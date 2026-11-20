As I sat backstage waiting for my turn on Dragons’ Den, my body ached and my mind was clouded with guilt. I realised that I had made a huge mistake.

, my body ached and my mind was clouded with guilt. I realised that I had made a huge mistake. I was five weeks postpartum after giving birth to my first child via, and found myself in the BBC studios in Manchester, waiting to pitch my small business to the panel of entrepreneurs.

My baby boy was in London – I had hidden my pregnancy from producers throughout the casting process, as I was concerned they wouldn’t want to invest in a new mum for fear she might drop the ball when it comes to the business. Despite friends, family and fellow entrepreneurs telling me it was crazy to do this so soon after giving birth, I felt I had no other choice if I wanted to give my fledgling business every possible chance at success.

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Originally from Milan, I had left my old life behind in 2022 to pour everything I had into Sunny and Luna – a fresh pasta company named after my two cats, built in my kitchen from my nonna’s old recipes, which I considered my first baby. Turning down opportunities like a major TV show would have been like betraying it, and I had “reverse mum guilt” – feeling bad for abandoning my business because I was starting a family.

Part of that intense drive stemmed from seeing my mother give up her career in politics in Italy after having my younger sister. As I grew older and realised what she had sacrificed, I felt angry and sad for her – and terrified of that same fate.

In retrospect, I was projecting some of my own fears onto her; she was happy with her decision to put family first, and even started her own winery a few years down the line.itself. Over dim sum in Soho, a prospective investor casually asked: “You just got married. What’s your plan for children alongside building this business? ” I could see her calculating whether I’d take maternity leave.

To me, her loaded query confirmed my worst fears: in business, motherhood is treated as a liability. So when I did become pregnant in 2023, the joy was immediately swallowed by panic. My husband and I were happy – it wasn’t an accident – but I went into complete denial. Hiding it wasn’t just an emotional defence mechanism, it was the only way I believed I could protect my dream.

I didn’t want to acknowledge it until I physically had to, keeping it a secret from everyone, even my family, until about five months in. Despite my decision to hide it being unorthodox, my husband was supportive – he had seen me navigating the startup world and understood how difficult it could be to succeed. He accepted that I didn’t feel ready to tell the people in my life right away.

But there was no baby shower, I didn’t take any of the antenatal courses, I didn’t even set up the bedroom until two weeks before I gave birth in May 2024. I wish I’d given myself permission to enjoy my pregnancy – I never slowed down enough to experience the “glow” women always talk about because I was too busy hustling for the business.

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I was so scared that people would judge me and think I was crazy because I was starting a business at the same time. We had also recently secured about £500,000 in funding from investors, and I was afraid they’d be upset if they found out I was expecting. I felt immense pressure to grow the business to satisfy them. But it was an excruciating secret to keep; the first three months I was sick as a dog.

There was one gala where the business was up for an award, and I had to keep running to the bathroom. I told Leah, the employee I went with, that I had a stomach bug. I got around drinking the wine at dinner by saying it was too cheap for my tastes – luckily I am quite picky about my wines anyway, so this was plausible.

We won the award, and the whole time I was on stage I remember thinking: “I feel so sick, I’m going to die. How am I going to survive this? ” ‘I’d love to have a second child, but frankly, I’m still getting over the trauma of pushing myself too hard the first time around’ Meanwhile, I dealt with my personal life by completely disappearing.

I stopped going to social events, faking being sick and blaming it on a bad year for my immune system. Luckily it was winter, so when I did see friends, I could hide my bump under layers of coats and jumpers. When I eventually did tell people, thankfully they were just surprised, not angry that I’d kept the news to myself for so long.. My business had recently won another award and we had caught their eye.

I told Leah, and she said: “You’re giving birth in a month and they’re filming this summer. It’s not going to work. ” But I refused to believe it. As an entrepreneur, the mentality is that when a train comes, you have to jump on it.

I also wanted to prove that I was so good, so committed to the business, that there was nothing I couldn’t do. I had spent some time working in New York and Miami as a model when I was in my late teens and early 20s, and I definitely absorbed the American mindset of being defined by your career – which partially fuelled my bottomless drive to succeed.

When people ask why I didn’t just send someone else from the team to do it, I say it’s because when a business is small, investors don’t buy into the company. They buy into the founder and their vision. It had to be me.

