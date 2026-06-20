'I'd absolutely give them bread': Woman searches for stolen SUV

A Philly woman is offering cash and homemade treats to anyone who helps locate her stolen Honda CR-V.

Nearly a week after her SUV was stolen, a Port Richmond woman is searching Philadelphia herself and offering a reward for information. More than 1,100 cars have been stolen in Philadelphia over the past 28 days, and one woman is offering a tasty reward for anyone who helps her find her Honda CR-V. NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville has the story,Nearly a week after thieves stole her blue Honda CR-V from outside her Thompson Street home, Wendy Wolf has been driving around Philadelphia looking for the vehicle and offering a cash reward to anyone who helps find it.

“See, I’m looking. I feel like I’m gonna do this forever until it’s found,” Wolf said while searching city streets. Wolf said the SUV was stolen early Saturday morning. At first, she wondered whether she had simply parked it somewhere else.

“I was like, did I park the car somewhere else? ” she said.

“See, I do this too, look in garages that are open and lots too. ”“Oh yeah, 100%,” she said when asked whether she thinks it is an issue across the city.

“Talking to neighbors about my car, a Kia was stolen on my street a month ago. I kind of wish somebody’s had said that. ” Since the theft, Wolf has searched throughout Philadelphia and beyond, including Port Richmond, Kensington and Camden.

“I didn’t have any feelings about it at the time,” she said. “Took me two hours and was like, I’m so sad, cause how could they take my car? ” Vehicle theft remains a persistent issue in Philadelphia. According to the latest figures, 1,130 vehicles were stolen in the city during the last 28 days, including 271 in the past week.

Overall, auto theft is down nearly 8% compared with the same period last year.

“I keep my car keys in a Faraday box,” she said. “That’s what I was doing because people said they can just clone your keys. ”Along with a cash reward, Wolf is also offering something more personal to anyone who helps recover the SUV. Wolf is asking drivers throughout the region to keep an eye out for her blue Honda CR-V as she continues her search.

This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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