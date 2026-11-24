'I’m coming from a pre-K-to-second-grade background, and I must say it’s the ones who bite and spit.'

,"Who are teachers' least favorite type of students?

" I was interested in seeing what kinds of students aggravate teachers the most:"The one who thinks the work revolves around them. They need that constant attention, negative or positive. Since they can't get positive attention every minute, they resort to things that get them negative attention. Even the negative attention feels good to them.

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They have no shame or guilt. They're taking time, energy, and attention from everyone else, and they smile in satisfaction because they get the attention. There's no real stopping them. You ignore them, and they'll just escalate until you can't ignore them anymore.

Then they go home and complain about you to their parents, who are outraged that we wouldn't treat their kid as the center of the universe. Then we know why the student acts like that.

""The learned-helplessness student. Hand up in the air with an annoyed expression basically any time I'm not standing over them helping. Never reads the directions or tries it on their own. Immediately asks, 'How do I do this?

' and gets frustrated when I won't hand them the answer. Also, gets exceptionally frustrated when they have to redo something because they made a mistake .

""My big pet peeve is students who won't take accountability for their choices. I really have a soft spot for the ones who mess up and then own it, but I absolutely cannot stand the 'WHAT ABOUT HIM,' 'IT WASN'T ME,' or 'WHY ARE YOU ALWAYS TARGETING ME.

' Everyone makes mistakes. What really matters is what you do afterward to grow from them.

""I can't stand the ones who are shocked, appalled and personally offended when I…enforce basic school rules. I get that school expectations are tough, but what's up with them being surprised? And I can deal with kids who struggle, but kids who get mad and take it personally when I do my job just aggravate me deeply. Look around, kid.

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""The ones that are super nice to ME, and I never see them do anything bad, but then multiple students start telling me about how they feel uncomfortable around them or how they're poking or pinching them without permission. And calling them fat or ugly or telling them to unalive themselves. Like, really sneaky, mean stuff that sounds almost impossible to believe.

But when 8 to 10 students come to me crying about something, and it all traces back to this one student—ugh. And they always have parents who make excuses for this vile behavior. I had a student like this who was destroying other students’ self-esteem, who made every single student in the room cry or get pissed at them, who laughed at other people’s pain, and who insisted that THEY were the one being bullied.

""Pathological liars. I had a few while teaching second grade, and it was BRUTAL. You can’t reason with them; the other kids couldn’t understand why someone would constantly lie, and it would lead to issues with families, too, because some parents would believe the lies over any truth from other staff members or me. Just really, really difficult to handle respectfully.

""The two D's: dumb and disrespectful. If you're gonna misbehave, at least give me some good data. If you're gonna be dumb, at least be sweet and willing enough to learn. But don't be a nightmare behavior-wise AND not know how to read, write, and do basic math.

Pick a struggle. You can't have all of 'em.

""Kids who contribute absolutely nothing academically or personality-wise but require me to do tasks for them all the time. Most commonly, 'Can I go to the bathroom?

' every single day at the same time, when I know they’re just wandering around in the hall. ""The ones who are always trying to start conflicts with other students and the teacher. They destroy the community in the class in a way that's difficult to come back from or work around.

Sometimes these kids are undiagnosed with something intense, and I do feel for them, but the frustration and anxiety they create in my other students and me are too much.

""For me, it’s the hypocrites, the ones who pretend to be a good person — the student leader, class president, or honor student who's secretly a prick to other kids. Believe it or not, teachers can live with the 'bad boys' or the naughty students. I actually take them under my wing and try to put my faith and trust in them and slowly watch them chill out and act less defensively toward adults.

""I’m coming from a pre-K-to-second-grade background, and I must say it’s the ones who bite and spit. Was not expecting that to happen at all. I feel like teachers deserve combat pay when having to deal with that and/or other aggressive behaviors.

""The defiant ones, the violent ones. I can deal with anything else, but the ones who challenge authority or who are an actual danger to others are the worst.

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""The ones who don't participate in anything and never do any of the work. They just sit there taking up space, sleeping, or playing games on their computers. Not only are they not learning, but they're boring, too.

""Rude students — the ones who don’t say please or thank you, apologize for being late, etc. If a student doesn’t have equipment, I’m happy to give them a pen, but when someone grabs it and doesn’t say thank you — infuriating. Interrupting when I’m speaking, things like that. Just a lack of basic manners.

""It's the honor students for me. Always acting like they're better than the other students. It's all the privileged kids with involved parents. They put the other kids down, not understanding their own privilege.

It's infuriating.

""Students who are really mean to other students. I know most of them also have a hard life and aren't getting enough love at home, but those are the hardest ones for me.

""Literally the loud ones. The ones that cannot control the volume of their voice. It's so grating to always have one student who talks over everyone and is completely oblivious to it.

""The ones who take joy in purposefully disrupting others. I’m not talking about the ones who may have ADHD or something similar. It’s the ones who choose to hurt others and the learning environment.

""Hyperactive boys who constantly derail everyone’s learning and then say they’re being targeted when you try to get them to stop. ""Apathetic students. Listen, I can work with whatever you give me. But don't give me something.

Nothing worse than a class that won't talk.

""The ones who don't care if they hurt someone else. Like, that makes me wonder what's going on that you haven't developed any sense of empathy or understanding.

""Kids who continually make excuses and act entitled. The high school science curriculum is hard, but your b*tching doesn’t mean you get a better mark.

""The tattletales can be really annoying. Like, OMG, just ignore them. It's not that deep most of the time.

""The ones with THOSE parents — the ones who think their precious baby can do no wrong when they do, in fact, commit lots of wrongs. "And lastly,"The athletic kids. They are the most disrespectful and entitled little pricks I've ever been around. Their parents seem to reinforce this behavior as well.

"Teachers, what are your pet peeves when it comes to the types of students you teach? Let us know in the comments or via this anonymous form!