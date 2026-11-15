“I Could Not Forgive Myself For My Sister’s Death”: Here Are The Unfathomably Tragic Backstories Behind 17 Famous Faces — And What They’ve Said About Their Devastating Pasts

'I just couldn’t believe how deeply unlucky we’ve been as a family.'

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™. For us"regular" folk, being famous can look pretty awesome, with celebrities enjoying the kind of wealth, luxury, and privilege that most of us could only ever dream of.

But fame certainly doesn’t protect people from hardship, with some of the world’s biggest stars experiencing unimaginable trauma and heartbreak behind the scenes. From unfathomable loss to truly devastating childhoods, these 17 stars have spoken openly about their hardships, with their words potentially helping others going through similarly difficult situations:of loss over the years, with the 76-year-old star first experiencing profound grief when he was just 12 years old.

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Martin was at a summer camp when he learned that his older brother had been killed in a car accident. By the time that he was 20, both of the beloved actor’s parents had also died; his mom, Olive, from cancer, and his dad, Charles, from ill health. In 1989, Martin’s incredibly close friend and former partner Gilda Radner died from ovarian cancer at age 42 — and the same illness took the life of his wife, Nancy, in 2010.

Nancy was diagnosed three years earlier, with Martin saying in his 2014 memoir: “Nancy's death was awful, by far the most awful thing I've ever been through.

" He also said in his memoir that family friend Nora Ephron was instrumental in helping the family through Nancy’s death, and just two years after Nancy’s death, he was left devastated when Nora died after the rare blood disorder she was diagnosed with in 2006 developed into leukemia. More recently, Martin has tragically lost other close friends including Diane Keaton from bacterial pneumonia, Catherine O’Hara from a pulmonary embolism, and Rob Reiner, who was murdered.

, Katherine’s family said: “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world. ”, he said: “You know, it’s been a nightmare for the family.

But the understanding that mental health and cancer, like my wife, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases, they are terminal. ”"And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn’t,” he went on. Referencing his wife, Martin added: “Nan’s last words to me were: ‘Mart, let me go,’ and was just saying: ‘Dad, let me go.

’”about living with grief, where he poignantly concluded: “I’m sad now, but you know what? I should be sad now. It’s OK to be sad. ”opened up about being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and rape, with the star being abused by a family friend from the age of 5 until she was 12.

She was then raped as a teenager while in high school. Speaking toat the time, Margaret said of the family friend: “I had a very long-term relationship with this abuser, which is a horrible thing to say. I didn’t even understand it was abuse, because I was too young to know. I endured it so many times, especially because I was alone a lot.

”She also recalled how her family reacted to finding out about the abuse, sharing: “They don’t really want to talk about it, because that would make it real somehow. I think Asian culture often is in denial about such things. Like, if they don’t talk about it, it doesn’t exist. So it makes me unwelcome in some ways.

… But all I have is ownership of my own suffering. I can take that and explain it in a way that helps resolve it. But I often think, ‘How do I have sanity? How do I bring justice?

’ I kind of save myself through it. ”Margaret was raped by another acquaintance at 14, recalling in the same interview: “I was raped continuously through my teenage years, and I didn’t know how to stop it. It was also an era where young girls were being sexualized. For me, I think I had been sexually abused so much in my life that it was hard for me to let go of anger, forgive or understand what happened.

”. She shared: “When I was raped in high school, it was the first time I had sex that was penetrative, so it was different and weird. I told someone that I was raped, and the kids at school found out and said, ‘You are so ugly and fat that the only way anybody would have sex with you is if they were crazy and raped you. So don’t act like you are hot and somebody wanted to fuck you.

It’s because you are disgusting, and you deserve to be raped. ’” In fact, the only person who she felt supported her throughout this trauma was her English teacher, who was later killed. Margaret said: “The same kids who told me I got raped because I was disgusting also told me that he was murdered because he was a f*****. That’s why I ended up leaving school.

