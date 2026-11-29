I slept better, felt happier, and had more energy—all for the simplest reason.

Sign up for the Slatest For years, I’ve suspected that light was having a major impact on my mood and metabolism. Midwinter, I’d watch the sun dip below the hills at 4 p.m. and feel the dread rising.

Midsummer, I’d marvel at my energy and well-being. Seasons aside, I’d noticed that long days with the laptop led to sleepless nights. But my fixation on light and health really took off a few years ago, when some alarming studies dropped. People exposed to low amounts of natural sunlight have—diabetes, obesity, cancer, heart disease, dementia, depression, you name it.

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Meanwhile, people exposed to high amounts of artificial light at night have higher rates of all the same ills.the highest-energy wavelength, can damage skin cells and lead to skin cancer, but it also produces vitamin D and lowers blood pressure.and countless articles about light science, I knew all this, but I still didn’t know how much of any particular kind of light I was getting in any particular environment. The light-meter app on my phone could give me a spot reading of overall light, but how much of that was blue and how much red?