I couldn’t afford a corporate job, a great home and two kids in California — so here’s what I did

As a mother of two in California, I can no longer have the trifecta — a corporate paycheck, a highly desirable place to live, and flexible time to spend with my kids.

, I can no longer have the trifecta — a corporate paycheck, a highly desirable place to live, and flexible time to spend with my kids.

A mother types on a laptop while carrying her baby girl in a soft carrier at a wooden desk on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Traffic backs up on southbound Interstate 805 toward the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego on Saturday, May 3, 2025. After our second child, the math stopped making sense. As a fine wine public relations professional, most of my career has been spent drinking wine.

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I’ve had the opportunity to taste some of the best wines in the world, attend glamorous events, and meet the winemakers behind the stories I help tell. I spent over 10 years living and working between Wine Country, Monterey Bay, and other state hot spots, where the idyllic version of California is the norm and selling it was part of my job. Sydnie Hamby, author, poses with her family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

They left Los Angeles to live in California’s Central Valley. After my husband and I moved our family to California’s rural heartland, we quickly realized parents here are facing challenges similar to those in their metro counterparts.

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“My husband commutes to the Bay Area during the week and leaves at 3 a.m. to beat the traffic. We’re lucky that he has a friend to commute with; otherwise I’d worry he’d fall asleep on the drive. ” These are the conversations happening between moms in the school carpool line. Having one or both parents with steep commutes is a commonality.

The conversations happening in my previous LA office were eerily similar: moms with 90-minute commutes each way after leaving the office at 6 p.m., contending with traffic, more career pressure, and less time with their kids. No matter where you live in California, the trade-offs are real and moving inland doesn’t eliminate them. With a husband who travels to an office in the North Bay and internationally for work, someone in my household had to be the flexible parent.

Having two traveling parents with one child was a logistical challenge; with two kids, it’s virtually impossible. Sydnie Hamby poses with her family, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Hamby wrote about moving from Los Angeles to California’s Central Valley. As someone who has always been highly career-motivated, having kids didn’t mean I wanted to leave the workforce.

California has one of the biggest gaps between work and motherhood, and it’s pushing moms toward a third option: entrepreneurship. Instead of throwing my career out the window, I decided to give it a shot by way of my own PR consultancy for wineries. It wasn’t because I always dreamed of starting a business, but because I felt pushed out of the workforce by a culture that no longer fit my lifestyle or budget as a mother with multiple children.

Mothers around the state are utilizing the California lifestyle to do for them what corporate America can’t — to fulfill their career ambitions in a way that better fits their families. From growing flower farms to becoming wellness coaches, vineyard yoga teachers, and kids’ surf instructors, mothers are using the resilience and creativity they inherently carry to monetize the very lifestyle that can be difficult to maintain in the first place.

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Instead of throwing my career out the window, I decided to give it a shot by way of my own PR consultancy for wineries. While I’m a firm believer in carving your own path, this isn’t an option for everyone — including single parents and those who work in California’s signature industries, like agriculture, tech, entertainment, and hospitality, which run on long and irregular hours and shift work, whether you’re a parent or not.

In a state known for innovation and imagination, California moms are trailblazing. Whether as a full-time working mom, a stay-at-home mom, or a mom with an itch to try something new, we’re redefining what success, ambition and identity look like. A mother types on a laptop while carrying her baby girl in a soft carrier at a wooden desk on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Traffic backs up on southbound Interstate 805 toward the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Sydnie Hamby, author, poses with her family on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. They left Los Angeles to live in California's Central Valley. Sydnie Hamby poses with her family, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Hamby wrote about moving from Los Angeles to California's Central Valley. Instead of throwing my career out the window, I decided to give it a shot by way of my own PR consultancy for wineries.