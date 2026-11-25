I sat with her in my bedroom and told her this wasn't a safe thing. “Mom, that's not fair,” she said. 'It looks so fun, and it's a friend.'

Two years ago, I took my kids’ iPads away. Before we gave the kids their first tablets, I set everything up the way I thought was best.

They had their own child Apple accounts under our family account; every restriction was turned on; and they had to get my approval to go over their time limit or to download any apps. It was still a mess. I was paying for games, and I forgot to cancel a free trial once and got charged $80 for a year of a Bluey game nobody cared about.

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Somebody's iPad was always out of battery or lost somewhere in the house, and even with a no-screens-in-bedrooms rule, I'd find one in a bedroom. The parental controls just weren't enough, and it ended up being too much for us to monitor, not to mention too many unnecessary arguments the tablets caused. But that's not what made me take them away.

My daughter, who was about 7, was downstairs playing a little marble-rolling game on her iPad when an ad popped up for an AI friend app that said it could be her friend. When she tapped download, the device sent an approval request straight to my phone, and that's when she came up to my room and asked me if she could download the app.

She told me, “Mom, I can talk to it about my day when you're not around. ” Mind you, I'm a stay-at-home mom, so I'm always around, but apparently the ad had already convinced her otherwise. The parental controls at least stopped the AI chatbot app from downloading onto her iPad without me knowing about it.

But the scary part was that a free, innocent marble-rolling game I had approved showed her an ad, shorter than a TV commercial, that was convincing enough to make her want to talk to an AI “friend” the way she talks to me, and that made me really uncomfortable. To her, it was just another app she could download on her iPad, and that's what worried me, because kids are so impressionable, and tech companies know exactly how to take advantage of that.

I sat with her in my bedroom and told her no, that this wasn't a safe thing, and she was not happy with me.

“Mom, that's not fair,” she said. “It looks so fun, and it's a friend. Why won't you let me? ” I told her something like this: “Because my job is to protect you, and this ‘friend’ isn't what you think it is.

It's a computer pretending to be a friend, and it doesn't have feelings; it's just really good at sounding like it does. It's made to keep you talking as long as possible and to give you answers that sound good or make you feel good, but there's no real person on the other end, and it can't give you a hug or show up when something goes wrong.

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A lot of technology isn't built for kids and can be unsafe at your age, because your brain is still learning right from wrong. If you want somebody to talk to, your family and your friends are right here, and my answer is no.” Then I told both kids we were done with the iPads: “That's my decision, and it's final. I'm the parent, and I have to keep you safe.

” I stashed the tablets and chargers in the downstairs closet. There were a lot of temper tantrums and a lot of asking that first week, and then, to my surprise, they just stopped. Now my kids play outside, color, do crafts and run around with the neighbors instead. The tablets still come out for airplanes and long road trips, with a few movies I download before we go.

When the wheels touch down, my son turns off the iPad himself, proud for doing so. For the rest of the trip, the tablets stay in their travel backpacks in a closet. In October, New York passed a law that shows how much progress is being made in protecting kids from these AI chatbots. Gov.

Kathy Hochul signed it to ban unsafe AI chatbot features for kids under 18, including chatbots that pretend to be human or build emotional dependency, according to the governor's office. Once it takes effect in 2027, a chatbot won't be allowed to suggest to a child that it's a real person with emotions, opinions or an actual relationship with them, the Associated Press reported.

It's really important to see lawmakers paying attention, because as parents we can only do so much. If what our kids are looking at isn't safe, it doesn't matter what parental controls are there—they'll never be able to keep up with all the loopholes. That's why, when I talk to my kids about AI chatbots now, I tell them the technology isn't a somebody.

It isn't a “he” or a “she”; it's tons of data that's been scanned and put into a computer, and when a person asks it a question, it scans that data for the most likely answer. I think one of the hardest parts of handling technology with your kids is feeling like once you've made a decision, you can't take it back. When I gave my kids their tablets, I figured there was no turning back.

From then on, my job would be to monitor what they’re doing and hope that the parental controls worked. It never occurred to me that I could go back on that decision and change my mind, until it did. The temper tantrums weren't fun, but in our family they only lasted a week, and the lesson for me was that it's never too late.

That moment with my daughter is when I decided to start The Digital Childhood, an online platform for parents. When the “AI friend” incident happened, there wasn't anywhere for me to turn to figure out how to handle the issue or what to say, and I wanted to help other parents in the moments that catch them off guard.

I began with scripts for what to say when your kids ask you tough questions about technology, and the project has grown into a place where parents can find guides to the apps their kids are using and come together as a community. I won't let a chatbot that popped up on my daughter’s iPad replace the relationship I've built with her over all these years.

A chatbot could never replace a person, let alone the relationship between a mother and her daughter. And I don't want her to be so quick to accept that something that isn't even human, something she's never had any real experience with, could be there for her instead of me. Chelsea Redeker is the founder of The Digital Childhood and a mom of two in Fairfax County, Virginia.

