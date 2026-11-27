Samsung Frame TVs are up to 40% off for Black Friday. Every size and model is on sale, with deals up to $1,600 off.

for Black Friday—and it’s currently priced lower than it was on Prime Day. While this deal isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen , select models—including upgraded—are still up to 40% off, making it still a good time to buy if you’re eyeing a living room upgrade.

But you’ll have to act fast: The 55-inch model is already sold out.praising its crisp picture quality and easy-to-use interface. Our experts also say the Pro model’s premium features are worth the extra cost—and those are up to $1,600 off right now. As a shopping editor who’s covered art TVs for years, I’ve rarely seen the. So if you’ve been considering making the switch—or want to upgrade your screen size—this deal could be a good opportunity to go big.

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, senior reviews writer and analyst in the GH Institute Tech & Engineering Lab, has tested multiple Samsung Frame TV models. She says that the biggest upgrade in theis its Neo QLED display, which delivers a noticeably brighter picture than the standard Frame TV. I also tested the Pro version and noticed how vivid the colors are compared to a standard QLED screen.fan, this is another difference I immediately noticed.