I didn’t want to be around people that were so cruel. ”Opening up about how she felt about the bullies all these decades later, Margaret added: “There was this one girl, she was horrible, and she filled my sleeping bag at camp with tons of dog shit. She has kids that are the age we were then. I wonder if she lies in bed and thinks of me and feels bad.

I wonder if her girls bully or get bullied. Maybe she is terrified that will happen to her kid? ”net worth of $3.4 billion.

However, she has always been incredibly open about her difficult start in life, where she spent most of her childhood being raised in poverty by her grandmother, who was so poor that Oprah wore dresses made out of potato sacks.that her grandmother was a believer in the adage “spare the rod, spoil the child,” which meant that she was beaten almost daily. In her 2021 book, the star recalled being"whipped" regularly, adding:"I was beaten for the slightest reasons.

Spilled water, a broken glass, the inability to keep quiet or still. My grandmother’s home was a place where children were seen and not heard.

"She also alleged that she was raped by her cousin and sexually abused by her mom's boyfriend when she was 9 years old, and ran away from home when she was 13. At age 14, Oprah became pregnant, but her son was born prematurely andshortly after birth. That same year, Oprah’s mom sent her to live with her father in Nashville, and Oprah said that this was when her life started to turn around.

“When my father took me, it changed the course of my life. He saved me. He simply knew what he wanted and expected. He would take nothing less,” sheOprah’s broadcasting career began after she won the Miss Black Tennessee beauty pageant at age 17, where she attracted the attention of the local Black radio station, WVOL, which hired her to do the news segment part-time.

She continued to work her way up the broadcasting ladder, and landedin 1986, which remained on air until 2011 and made Oprah one of the most successful talk show hosts in the world. , with the 30-year-old star recalling the impact that her best friend’s tragic death had on her at age 9, and the devastating questions that haunt her after her dad’s suicide.

Dove, who was born Chloe Hosterman, was 8 years old when her childhood friend Hayley and Hayley’s sister, Kelsey, were killed by their father, who then took his own life. Detailing their friendship to host Alex Cooper, Dove began: “We had met when we were 2. It was just one of those things where, some little girls they meet each other, and they’re like… It’s funny, I rarely talk about this...

But her parents had gotten a divorce, and it was really messy. I had stayed with her dad for quite a lot of the summer before this happened, and I think even at 8…it was a dark energy, he was a very angry man.

”“I was at home one day, sick from school,” Dove continued, detailing how she picked up another landline in her home to secretly listen in on her mom’s phone conversation, which turned out to be with the principal of the preschool where she and Hayley had met.

“ basically said: ‘This is going to be a really, really disturbing call, um… Hayley and Kelsey are gone. Steve is gone and he took the girls with him,’ is what she said,” Dove recalled.

“Like, just very quick. It was my mom on the phone, and I remember her decompressing, not knowing how to handle it.

Then, I think they heard me express some sort of child noise, whatever that was, like a gasp, and they came in and we just didn’t get out of bed for, like, two days because it was impossible to process. ”Alex asked if this kind of loss at such a young age shifted how Dove saw the world, and Dove explained that her parents “tried to” put her in therapy.

She added: “I was very, very, very, very, very disturbed by knowing someone for all that time, and being raised around them, and then realizing that they are capable of doing something so harrowing… I think that that kind of fissured my psychology, my brain and how I process things. I don't want to be dark, but kind of forever. Like, I still have issues, and there were more things that happened that sort of echoed that experience.

” Alex then mentioned how Dove had previously said that Hayley’s death had “accelerated a darkness” that was going on in her own home, with Dove explaining that there was an “invisible chipping away at an already shaky foundation” that was her parents’ marriage. This prompted Dove to reflect on her dad’s struggle with depression and bipolar disorder, saying: “It was such a fucking blur, but I knew there was something because I was a very precocious kid.

There was never a time where I was sheltered and then suddenly I was like: ‘Big new world! ’ I was at the adults’ table. In a big way, and not in a way that I regret either, like in a way that I actually think is what I needed. ”When Dove was 14, she and her mom relocated from Washington to LA for Dove to pursue an acting career.

