluence, many of these women face financial abuse, with husbands electronically monitoring their spending and movements. Some must find secret ways to pay me so I can help engineer their escape and guide them to the right attorney.

We meet in secluded corners of parking lots — at the Whole Foods in Greenwich, the library in Darien, and various Starbucks in Westchester — where women furtively hand me cash in envelopes, terrified someone might recognize them and tip off their husband. Many divorce attorneys I encounter in my line of work tell me our culture of excess has made these men worse.

“He turns into a monster, and the wife helps him turn into a monster because she stays home and helps his career and makes him functional,” said Harriet Newman Cohen, a legendary Manhattan divorce attorney who has represented the wives of some of New York’s wealthiest men like Harvey Weinstein and Howard Stern. “He gets big bucks. People love him in the workplace, the conferences, the trips. She’s a nothing now.

He doesn’t respect her. He doesn’t feel gratitude towards her. The children are not nice to her because they follow his example. He won’t tell her about the money.

It’s a nightmare. ” She said her female clients’ exes typically call their wives moochers or leeches. Cohen finds herself reminding these women that they played a major role in amassing their assets, too.

“Women are calling me one after another these days … and cheating is still the No. 1 irritant,” she said. “We’re living in a time when our leaders are not modeling probity, so their followers are not either. ”and reports that one of the women he cheated with could have been a Chinese spy. Huang and his wife met at Oregon State University and started dating after he asked if she wanted to see his homework.

He later amassed a fortune estimated atTanya, a New York stay-at-home mom whom I counseled, calls the Huang headlines triggering.

“My husband would come home at night after his Wall Street lunches and another few drinks on the train,” she said. “He’d grab a cocktail at our bar and come into the kitchen where I was cooking, changing diapers, and juggling screaming children.

Then he’d roll his eyes and ask, ‘So what did you do today? ’” She handled homework, bedtime, and keeping the house peaceful for him. He smoked pot in their bedroom, then emerged when the kids were asleep to tell her: “You would have nothing without me. If you didn’t marry me you’d still be in the Bronx.

” Tanya filed for divorce years later after her daughter reported her dad was snorting cocaine in the living room. Heather, another New York wife and coaching client, said after her ex-husband went from humble beginnings to COO of a trading desk and leading global conferences in London, he had a breakdown.

“He told me all I cared about was money,” she said, “and wanted to move out West. It was like a latent adolescent rebellion. ” Their relocation proved disastrous.

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“He became more autocratic and mean and held all veto power and financial decision-making about our lives,” Heather recalled. “He even stole some of my jewelry and hid it. ” When I asked her what role she thought power and money played in his demise, Heather didn’t hesitate.

“It was everything. ” As for whether wealth simply revealed these husbands’ true character or they became intoxicated by power, Cohen believes it’s the latter.

“I do think they’re corrupted by the scene. They fall in love with themselves and can do no wrong,” she told me.

“In that altered state ofwhat do they want to do more than satisfy their sexual urges? Throughout time, literature, and the Bible, men can’t control themselves when they get aroused. It appears they become different people. ”led by social psychologist Joris Lammers surveyed 1,561 professionals and found that “elevated power is positively associated with infidelity because power increases confidence in the ability to attract partners.

” So power may do more than provide opportunities for people to cheat — it significantly changes how people view their romantic options. The study surveyed both men and women, but Lammers noted that gender gaps in infidelity reflect who has historically held power in our society. So of course divorcing a man accustomed to getting everything he wants can become the ultimate power struggle.

Allison, another woman who sought my help, was at her California home making gingerbread houses with her kids on the kitchen counter when she got an email from her nanny’s attorney alleging her high-powered husband had stuck his hands down the young woman’s pants. Allison had left her home country, support network, and job to create a life with him.

When she eventually wanted a divorce, he yelled — in the presence of the children — that if she ever tried to leave him he would tell everyone she was mentally ill and take the kids from her. Then he then threw all his resources at destroying her.

“He was accused of sexual harassment at his job and when an anonymous person sent emails to people exposing him, I was blamed for it,” she recalled. According to Allison, his attorneys portrayed her as unstable during the custody proceedings. She lost custody of her children and is still fighting to regain it.

“He would email me saying, ‘It doesn’t matter what you do — I’ll win. ’” Allison believes our society condones these abuses of power.

“It comes down to: These creatures are created by enablers — including our family court system — that lets powerful, monied men get away with bad behavior. ” “Statistically, it’s generally the husbands using money and wealth to force the other side into settlement,” said Ronald Bavero, a retired New York litigator who practiced family law for 40 years.

“It’s absolutely like a war zone. I’ve seen people go into bankruptcy in an attempt to keep up with legal fees. ” Some bills soar into the millions. Allison said other women could learn from her story.

“I felt so lucky to be a stay-at-home mom — so blessed,” she told me. “And that became my biggest liability. ” Belinda knows the feeling. Though her divorce was finalized in 2011, she spent another 14 years trying to collect her settlement.

“Meanwhile, my son and I ran out of oil on Christmas day, I had to borrow money from a cousin, and sold my jewelry to buy my son a winter coat. ” Cohen warns that prenuptial agreements usually protect the monied spouse, while postnuptial agreements can be beneficial to women who decide to give up their careers. But safeguarding your earning power is the best protection — a lesson she has passed on to her four daughters. As for Belinda?

If she could go back to that job, she would. Now in her 70s, she hopes her experience might spare other women the same fate.

“Have your own money or be compensated for staying home and raising the children,” she warned about marrying a businessman, like she did. “Ignore what you think our courts will do if you get divorced because they won’t. They will not protect you. You have to protect yourself. ”Jennifer Lawrence Is Very Proud of Her ‘New’ BoobsNew York