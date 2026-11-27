Including the best deal on my favorite headphones.

— I’m seeing some excellent deals already, especially on headphones. This is an especially good time to buy a gadget or two that you’ve been eyeing, as tech can be quite costly at full price.

So far, I’ve seen discounts on some of our favoriteI use multiple times per week, and smart home accessories that can make your life easier. There’s even a good discount on a. I’ve rounded up all the best deals so far, but because gadgets vary so much in price, I didn’t adhere to any percentage limit on price cuts; 20 percent off $300 headphones is a far better deal than 20 percent off a $14 charger, for instance.

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But rest assured that I’ve combed through every Black Friday tech deal to find all the ones worth actually adding to your cart.is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New YorkNew York*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.