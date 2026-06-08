I didn’t expect this Shark blow dryer deal before Prime Day, but here we are

Seriously, this percentage off doesn’t happen every day

professionally for more than a decade, I can tell you that meaningful discounts on standout styling tools always get my attention. That’s especially true when the product in question is thearrive before Prime Day even begins is a welcome surprise for anyone looking to upgrade their hair care routine without paying full price.

The Shark SpeedStyle stands out because it delivers the kind of performance I typically expect from much more expensive dryers. It dries hair quickly, feels comfortable to hold and includes smart technology designed to help prevent excessive heat exposure. This blow dryer is simple to maneuver. Some high-powered dryers can feel bulky after a few minutes of styling, but Shark’s design keeps the overall weight manageable.

That makes a difference whether you’re creating a smooth blowout, adding volume at the roots or simply trying to get out the door faster in the morning. The dryer also comes with multiple attachments that expand its versatility. Depending on your hair type and styling goals, you can switch between tools designed for smoothing, shaping and enhancing different looks.

I always appreciate when a brand includes attachments that feel thoughtfully designed rather than tossed in as extras, and that’s the case here. With Prime Day still on the horizon, I wasn’t expecting one of the strongest beauty deals to show up this early. If you’ve been considering a new blow dryer, theis truly worth the hype it’s given. You can wear it for a few hours or overnight — your preference!

For 50% off right now, this top-rated foundation for all skin types is worth the snatch. More than 10,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month and it holds 67,000 rave reviews. Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, offering deep discounts on bestsellers and everyday essentials. This year’s event runs fromWhat’s new about Prime Day in 2026?

In addition to pushing up the sale to June, Amazon is including several new programs and promotions, including:New deals dropping as often as every five minutes during the salePrime members who spend $15 or more on a qualifying online grocery order have a chance to win free groceries for a yearThrough June 26, Prime members can get a large pepperoni or cheese pizza from Little Caesars for $5 Through June 26, Prime members who purchase a new car through Amazon Autos get a $1,500 Amazon gift cardFrom reporting on Amazon sales for years, we can tell you for certain that Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up onWe certainly think so!

Prime Day is a great chance to score deals on thousands of best-sellers, top tech and appliances and every day essentials. Our team diligently sorts through all the offers to find you only the very best items to grab on sale. Already wondering when Amazon’s next Prime Day is? We expect Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days sale event to return in fall 2026.

Follow Post Wanted’s around-the-clock coverage, and you’ll be the first to know about headline-worthy sales. , New York Post Commerce Journalist & Content Strategist, who has spent countless hours researching, testing hundreds of products and comparing the latest makeup, skincare, hair and beauty items and trends to determine what’s truly worth your hard-earned cash. She evaluates formulas, textures, ingredients and more, in addition to consulting medical and industry experts. Some of Victoria’s latest conquests includefor all hair types and budgets.

Victoria, who received a beauty industry essentials certification from the Fashion Institute of Technology, has been creating shopping guides for the New York Post since 2021 and previously held positions at Insider Reviews and CNN Underscored.





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