I thought the permission slip I created was clever. Only months later did I realize my mistake.

I called my sister on December 22 and said, "Crap. What should I get your kids for Christmas and Hanukkah?

" She thought for a minute. "How about a bow and arrow? " I did not think for even a second. "Are you crazy?

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" "I think they can handle it. " So against every instinct in my body, I drove to a guns and ammo store, walked in, and bought a used bow and a set of 10 new arrows. On the drive home I let myself imagine the whole thing. A nice note to my nephews, a couple of Brooklyn kids.

The three of us walking out into the woods on my land. Shooting at a target. Bonding. Some slow, wordless transfer of patience and discipline from uncle to boys, all through the exercise of a skill that has been useless for 500 years.

But the reality is that I didn’t trust my nephews much. They are 12 and 14, which means they act like it. I struggle to accept that. So I wrote them a permission slip, or at least that’s what I called it, which would require their signature and their parents’ signatures.

It was four pages long and covered a little history of archery, the safety rules, and a six-phase process by which they would earn independence with the bow, starting with Phase One: walking out to the range with me and standing behind the rope. I had set up an actual rope so everyone would know where to stand while someone else was shooting.

I had placed the target against a cliff on my property, so that even a wild overshoot would end in rock. I bought the target itself off Facebook Marketplace for 15 bucks, from a guy whose daughter got into archery during the Hunger Games years, back when Jennifer Lawrence's character was every kid's hero. The target barely had a hole in it.

That kid's phase had ended before the target even got used, which should have told me something about phases. I got sick that December and skipped the in-person Christmakkuh, so I gave my nephews the gift over video chat. I had wrapped a single arrow in holiday paper that said "6-7" all over it, because that was the thing middle school boys said last year, for reasons no adult has ever successfully explained.

They couldn't guess what it was, all ambiguously wrapped and unveiled via awkward family Zoom. But when they saw the arrow they got genuinely excited, and for a moment my whole fantasy flickered to life. A month later they came to my house and asked about the bow. This was the moment.

I handed each of them a copy of the permission slip. But they didn't read them. They looked at each other, and without a word passing between them, they ripped the documents to shreds. Not crumpled them, but full-on shredded them.

They were faster and more thorough than any shredder Staples sells. Four pages of my carefully worded history, safety and phased independence, reduced to confetti in about 11 seconds. I sat there thinking, are you kidding me? At first, I didn't say anything.

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Then I told them the deal stood: no signature on the document, no bow. One of them said, "At camp there's no permission slip and I get to do whatever I want.

" And the annoying part is that he's right. At camp, someone hands a kid a bow, points them at a target and trusts the odds. There’s no six-phase process, no rope, no four-page prereading. Somehow the insurance companies allow this, and apparently the kids of America keep coming home from camp with both eyes.

What they did wrong is obvious. Ripping up a document you haven't read, in front of the person who wrote it for you, is not a gray area. But what I did wrong is the part I'm still working out: there were two slips that day. Theirs was the paper.

Mine was the judgment. I took a gift and attached a signature line to it, and a gift with a signature line is not a gift. It's a contract with wrapping paper on it. I had somehow arranged things so that they needed my permission to receive their own present.

If the conditions mattered that much to me, the honest move was to give a smaller gift, one that didn't require a treaty. I gave the big gift and kept the keys. Caring about their safety wasn't my mistake. Arrows are not a metaphor.

There were real things they needed to know before picking up something that can go through their brother and I don't apologize for requiring that they are prepared. But maybe my mistake was the approach.

The only tool I reached for to verify that a kid knows something was a signature on a document, which for a 12-year-old is about as binding as the terms and conditions we all scroll past twice a day when buying something online. It verifies compliance. Camp doesn't hand kids a packet. Camp hands them a bow and stands next to them.

Everything in those four pages could have been taught out loud, at the rope, in 10 minutes, with the bow already in their hands. Maybe? I put it on paper because paper is what I trust. I now realize I was also trying to smuggle in a literacy lesson.

Since I was a struggling reader at their age, I thought I was helping them by forcing them to read and interpret a four-page contract—better to learn that skill now than later, right? But I made two kids pass a reading test to get their Jewish Christmas present. The slip was never only about archery. Kids can smell a disguised lesson like a fart in a car.

Maybe that's what they were shredding? I still sort of only half understand it. So everybody lost. They lost a bow and arrow.

I lost the woods, the afternoon, the wordless transfer of whatever I imagined transferring. If I want to compete with camp, I have to loosen up, and I don't want to loosen up. That standoff is apparently stable, because it has now held for 11 months. For this year’s holidays, I’ll likely get them something with no safety issues—which is pretty boring.

I could get them the full History of Archery series in paperback but it’s probably too soon for that to be funny. Meanwhile, the bow sits on a shelf in my barn with the set of 10 arrows, nine of them still new. One night several months ago I took it down, grabbed an arrow, and shot it, alone, into the $15 target—against the cliff, behind the rope, in full compliance with all six phases. It felt great.

