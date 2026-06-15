I Could Send My Kid to a Better School. But I’m Not Sure It’s Worth Sacrificing My Beloved Lifestyle.

I hate this.

I live in a state with terrible education, and I’m in the core of a large city with a complex school system. I’m stressed out all the time about what to do for my kids.

It’s really important to me that they get a great education. My oldest will start elementary school soon. The public elementary near us is good, and better funded than most, but still not comparable to public elementary in other states. After grade 5, we’d feed into a failing middle school.

There’s a robust charter school system, with good outcomes, but it’s confusing to navigate. Each charter has its own niche/philosophy and admission is limited, so I have to put my kids into a lottery. There’s private, which we can afford , but the culture is far from what I’m used to. Private has been our top choice because it feels safest if we really want the best education.

But the admissions process is ridiculous. We aren’t alumni or otherwise associated with the schools, and it’s obvious our family isn’t a priority. After interviews, testing, etc., at three private schools, it still might not work out in time for kindergarten. We could move to a sprawling, wealthy suburb if I want good public schools, but we’d have to sacrifice our lifestyle.

Where I live is walkable to great parks, restaurants, cafes, and health and fitness organizations. It’s diverse, I heard four languages at the park last weekend. Suburban life, in a state like this, won’t be like that. I’d move out of state, but our families live here, and it’s no small feat to leave your support system with small children.

My partner and I really like our jobs and our city. I’m totally resentful about the position I’m in. But I’m here, and I have to make a choice. Do you have any basic guidelines for picking a school?

Advice? Unfortunately, this is a common but still very tough predicament that so many families are forced into in our country. At the end of the day, we all want our kids to be in a school that is the best for them emotionally, socially, and educationally, but finding that balance—along with balancing community desires and other family needs—can feel overwhelming and sometimes impossible.

Although no two families are the same, it’s important to pull in the lived experiences of other families you know locally. For example, I’m from Chicago but recently moved to Tallahassee, Florida, and how I navigated Chicago Public Schools was totally different from how I’ve had to navigate the public school system here.

The system here encompasses the entire county and not just the city; the busing system is part of the school system, and it isn’t outsourced to outside companies; and schools might say they have special education services, but it’s unclear what level of student they can serve. Talk to a bunch of different families about their choices and how they made decisions for their families. Let that help you start drafting a pro and cons list.

For example, would you be willing to give up your diverse, walkable community for a less diverse, spread-out suburb if you could spend the weekends doing activities in the city and meeting up with friends and family? Or would you rather stay in the city because you value your community and can supplement schooling with tutoring and other educational resources?

I don’t think moving out of state is necessary, since it’s not something either you or your partner actually wants to do. You have some good options locally—just not the perfect one. So, it’ll take some give and take to make it work. The good news is that families make these decisions every day and still land on a choice that works for their kid and a routine that they’re happy with.

I’m sure you will, too. Please keep questions short , and don‘t submit the same question to multiple columns. We are unable to edit or remove questions after publication. Use pseudonyms to maintain anonymity.

Your submission may be used in other Slate advice columns and may be edited for publication. Should I go old school with my picky eater? I’m losing my mind over how picky my 7-and-a-half-year-old is, and it seems to be getting worse, not better. Following the division of responsibilities and offering one safe food with each meal feels like a joke at this point.

Serving a “safe food” with each meal feels no different than making a separate meal. Making one meal that can be modified for picky eaters is proving difficult because there are SO MANY things she won’t eat. Not pressuring her to eat has not resulted in her being naturally curious about trying new foods; it has just solidified her identity as a picky eater. Yes, she has declared herself a picky eater.

She is perfectly happy with this identity and has told us she isn’t bothered by social situations where there’s no food she likes. She does not seem to meet the criteria for avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder and is growing fine. I am pretty close to shifting to making one meal for the family that I know my less-picky 10-year-old will eat, and if my 7-year-old doesn’t like it, she can make herself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

You absolutely should not “go old school” with your picky eater. In the past, many in our parents’ and grandparents’ generation didn’t understand the complexities of food and eating. They did the best they could with the information they had. But you know better.

It sounds like you’ve perhaps already been advised by doctors and experts, and I’m a little unsure of why you would go against their advice. Serving a safe food allows your daughter to actually eat meals, which means she’s participating in mealtimes and getting nutrients.

Luckily, she eats more than just PB&J sandwiches , and I’m sure you’d rather she get as many different vitamins and as much variety in her diet as possible. Please rethink “going old school” in how you view her accommodation. Remember that it is helping keep her healthy and really shouldn’t be an optional choice for a family that’s able to provide it.

What can be helpful, though, is preparing her safe food in advance. For example, if you are adding the only protein she eats to her portion of the meal every day, have it seasoned, cooked, and portioned out in advance so you can just pop it in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes while you’re preparing the meal. And your daughter can help!

She might not be old enough to do it herself, but you can start to involve her in the process so that as she gets older, she can do more and more of it herself. She might even really love the autonomy it gives her, so let her into the process. Don’t let overwhelm win this battle. You’ve got this.

Laura Helmuth and Doree Shafrir want to help you navigate your social dynamics at work. Does your colleague constantly bug you after hours? Has an ill-advised work romance gone awry? Within the last few months, my 8-year-old daughter, “Melanie,” has become convinced that she is ugly.

She is fixated on her appearance and is constantly looking in the mirror, brushing her hair, and incessantly asks to wear makeup . As far as we know, Melanie hasn’t been teased about her looks at school, and we are careful about what she views on TV and online. When asked why she’s so concerned about her appearance, she replies that she’s “not pretty enough.

” Fortunately, she is still eating normally, so at least she doesn’t think she’s fat as well . Is this just a phase our daughter is going through, or should we seek professional help? This breaks my heart. I was right around 8 years old when I started feeling ugly.

For me, it was my weight—something that adults did comment on quite often. But either my parents didn’t notice or thought whatever feelings I had about my appearance would go away. Well, they didn’t really. I spent three decades hating how I looked, and it affected so many of my relationships, but most importantly, my self-esteem and self-respect.

I personally think having your daughter speak with a professional now can help get to the bottom of whatever she’s feeling. If it does so happen to be just a phase, then it won’t hurt to have some extra reinforcement during it. Since there’s no clear origin of these feelings, a therapist can help her identify what is at the root, and hopefully, push them out before they grow.

And at home, affirm her: Tell her she’s beautiful and that she looks great. Be specific.

“Your hair is so pretty and curly. ” “You have big, beautiful eyes just like I did when I was your age. ” “I love the outfit you picked out for school today. ” Kids need to hear that.

My oldest just left for college, and my younger child is 16. I am a dad who spent too much time at work. I traveled too much, I chased every promotion, and I always did it thinking this is how a man is supposed to provide for his family





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