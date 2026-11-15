‘I have the heebie jeebies.’ Plainview residents report growing rat infestation in neighborhood

Neighbors who live near Barnum Avenue said they first noticed a few rats during the summer. However, they say the problem has escalated recently and they are now seeing the rodents every day in their yards and running across the street.

Neighbors who live near Barnum Avenue said they first noticed a few rats during the summer. However, they say the problem has escalated recently and they are now seeing the rodents every day in their yards and running across the street.

Residents in a Plainview neighborhood say they are dealing with a growing rat infestation that has become significantly worse over the past several weeks. Neighbors who live near Barnum Avenue said they first noticed a few rats during the summer.

Also read Notes from your Neighbors – Car Alarm and Reply

However, they say the problem has escalated recently and they are now seeing the rodents every day in their yards and running across the street.

“My wife came home from the store and a rat this size went under her car. And as you could see, the rats are going underneath my shed and it's a disaster,” said James Surico, of Plainview. Resident Tracy Stopler said the rats have become so prevalent that they have even made their way into homes.

Advertisement

“I saw a rat run from my office indoors, across the floor, under the vent, into the wall that they ate through,” Stopler said. “I screamed and I froze…and that's when I thought, 'OK, this is war. '” Stopler said she set traps indoors and that she caught one of the rodents on Friday night. She also said another one of her neighbors caught seven more outside his house.

But no one seems to know where they’re coming from.

“I don't have a lot of garbage,” said Charles Butera. “I don't know why they're here so all of a sudden. ”Residents said they have also contacted the Town of Oyster Bay and the Nassau County Department of Health about the issue. According to neighbors, they were told that officials could assess their properties and provide recommendations for addressing the problem.

However, residents said they were also informed that it is the responsibility of homeowners to maintain and address conditions on their own properties.