Nobody saw it. Brett Shiel works with school systems, nonprofits and foundations across the country to improve public education for all kids, despite his track record with his own nephews. He lives in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Do you have a personal essay you want to share with Newsweek? Send your story to MyTurn@newsweek.com. I called my sister on December 22 and said,"Crap. What should I get your kids for Christmas and Hanukkah?

"So against every instinct in my body, I drove to a guns and ammo store, walked in, and bought a used bow and a set of 10 new arrows. On the drive home I let myself imagine the whole thing. A nice note to my nephews, a couple of Brooklyn kids. The three of us walking out into the woods on my land.

Shooting at a target. Bonding. Some slow, wordless transfer of patience and discipline from uncle to boys, all through the exercise of a skill that has been useless for 500 years. But the reality is that I didn’t trust my nephews much.

They are 12 and 14, which means they act like it. I struggle to accept that. So I wrote them a permission slip, or at least that’s what I called it, which would require their signature and their parents’ signatures.

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It was four pages long and covered a little history of archery, the safety rules, and a six-phase process by which they would earn independence with the bow, starting with Phase One: walking out to the range with me and standing behind the rope. I had set up an actual rope so everyone would know where to stand while someone else was shooting.

I had placed the target against a cliff on my property, so that even a wild overshoot would end in rock. I bought the target itself off Facebook Marketplace for 15 bucks, from a guy whose daughter got into archery during the's character was every kid's hero. The target barely had a hole in it. That kid's phase had ended before the target even got used, which should have told me something about phases.

I got sick that December and skipped the in-person Christmakkuh, so I gave my nephews the gift over video chat. I had wrapped a single arrow in holiday paper that said"6-7" all over it, because that was the thing middle school boys said last year, for reasons no adult has ever successfully explained. They couldn't guess what it was, all ambiguously wrapped and unveiled via awkward family Zoom.

But when they saw the arrow they got genuinely excited, and for a moment my whole fantasy flickered to life. A month later they came to my house and asked about the bow. This was the moment. I handed each of them a copy of the permission slip.

But they didn't read them. They looked at each other, and without a word passing between them, they ripped the documents to shreds. Not crumpled them, but full-on shredded them. They were faster and more thorough than any shredder Staples sells.

Four pages of my carefully worded history, safety and phased independence, reduced to confetti in about 11 seconds. Then I told them the deal stood: no signature on the document, no bow. One of them said,"At camp there's no permission slip and I get to do whatever I want.

" And the annoying part is that he's right. At camp, someone hands a kid a bow, points them at a target and trusts the odds. There’s no six-phase process, no rope, no four-page prereading. Somehow the insurance companies allow this, and apparently the kids of America keep coming home from camp with both eyes.

What they did wrong is obvious. Ripping up a document you haven't read, in front of the person who wrote it for you, is not a gray area. But what I did wrong is the part I'm still working out: there were two slips that day. Theirs was the paper.

Mine was the judgment. I took a gift and attached a signature line to it, and a gift with a signature line is not a gift. It's a contract with wrapping paper on it. I had somehow arranged things so that they needed my permission to receive.

If the conditions mattered that much to me, the honest move was to give a smaller gift, one that didn't require a treaty. I gave the big gift and kept the keys. Caring about their safety wasn't my mistake. Arrows are not a metaphor.

There were real things they needed to know before picking up something that can go through their brother and I don't apologize for requiring that they are prepared. But maybe my mistake was the approach.

The only tool I reached for to verify that a kid knows something was a signature on a document, which for a 12-year-old is about as binding as the terms and conditions we all scroll past twice a day when buying something online. It verifies compliance. Camp doesn't hand kids a packet. Camp hands them a bow and stands next to them.

Everything in those four pages could have been taught out loud, at the rope, in 10 minutes, with the bow already in their hands. Maybe? I put it on paper because paper is what I trust. I now realize I was also trying to smuggle in a literacy lesson.

Since I was a struggling reader at their age, I thought I was helping them by forcing them to read and interpret a four-page contract—better to learn that skill now than later, right? But I made two kids pass a reading test to get their Jewish Christmas present. The slip was never only about archery. Kids can smell a disguised lesson like a fart in a car.

Maybe that's what they were shredding? I still sort of only half understand it. So everybody lost. They lost a bow and arrow.

I lost the woods, the afternoon, the wordless transfer of whatever I imagined transferring. If I want to compete with camp, I have to loosen up, and I don't want to loosen up. That standoff is apparently stable, because it has now held for 11 months. For this year’s holidays, I’ll likely get them something with no safety issues—which is pretty boring.

I could get them the fullMeanwhile, the bow sits on a shelf in my barn with the set of 10 arrows, nine of them still new. One night several months ago I took it down, grabbed an arrow, and shot it, alone, into the $15 target—against the cliff, behind the rope, in full compliance with all six phases.

Brett Shiel works with school systems, nonprofits and foundations across the country to improve public education for all kids, despite his track record with his own nephews. He lives in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.