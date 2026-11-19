Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live with 81 kitchen deals, including KitchenAid, Ninja and Breville.

I’m cooking all the sides for Thanksgiving this year, which required me to make some kitchen upgrades. I could have saved some real money if I had been able to wait for the Black Friday deals to go into full swing.

Amazon just dropped its full cadre of deals and its chock full of kitchen goods. Amazon says theruns through November 30, and the list covers stand mixers, air fryers, espresso machines, cookware and thermometers from KitchenAid, Ninja, Breville, Fellow, HexClad and more. OurCuisinart TOA-55 air fryer toaster oven $109.95 is $109.95 against a list price of $209.95. Cuisinart’s listing gives it 1,800 watts, a top temperature of 450 degrees and enough room for a 12-inch pizza.

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Your full-sized oven will get jealous because you won’t use it. KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is the mixer people picture when they hear the word. This one is the KSM150PS in Milkshake, with 10 speeds and a pouring shield that keeps flour in the bowl, and it’s $349.95 . The hub on the front also runs KitchenAid’s pasta, grinder and spiralizer attachments, which are sold separately.

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It’s essential kitchen equipment. Fellow Stagg EKG Pro gooseneck kettle $159.95 holds the temperature you set, runs a brew timer and can be scheduled to heat before you’re out of bed. This is the 0.9-liter matte black version with a walnut handle, and it’s $159.95, down from $199.95.