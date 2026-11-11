I had a 4-year degree. Trade school gave me a new career.

There are people in Erie County who may be sitting at their desks right now wondering whether they can afford to change careers. Here's how I did it.

At 40 years old, with a college degree and a successful career in project management behind me, I made a decision that probably looked unconventional: I went to trade school.

After years working in higher education and project management, I wanted a career that felt more personal and hands-on. I was drawn to esthetics because it brings together my love of science and creativity with the opportunity to do meaningful, people-centered work that helps others feel confident and cared for. The question was how to make that transition without spending years, and tens of thousands of dollars, going back to school.

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For me, the answer was a nine-week, 300-hour esthetics program at Noe' Noonan School of Cosmetology in Erie. In a matter of months, I went from the classroom to becoming a licensed esthetician and securing a position at Monacella Massage & Kinesiology, a full-service spa on Erie's beautiful bayfront. It is a remarkable return on a relatively short period of specialized training. What made the experience especially valuable was the quality of instruction at Noe' Noonan.

Our instructors brought extensive education and real-world experience to the classroom, preparing us not only for licensure but for the many directions an esthetics career can take — from spas and skincare to makeup artistry, product education and entrepreneurship. Pennsylvania CareerLink program that covered the majority of my tuition. That support made the transition more affordable and showed me what workforce development can mean in someone's life.

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Behind a funding allocation is a person who can learn a skill, qualify for a job and contribute to a local business. Many of us have treated the four-year college degree as the default path to professional success. I know the value of that path because I took it myself.

But college is not the only way to build a meaningful, financially sustainable career, and career training should not be viewed simply as an alternative for students who do not attend college. In my esthetics program, I saw students making significant sacrifices for that opportunity. Some students traveled more than an hour each way to attend class every day. Others were balancing jobs, families and other responsibilities while learning a new skill.

Many of us were not looking for an academic credential. We were looking for a practical path into the workforce. Pennsylvania recognizes the importance of these pathways. The commonwealth’s 2026–27 budget increased funding for career and technical education by another $10 million, bringing annual investment in workforce-development initiatives, including career and technical education, vo-tech and apprenticeship programs, to $193 million,That investment matters.

But communities like Erie should ensure residents know these opportunities exist and can actually access them. That means continuing to support programs such as Pennsylvania CareerLink, expanding awareness of short-term training and apprenticeship opportunities, and building stronger connections among training providers, local employers and people looking for a new direction. Workforce development is often discussed in terms of filling vacancies or attracting employers.

But there is another side to it: helping the people who already live here build careers that give them a reason to stay. Erie has opportunities in health care, manufacturing, construction, skilled trades, beauty and wellness, hospitality and other fields that do not necessarily require another four-year degree. Training people for those careers can strengthen local businesses while allowing workers to build lives here. At 40, I could have decided it was too late to change direction.

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Instead, nine weeks of specialized education gave me the foundation for an entirely new career. There are people throughout Erie County who may be sitting at their desks right now wondering whether they can afford to change careers, whether they have time to go back to school, or whether starting something new at 30, 40 or 50 is realistic. They need to know there are other paths.

We should make those paths easier to find, easier to afford and easier to pursue. Because sometimes changing your life doesn’t require four more years in a classroom. Erie has the schools, employers and workforce programs to create more pathways like mine. What we need is greater awareness of these opportunities and stronger connections among the people looking for a new direction, the programs that can train them and the local employers ready to hire them.

By investing in and promoting accessible career training, Erie can help more residents build meaningful careers without having to leave the region to find them. My experience has shown me that changing direction doesn’t always require another four-year degree. With the right training, support and opportunity, a short-term training program can open the door to a lasting career.

Mary Campbell is an Erie resident, licensed esthetician and graduate of Noe' Noonan School of Cosmetology who has secured a position at Monacella Massage & Kinesiology. She previously worked in economic development.