She previously worked in human resources at Capital One and the American Enterprise Institute. All views expressed in this article are the author's own. Do you have a personal essay you want to share with Newsweek? Send your story to MyTurn@newsweek.com.

Two years ago, I took my kids’ iPads away. Before we gave the kids their first tablets, I set everything up the way I thought was best. They had their own child Apple accounts under our family account; every restriction was turned on; and they had to get my approval to go over their time limit or to download any apps. It was still a mess.

I was paying for games, and I forgot to cancel a free trial once and got charged $80 for a year of a Bluey game nobody cared about. Somebody's iPad was always out of battery or lost somewhere in the house, and even with a no-screens-in-bedrooms rule, I'd find one in a bedroom. The parental controls just weren't enough, and it ended up being too much for us to monitor, not to mention too many unnecessary arguments the tablets caused.

I Gave My Nephews a Bow and Arrow for the Holidays—With One Condition. I Didn’t Expect Their ReactionBut that's not what made me take them away. My daughter, who was about 7, was downstairs playing a little marble-rolling game on her iPad when an ad popped up for an AI friend app that said it could be her friend.

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When she tapped download, the device sent an approval request straight to my phone, and that's when she came up to my room and asked me if she could download the app. She told me, “Mom, I can talk to it about my day when you're not around. ” Mind you, I'm a stay-at-home mom, so I'm always around, but apparently the ad had already convinced her otherwise.from downloading onto her iPad without me knowing about it.

But the scary part was that a free, innocent marble-rolling game I had approved showed her an ad, shorter than a TV commercial, that was convincing enough to make her want to talk to an AI “friend” the way she talks to me, and that made me really uncomfortable. To her, it was just another app she could download on her iPad, and that's what worried me, because kids are so impressionable, and tech companies know exactly how to take advantage of that.

I sat with her in my bedroom and told her no, that this wasn't a safe thing, and she was not happy with me.

“Mom, that's not fair,” she said. “It looks so fun, and it's a friend. Why won't you let me? ” I told her something like this: “Because my job is to protect you, and this ‘friend’ isn't what you think it is.

It's a computer pretending to be a friend, and it doesn't have feelings; it's just really good at sounding like it does. It's made to keep you talking as long as possible and to give you answers that sound good or make you feel good, but there's no real person on the other end, and it can't give you a hug or show up when something goes wrong.

A lot of technology isn't built for kids and can be unsafe at your age, because your brain is still learning right from wrong. If you want somebody to talk to, your family and your friends are right here, and my answer is no.” Then I told both kids we were done with the iPads: “That's my decision, and it's final. I'm the parent, and I have to keep you safe.

” I stashed the tablets and chargers in the downstairs closet. There were a lot of temper tantrums and a lot of asking that first week, and then, to my surprise, they just stopped. Now my kids play outside, color, do crafts and run around with the neighbors instead. The tablets still come out for airplanes and long road trips, with a few movies I download before we go.

When the wheels touch down, my son turns off the iPad himself, proud for doing so. For the rest of the trip, the tablets stay in their travel backpacks in a closet. In October, New York passed a law that shows how much progress is being made in protecting kids from these AI chatbots. Gov.

Kathy Hochul signed it to ban unsafe AI chatbot features for kids under 18, including chatbots that pretend to be human or build emotional dependency, according to the. Once it takes effect in 2027, a chatbot won't be allowed to suggest to a child that it's a real person with emotions, opinions or an actual relationship with them, It's really important to see lawmakers paying attention, because as parents we can only do so much.

If what our kids are looking at isn't safe, it doesn't matter what parental controls are there—they'll never be able to keep up with all the loopholes.now, I tell them the technology isn't a somebody. It isn't a “he” or a “she”; it's tons of data that's been scanned and put into a computer, and when a person asks it a question, it scans that data for the most likely answer.

I think one of the hardest parts of handling technology with your kids is feeling like once you've made a decision, you can't take it back. When I gave my kids their tablets, I figured there was no turning back. From then on, my job would be to monitor what they’re doing and hope that the parental controls worked. It never occurred to me that I could go back on that decision and change my mind, until it did.

The temper tantrums weren't fun, but in our family they only lasted a week, and the lesson for me was that it's never too late. That moment with my daughter is when I decided to start The Digital Childhood, an online platform for parents.

When the “AI friend” incident happened, there wasn't anywhere for me to turn to figure out how to handle the issue or what to say, and I wanted to help other parents in the moments that catch them off guard. I began with scripts for what to say when your kids ask you tough questions about technology, and the project has grown into a place where parents can find guides to the apps their kids are using and come together as a community.

I won't let a chatbot that popped up on my daughter’s iPad replace the relationship I've built with her over all these years. A chatbot could never replace a person, let alone the relationship between a mother and her daughter. And I don't want her to be so quick to accept that something that isn't even human, something she's never had any real experience with, could be there for her instead of me.

Chelsea Redeker is the founder of The Digital Childhood and a mom of two in Fairfax County, Virginia. She previously worked in human resources at Capital One and the American Enterprise Institute.