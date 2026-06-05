‘I Feel Good’—Chris Richards Reveals He’ll Be Ready By USMNT World Cup Opener

The USMNT star center back tore ligaments in his ankle last month, placing his World Cup availability in doubt.

U.S. men’s national team star center back Chris Richards anticipates to be fully healthy by next week’s World Cup opener on June 12 against Group D foe Paraguay.

, sidelining him for the remainder of the Premier League and the foreseeable future. He missed Crystal Palace’s title-win against Rayo Vallecano in the Europa Conference League final on May 27 as well as the start to the USMNT’s pre-World Cup training camp and international friendly against Senegal last Sunday. USMNT manager Mauricioon Friday afternoon.

“When I first got into camp after two long days of travel, I had a bit of a swollen ankle, but I’ve been doing treatment almost 24 hours , so I feel really good, and I’m getting ready for the opener a week from today. I’m really looking forward to it. ” Alarm bells rang when he was designated unavailable for Saturday’s friendly; however, Richards is already back to full-contact play.

He returned to the pitch earlier this week, training off to the side individually before joining in with the rest of the group for the first half of Friday’s team session.

“They figured it was no rush for me to get back for the friendly, so we just took it at our own pace,” he adds. Although Richards has only been sidelined for less than three weeks and is widely considered the USMNT’s strongest center back option, the big question remains whether or not his fitness will be up to the standards of the tournament and Pochettino himself.

The Argentine boss has until 24 hours prior to the first World Cup match“We have, after that game , the possibility in the next few days to assess him and see his ankle, his revolution and then to make a decision,” Pochettino said early Friday. Chris Richards is the USMNT’s most calming defensive presence. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images Richards’s current predicament gives a harsh reminder of the past.

Despite making his senior debut back in 2020, the center back missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a leg injury sustained two months prior to the tournament. Since then, though, he has proven himself as a key force for the Stars and Stripes.

In 36 caps, he has shown his calming presence on the ball, his dominance in the air, the fluidity with which he adjusts between Pochettino’s experimental formations and the threat he brings to the opponent’s box on set pieces. Richards was integral in the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League victory in 2023, opening scoring in the inevitable 2–0 title win against Canada with a header off of a corner kick.

He, scoring two more goals off of set pieces, including one header in the final against Mexico. He was voted 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year this January, in large part due to his performance at the Gold Cup. The defenseman out of Birmingham, Ala. is also establishing himself as a leader off the field .

“For me, it’s just to be the guy that people can lean on or look to for guidance, but also for strength,” he says. Given his injury history—past and preent, Richards places a lot of emphasis on his body’s recovery.

He has recently partnered with Stelo, which offers a small biosensor that he wears on the back of his right arm that continuously tracks his glucose and connects to his phone, providing him real-time information so he can best refuel for his recovery and energy levels after training sessions. SOPHIA VESELY Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage.

Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.





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