Her parents were separated by the time the move happened, but her dad stayed with the family when he came to visit.

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“I came out to snuggle him and say goodnight, and he rolled over and turned his back and was like: ‘Good night, Chlo,’” Dove recalled. “Like: ‘I think you should get to bed,’ and I was like: ‘Something bad’s going on there. ’ But I genuinely thought it was my fault, I genuinely just thought I had upset him by moving to LA. I didn’t know what was happening or that he was, like, purposefully distancing himself in that way.

So I went to bed, and I tried my very best to spend extra time with him. Like, lots of hugs, lots of kisses, lots of: ‘Are you OK? ’ kind of stuff, and then he went back to Washington. It couldn’t have been that many months after that that we got the call that he had taken his life.

”When asked how she found out about her dad’s death, Dove explained that a woman in Washington who “knew the whole family” messaged Dove on Facebook to ask if her mom was around, and Dove’s “stomach sank” immediately. She recalled: “I just knew. I can't tell you why I knew. But it was not a normal interaction, she had no reason to be talking to me.

I was 15 at this point, and when I responded: ’No, but she’s going to be home soon,’ she said: ‘OK,’ and then it was, like, typing went away, and she was like: ‘Please tell her to reach out to her brother,’ or something like that. ” “My mom came home and she talked to her brother, and she put him on speaker,” Dove went on.

“He was really breathless and sounded like he was running, but I’m sure he was having a panic attack. He was like: ‘I just went to the house,’ I can’t even remember what he said before he said the last bit, but: ‘Phil is no longer with us. ’ And I had a panic attack. I had a panic attack because it’s the most out of control feeling you can have, the phone call.

”Noting that it felt as though her “brain” had broken, Dove added that she had developed “major phone anxiety” having learned of all three of her “big losses” via phone call. When asked what the “hardest thing” for Dove to wrap her head around with regard to her father’s death was, Dove said: “The thing that I really wake up in the middle of the night, like, catch my breath kind of thing is just imagining his final moments alone.

Where he was like ‘Do I do it or not? ’ It’s that kind of thing, where you’re just like: ‘Could it have been different? And what did that feel like for him? And did he know how loved he was?

’”, with the star losing both his mom and his younger sister a little over two years apart. During an appearance on Steven Bartlett’spodcast, Louis detailed how close he was to his mom, Johannah, who was just 18 years old when she gave birth to him and spent years raising him as a single mom.

Then, in May 2016, 24-year-old Louis received a phone call from his mom while at his friend’s wedding, with Johannah telling him that she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“What I found really challenging during even that first conversation with her about it was I still wanted to inspire hope,” he remembered. “I didn’t want her to feel like she’d upset me, even though, obviously, it wasn’t her choice. ”Johannah passed away in December of that same year, leaving behind Louis and his six younger siblings.

Louis admitted that he carried “resentment for the world” about six months after his mom’s death, where he felt like he “could only lose. ” Ultimately, he ended up coping with his grief by focusing on being a pillar of strength for his younger siblings, which gave him a sense of “purpose.

”But in March 2019, tragedy struck for a second time when Louis’s 18-year-old sister Félicité died following an accidental overdose, which led to overwhelming feelings of guilt as he felt like he’d failed to be his family’s protector and let down his mom, who had made him promise that he’d take care of his siblings.

“Even though I knew that it wasn’t fair on myself, I felt utterly guilty. I felt powerless, and I felt like I’d let my sister down and like I’d let my mom down,” Louis said.

“My mom said to me in the last couple of weeks of her life, she was like: ‘You better promise me you look after your sisters,’ and I’m like: ‘Yeah, you know, of course, you know I will,’ and she was like: ‘But specifically Félicité, she’s fragile. ’”“I felt like I’d failed at that time, and that’s the truth,” he added.

“I know now that I didn’t, and if she was here now, she would say I didn’t, but it doesn’t change the feeling. ” “I just couldn’t believe how deeply unlucky we’ve been as a family,” Louis also admitted.

