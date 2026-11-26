Carey Vinson was a student at Florida State University. His father says he loved to go camping, was sweet, outgoing and somebody who made friends wherever he went.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. - These photos were taken Sunday night just after 4 p.m. Nineteen-year-old Carey “Wash” Vinson and a group of friends warming up by a campfire near the Blackwater River.

Just hours later, this peaceful evening turned into tragedy. Santa Rosa County Chief Deputy Randy Tifft says deputies received a phone call around 11:30 Sunday night after the group had been camping all weekend on a sand bar along the river. What the campers told deputies When investigators reached the group, the campers say they saw someone shooting from a vehicle across the river.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campers told deputies they yelled at the truck to stop shooting, then they heard the vehicle pull off. That’s when the campers said they realized Carey had been shot and killed. Father gets a call Carey’s dad, Escambia County Commissioner Joe Vinson, told me his phone rang that night. Twice.