I was also surrounded by other business owners who were similarly minded – I remember a friend of mine was on a business call when she went into labour, and very casually said: “Sorry guys, I need to go give birth. I’ll call you later. ”Even my mother initially went back to work one week after having my sister. She ended up having terrible bleeding.

So I resolved to press on and hide the pregnancy from the TV producers. It was easy as the first steps involved a questionnaire and submitting a video, which could be filmed from the shoulders up. Even though my bump wasn’t visible, my son was quite high in my belly; you could literally hear me wheezing as I pitched. I was up and standing three days after giving birth in early May via caesarean section.

Somehow, that experience was easier than what was about to come. In June, despite friends and co-workers repeatedly asking me whether I was sure about the decision to press on with, I left baby Philip with my husband and my mother at our home in London, and ventured to. My husband was concerned: he could see I had baby brain.

You could say I had grossly underestimated the realities of postpartum life. With an initial call time of 6am it was a gruellingly long day. By 4pm I was still sitting there waiting my turn to pitch. I met another entrepreneur that day who had four children, and I confided that I had just given birth.

She was dumbfounded and told me I was crazy to be there. That threw me off balance mentally.

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‘You could say I had grossly underestimated the realities of postpartum life,’ says Berretti of her decision to pitch her brand on Dragons’ Den just five weeks after giving birth - Clara Molden I was also extremely nervous and had to keep secretly running to the bathroom to use my breast pump – I was leaking milk. I was still desperately trying to hide it, but eventually I was so mentally and physically exhausted that I had to tell one of the producers to ask if my turn could be bumped up.

They were so kind about it and advanced me right away. But when I finally did get on set, my brain was just not there. As I pitched, I started to feel ashamed and guilty for leaving my baby, and did not perform as well as I could have. When they didn’t invest, I was disappointed, but I understood why.

Mostly, I just wanted to go home. When I think about that day, it makes me cry – it was sad and I’m not proud of it. I was trying to prove I could be both full-time entrepreneur and brand-new mum, and ended up failing on all fronts. I’m thankful for the experience though.

I had to crash spectacularly before I could learn that running a business doesn’t need to be a sprint – it can be a marathon. Why do women feel so much pressure to be everything to everyone? To say yes all the time? I’ve been reflecting on these questions ever since that day.

What I did was so stupid. I’ve had other female entrepreneurs reach out to me on LinkedIn and ask me how I did it; I tell them don’t follow my example, it’s so unhealthy. I wouldn’t do it again. Unfortunately I had to learn my lesson the hard way, but this experience taught me the value of saying “no”.

It doesn’t make you any less ambitious and sometimes, it will turn into a “yes” eventually. After giving birth, I was so overwhelmed. I had ordered a worktop I could use in bed, planning to multitask with my son on my left, and my laptop on my right. But it didn’t work – he was a fidgety baby.

I wasn’t sleeping, I was learning to breastfeed and the hormonal surge had me feeling so out of balance. At that point, I was bewildered as to why I’d put myself in that situation. A few months later, when the BBC called to break the news that my episode wasn’t even going to air, I was disappointed – despite not getting investment it would have been good exposure. But that very afternoon,emailed to say they were interested.

We’ve now had a very successful launch with them. We’re also doing extremely well on– though I admit, I took a meeting with them when I was just 10 days postpartum, when I still believed I could manage it all. At least that opportunity paid off in the end. And when I finally did tell my investors about the pregnancy, I was terrified; but they were happy for me.

It was a massive relief. I’m so glad that female investor never did put money into the company. I’ve learnt to be careful with who I involve in my business. I want to work with people who believe that women can be mothers and still do an incredible job at work – if anything, becoming a mother has made me a better entrepreneur.

I’m much more efficient. My son is nearly two and a half now. I’d love to have a second child, but frankly, I’m still getting over the trauma of pushing myself too hard the first time around. For the moment, I’m finally enjoying being a mother and watching him grow.

I carve out time before work each morning to take him on a walk to our local cafe – he gets his babyccino and I get my coffee. Then I drop him at school before heading to the office, and at home in the evenings he gets a big plate of my spinach gnocchi. He’s obsessed with it.

Finally, we’ve struck the right balance as a family. Try full access to The Telegraph free today. Unlock their award-winning website and essential news app, plus useful tools and expert guides for your money, health and holidays.