I Decluttered My Entire Home in Just One Day Using the Four-Box Method—Here’s Why It Worked So Well

Simplify your home clear-out session with the four-box decluttering method, which helps organize and cut clutter.

, I make a whole-home decluttering session a regular part of my schedule. Just in time for our summer clear-out, I heard about the trending four-box decluttering method.

After doing a little bit of research into how it works and why people love it, I came to find out I’d actually been using this technique for the last couple of years. Trust me when I say, it definitely works—and it also helps us to get our entire apartment decluttered in just a day. The four-box decluttering method is a pretty simple and straightforward one.

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You grab four boxes, and label them “keep,” “throw out,” “storage,” and “donate. ”that thrift stores are looking for The method also involves working pretty quickly, and making decisions about each thing as you pick it up.. Efforts to organize and tidy often turned into sitting on the floor surrounded by piles of stuff and getting easily distracted with sentimental finds.

Having boxes or bags set up, labeled, and ready to run out the door as they fill up keeps things running smoothly, and also prevents the maze of makeup products and clothes from covering my bedroom floor. There are no in-betweens or maybe-laters—every item has to go in one of the containers, and the categories make the decision-making process a lot easier.

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I’m a major overthinker, so the speed element of the four-box decluttering method does me big favors as well. I used to dedicate at least a couple of weekends to decluttering, with each room taking about a day, but now I can get our bathroom and living room done in under an hour, and the bedroom and kitchen in a couple hours each.

Speeding things up means the physical and emotional fatigue of the clear-out process doesn’t feel as intense, and enables us to take the task on once every few months instead of one or two times per year. Aside from not taking the “box” part of the four-box decluttering method too literally , the main change I make to this fairly foolproof technique is to swap the “storage” category out or add a fifth one labeled “gift” or “sell.

” Storage units here in the UK are expensive, and most apartments don’t come with garage space, attics, or lofts. Instead, we’ve set up a basketthat we dedicate to gifts and make sure to clear out at the start of each holiday season, and I’ve allocated a drawer to items that are in good enough condition to resell.

For something to make it into the “gift” basket, it has to be assigned a specific recipient and occasion, and I set a deadline on items in the “sell” drawer. If they haven’t been listed or sold successfully by our next seasonal decluttering session, they have to be posted on a resale website that weekend or put straight into the “donate” container.

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This helps to ensure even the items that aren’t going to a thrift store or household recycling center right away are tucked away out of sight until we need them, and keeps the job feeling complete.