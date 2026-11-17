Fort Worth student pilot Mosob Nadi was on his first solo cross country flight when an FAA ground stop forced him to land.

Mosob Nadi had been flying for less than three months when an air traffic controller instructed him to land during his first solo cross-country flightA North Texas student pilot was three hours into his first solo cross-country flight when an unexpected air traffic control message turned an already memorable day into an experience he would never forget.

"There is a ground stop nationwide," an air traffic controller told 32-year-old Mosob Nadi over the radio. "I advise you to land your aircraft. "For Nadi, a Fort Worth student pilot who began flight school less than three months ago, the announcement came as a surprise. "Ma'am, I'm a student pilot," Nadi responded.

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"Honestly, this is my first time doing a solo cross-country, and I don't know what to do. " Nadi was flying Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop. He had departed from Hicks International Airport in Fort Worth, flown to Graham and continued to Stephenville before heading back toward Hicks. He was preparing to complete the final leg of his flight when an air traffic controller from Meacham Tower contacted him.

"It's just like nationwide? " he asked. "Nothing wrong with Hicks Airport itself," the controller said. "Just suggest you land the airplane.

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"Despite his uncertainty during the exchange, Nadi said his flight training helped him remain composed and safely land the aircraft. Nadi is a full-time mechanical engineer who works from home. Although he has long dreamed of becoming a pilot, he did not begin flight training until late August. Before Friday's flight, he had completed the same route with his instructor.

However, this was his first time flying the cross-country route alone. The unusual circumstances of his first solo cross-country flight surprised friends and others who heard the recorded exchange with air traffic control.

"My job is not that stressful, you know. And a lot of people were surprised, you know, how did you pull it off like that?

" NBC 5's Jala Washington asked Nadi how he managed to remain calm despite being a relatively inexperienced pilot facing an unexpected situation. Nadi credited his training, saying he focused on landing safely rather than allowing the situation to overwhelm him. And despite the unexpected interruption, the experience has not discouraged him from pursuing his aviation goals.

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"After my landing, you know, the only thing I think about is when's the next time I'm gonna be doing this," Nadi said. Nadi hopes to complete flight school by the end of 2027 and eventually become a commercial pilot for United Airlines. For now, the aspiring pilot is continuing his training after an eventful first solo cross-country flight. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW.

AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.