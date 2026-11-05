I Eat Poop Movie Cancelled After Skydance Paramount Warner Bros Deal

Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort production I Eat Poop is no longer in development following Skydance's acquisition of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Josh Cooley was attached to direct.

The animated feature film I Eat Poop has been officially removed from production schedules following major corporate restructuring within the entertainment industry. The project, which was being developed by Paramount Animation, is no longer in active development after Skydance completed its acquisitions of both Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. This strategic move has effectively halted the progress of the dung beetle-centric story that was intended for family audiences.

Directors And Production Background

Oscar-winning filmmaker Josh Cooley was attached to direct the animated feature before the cancellation. Cooley brings significant experience to the industry with high-profile credits including directing Toy Story 4 and Transformers One. His involvement signaled a strong creative vision for adapting the source material into a cinematic experience. The film was based on the children's book I Eat Poop: A Dung Beetle Story, which was both written and illustrated by Mark Pett. Ryan Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort, was listed as a key producer on the project.

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Impact On Maximum Effort Pipeline

Despite the cancellation of I Eat Poop, Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort continues to advance multiple other projects across various media platforms. The production company is currently working on Animal Friends, an upcoming American live-action animated adventure-comedy featuring Reynolds. Additionally, Reynolds will star in Eloise, a fantasy adventure film produced by Maximum Effort. This new movie is based on the beloved book series of the same name written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight. Mae Schenk, Sally Hawkins, and Victor Garber are also confirmed to be part of the cast for the Eloise adaptation.

Television Projects Under First-Look Deal

Maximum Effort is also expanding its presence in the television landscape under its first-look deal with 20th Television. The company is producing a TV series based on Stuart Gibbs' book series of the same name. The narrative follows Ben Ripley, a budding spy who dreams of working for the CIA. He attends a magnet school with a focus on science but discovers the institution is actually a front for a CIA academy. This project represents a significant diversification of the production company's output beyond theatrical films.

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Historical Context Of Reynolds Productions

Maximum Effort has previously collaborated on numerous notable movies with Reynolds, establishing a strong track record in Hollywood. These successful collaborations include Deadpool 2, Free Guy, The Adam Project, Mayday, Spirited, and Deadpool & Wolverine. The production company also produced the 2022 romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. These extensive credits demonstrate the sustained commercial and creative success of the partnership between Reynolds and the studios involved in his productions.

Industry Shifts And Future Outlook

The cancellation of I Eat Poop highlights the immediate real-world impact of the massive merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under Skydance leadership. DC Comics has recently received a new boss following these corporate changes, raising questions about which projects will survive the consolidation. Industry observers are closely monitoring whether James Gunn's DCU will continue as planned or undergo significant revisions. The restructuring period creates uncertainty for animated projects that are not yet in full production, leading to the shelving of titles like I Eat Poop.