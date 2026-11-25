A reader sent me unsolicited photos of his children, insisting I was missing out on everything. Why are other people’s reproductive choices so threatening to many of us?

‘The thing that seems to set people off the most is when women talk about enjoying their lives,’ says writer Jessica Valenti. Illustration: Sasha Papercut/The Guardian Last fall, a man I had never met wrote to inform me that my fertility window was “rapidly closing” – and that I couldn’t possibly be happy.

“Few would argue that family life is unimportant,” I had written. “Yet authoritarian movements have long politicized it, reframing it as women’s sole purpose and a substitute for autonomy and rights. ” Wayne, whose name I’ve changed out of an overabundance of generosity and grace, didn’t read the article as a structural critique, but a personal attack.

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With his wife CC’ed, he wrote with a bloviator’s panache: “One assumes you’re neither wife nor mother, and older than my beautiful 33 y/o wife, Liz. ”Because I am currently without children by choice, and am not struggling with loss or infertility, Wayne’s missive struck me less as hurtful than as bewilderingly absurd.

Wayne went on to tell me that Liz – whose name I also changed – on hiatus from nursing school, stays with the couple’s three children at home in the Pacific north-west and has had “four miscarriages”, her husband seemed to brag.

“Three in the last year. ” That was an intimate detail to offer, but Wayne wasn’t finished. He attached photos of all his children to the email, their names in the jpeg files. A year passed, and Liz had another baby.

I know this because shortly after the birth, Wayne sent me pictures of the tiny infant, their “latest miracle”, swaddled in blue.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Wayne wrote. “Find a good man. Get married. Have a family.

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” This time, I had to ask him: “Wayne, do you send unsolicited pictures of your children to other strangers, or just me? ” Just me, he responded.

“The better question is, ‘Why did I send them to you? ’ The answer: so, you can see what you’re giving up. You’re literally giving up everything. ” Wayne and Liz had formed an idea of me as a person whose reproductive choices looked different from theirs.

On that much they were right, though several of their assumptions were off. I do, for instance, have a good man in my life, though that phrase makes me want to eat a brick. Wayne felt he must command me of what I should do, reproductively and existentially, in order to be “happy”.

His family was blissfully content, he told me – and yet, there he was, in a house with three little ones and a fresh baby, emailing a person he had never met, fretting over whether I would miss my chance to replicate his life. I was curious to learn more about this couple and suggested an in-person interview, but while they claimed I was welcome at their church, their tone veered hostile.

“I don’t care if you die childless, it’s probably for the best,” Liz wrote. “Let those who believe in the future inherit it. ” I was surprised by how angry Wayne and Liz were. After all, I wasn’t the one reaching out to them repeatedly with gloating updates on my clean house and uninterrupted nights of sleep.

While I think my experience with Wayne and Liz was particularly surreal, it’s becoming strikingly common for people to opine on each other’s reproductive choices. Parents become mindless “breeders” on forums like Reddit’s r/childfree; while the childfree are sad losers who stand to be eaten by their own cats. Nobody is spared criticism. Take, for instance, one-and-done parents.

You might think they were beyond reproach, tasteful minimalists who did their part for the species. Nope.a “really intense backlash against moms of only children”. Whenever a mother who has decided to just have one child posts a video about how much she enjoys her life, the comments are a wreck. Why?

“The thing that seems to set people off the most is when women talk about enjoying their lives,” particularly their free time, she says. She argues this backlash reinforces conservative propaganda portraying good motherhood as requiring women to sacrifice their identities, personal interests or public lives.

Valenti is absolutely right; there are political and religious dimensions to trying to control the reproductive choices of others – including the idea that having too much free time and too few children makes a woman “” to interests of the nation. Procreative choices are becoming increasingly politicized, with Erika Kirk infamously advising the Turning Point USA Women’s Leadership Summit to have “more kids than you can afford” .explore how Christian patriarchy works to convince women that happiness is a sole product of their all-consuming devotion to a controlling system that doesn’t keep them or their children safe.

