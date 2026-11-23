When reporters asked Quinnen Williams last Wednesday about the Dallas Cowboys moving defensive play-calling from coordinator Christian Parker to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, the defensive tackle kept coming back to the same six words: “I’m gonna keep that to myself.

‘I Got in Trouble Last Week, Everybody on My Case’ — Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams Ditches His Marshawn Lynch-Style Press Conference Routine When reporters asked Quinnen Williams last Wednesday about the Dallas Cowboys moving defensive play-calling from coordinator Christian Parker to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, the defensive tackle kept coming back to the same six words: “I’m gonna keep that to myself.

”However, after Sunday’s 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans, in Pettine’s first game calling the defense, Williams took on everything he was asked to do. At the end, he brought up last week’s presser himself, laughing as he did. The switch came after Dallas allowed 584 yards in a 46-40 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, dropping it to 4-6.

Also read Dallas Cowboys React to Backfield Injuries by Re-signing Jashaun Corbin Ahead of Titans Matchup

Williamsit on Wednesday, but he did engage when the question turned to how much of the defense’s play falls on the players.

“Everything is on us. We’re on the field no matter what play gets called, no matter who calls it, we’ve got to execute the play,” he said. On Sunday, his answer on the change echoed what he had said Wednesday about the players’ responsibility, this time with a caveat attached.

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“I think the biggest thing we focused on was executing,” Williams said. “No matter who called the calls, or no matter the calls. The players on the field had to execute, and I think for the most part we did a good job. We still gave up 30 points.

… We have a long way to go, and we have to take steps forward. ”the turnaround.

“I got in trouble last week, everybody on my case, so I said I’m going to do better. I’m going to answer every question. ” The reporters in the room thanked him for it. Bree Aldridge, the CBS News Texas reporter and anchor who posted video of the exchange, called Williams “a national treasure.

” Sunday’s answers were a massive change from Wednesday. His production was not, and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones pointed to it after the game.

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“Quinnen Williams, if you’re in my shoes and you see him playing the way he’s playing, I’m sure glad we got him. ” Against Tennessee, Williams sacked Cam Ward twice, made three tackles for loss, and forced a fourth-quarter fumble that Markquese Bell recovered. It was part of a five-sack afternoon in which the Titans managed 346 total yards and converted 3 of 10 third downs.

The two sacks gave Williams eight through Week 11, tied for seventh in the NFL and the most on the team. The forced fumble was his fourth of the season. Williams, for his part, kept the focus on his own position group.

“I think, especially from a defensive line standpoint, we got the guys that we can dominate,” he said. “I’m just happy for the last few weeks we’ve been taking a step forward and making plays and trying to do the things we can to help this defense get to the right place that we know we can be.

” The Cowboys’ next chance to show their defense has taken a step forward comes with a short turnaround when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 26, at AT&T Stadium.