Criticism of that system is not tantamount to personal criticism of any large family itself, but it’s understandable that it may feel provocative – especially when so many of us seem to be picking sides. , a book on seriously contemplating the question of motherhood. Each group, she says, seeks “camaraderie and self-understanding, then defines themselves in terms of what uniquely they have”. For the childfree, it may be freedom and flexibility; for parents, the experience of special bonds.

People in different groups, she says, can see each other’s goods and start thinking, “Well, that’s a slight against me. ” In her research, Berg found it was often the case that people feel pressured toward whichever reproductive choice they didn’t make. Whether they have kids or not, “People are very sensitive to affirmation of the opposite choice,” she says. This perspective can make each side feel stigmatized by the other – every choice is against the grain.

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Maybe the aspect of reproductive choice that is most triggering is the idea of parenthood as being a choice at all. The freedom to control our reproductive destinies is relatively new; the concept of abstaining from parenthood by choice, let alone being vocal and positive about that decision, is newer still.

Having children was once a default position, and those without them were stigmatized and pitied.that 57% of adults under 50 without children say they’re unlikely to ever have children because they just don’t want them.who helps people decide whether they want to become parents. For those who never questioned parenthood, the existence of an alternate path can be deeply confronting.

“Nobody wants the thing they like to be the wrong choice,” says Maguire. Seeing someone happy with a different life can feel like a dismissal of the sacrifices they made to build their own – three miscarriages in a year, for instance. Rather than live with the sting of seeing a good in someone else’s life that you don’t have, you come to believe it was never a good at all. Scheler thought this distortion happened below conscious thought.

Operating from such a place, we might believe we see other people’s lives more clearly than even they do. And unable to actually change them, we may settle for “imaginary revenge”: the fantasy of the day they realize they’re as bereft as we’ve decided they are. Madeline Lillis, a 31-year-old childfree content creator who works with children as a speech pathologist, says some commenters seem determined to change her mind.

“I will have somebody who, it appears, genuinely does not like my content … then they decide it is their mission to get me to see the light,” and have children.around the idea of providing realistic, neutral perspectives on life with and without kids. Still, when commenters come at her, it “definitely feels like they’re defending something. They feel this urge to prove to you that their choice was the best one.

Ah yes, that old chestnut, the threat of misery, as if sadness and loneliness are not inevitable elements of the human condition, part and parcel with everything else a person feels. Take it from Berg, who overcame initial ambivalence and became a parent, that happiness makes a poor case for parenthood: if you’re having children because “‘I want to get some happiness out of it,’” she told me, “there’s gonna be a lot of moments where you’re gonna want to jump out the window.

” Whatever you want from a child, “they’re going to exceed that. And they’re gonna disappoint that. ”When Jaime Fisher, 43, was raising her four children, she never heard any counter-narratives to the idea that people felt anything but blissed-out to become a mother.

“It’s only something I’ve seen widespread in the last four to five years of my life,” says the content creator, who has“I have found so much freedom, delight, and even joy watching women who are childfree get to tell their own stories,” says Fisher, “how they’ve enjoyed it or not enjoyed it. Because for so long, women weren’t allowed to share their own narratives. ”“I think many people have a weak worldview and they don’t even know it.

Which is why it becomes so tender the minute you press on it,” she says. Some, like Wayne, brandishing his children like a despot’s spoils, dictate what others should do in an effort to exercise the authority they crave.

“I don’t think a lot of people have recognized the narcissism or the arrogance,” of wanting to control the narrative of what makes a good life, says Fisher.to show that older people are any more regretful, with or without kids; there’s no reason to feel like you’re doing something bad if you want no, one, or six children.that social networks that “bridge”, or include people with different life circumstances, are beneficial for everyone’s cognitive health, as well as provide practical help, and expose members to a wider range of life experiences. In healthy societies parents and non-parents are seen and included to the benefit of all.

Presented with the choice to build community or fight on the internet, it’s clear which would make us happier. Whether to have children isn’t so simple, and no one can promise you’ll be happier either way. But that’s OK. Your choices don’t have to make you happy. They just have to be yours.