“I felt angry at life, and I felt angry mostly on behalf of my family. ”in the months before her death, which included arranging for her to see therapists and sending her to rehab in addition to trying to be there as much as possible for her as a support system.died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The star recalled finding out after receiving a text from his other ex-bandmate,“I think he said something along the lines of: ‘Have you seen the news? ’ And I knew as soon as he said that, I kind of knew what it might ,” he shared.

“I had the feeling that I had with Felicité. ” Louis then admitted that despite his past losses, he was still deeply impacted by Liam’s death, sharing: “I naively thought that, at this point, I’d unfortunately be a little bit more well-versed with grief than other people my age. I thought that might mean something, but it didn’t at all.

”If you didn’t know, Hunter’s mom — Joe’s wife — Neilia Biden, and Hunter’s little sister, Naomi, died shortly before Christmas in 1972. It happened just days after Joe was first elected to the US Senate at age 29.

Discussing his dad’s victory and the heartbreaking, seemingly inconsequential decision that led to his mom’s death, Hunter said: “He wins, and he goes to DC for the day to interview potential staffers, and my mom was supposed to go down, because they just bought a house, she decided to delay it a day because she wanted to buy a Christmas tree for it. ”“It was Dec. 18, we were celebrating Christmas in Delaware,” Hunter went on.

“She was pulling out from an intersection, a stop sign. There’s a big hill, and a tractor trailer slammed in the side. It was me, my brother, and our dog, and my sister, and my mother. And Beau and I survived, but just barely.

We were trapped in the car. My sister and mom were killed pretty instantly. ”Naomi was just 1 year old at the time of her death, Hunter was three months away from turning 3, and Beau was almost 4. Beau broke multiple bones in the crash and had to spend “a long time” in a full-body cast, meanwhile, Hunter suffered a fractured skull and brain damage.

When asked, Hunter confirmed that he doesn’t have any memories of the accident itself. However, he said that he does have memories of his mom carrying him around before her death, which he chooses “to believe” are real memories rather than recollections from photos or stories that he has been told.

“I used to deny myself the idea that the accident, and the trauma of it, and the loss of my mother and my sister, being in the car, all of that, had any impact on anything in my life,” Hunter then confessed. “I was so surrounded by love in the immediate aftermath of that, and then going forward, my dad… Literally, I don’t give a fuck what anybody thinks about him politically, my dad is the best dad in the entire world.

” After his mom and sister’s deaths, Hunter’s auntie and uncle moved into their family home, with other relatives constantly “in and out” to support him and Beau. He said that being so surrounded by family made him believe it’d be “ungrateful” to be anything but “fine.

” Joe’s second wife, Jill Biden, whom Hunter calls “mom,” entered his life when he was around 7 or 8 years old, and he praised how she “honored the memory” of his mother “in a very real way. ” And the loss of his mom and sister wasn’t the end of Hunter’s tragedies; his big brother Beau died from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in May 2015, at the age of 46.

By this point, Hunter was already struggling with addiction, and he admitted that his brother’s diagnosis fueled the “latent survivor's guilt” that he had been living with since childhood.

“This is why I've opened up to the idea that I can talk about that trauma now, because of course it had something to do with everything,” he explained. “Forget about the drinking or addiction, just in terms of my fear. So, you already have that latent survivor's guilt; it’s the worst thing that I ever… The worst dream that I ever had in my life, as a kid, was my brother dying.

”“Like, I remember vividly, the only dreams or nightmares that I ever remembered was that, was losing Beau, and that became true, but playing in slow motion,” Hunter shared.

“Like, you know the end is near, it’s coming, and it’s going to be awful. And it was awful. I mean, it wasHunter said that after his brother’s death he “screwed everything up,” but noted that could have “just as easily” had happened had Beau “stayed healthy. ” He shared: “The biggest thing that accelerate it is immediately after Beau died, my marriage fell apart.

And I mean, immediately. I mean, we attempted to do things, I attempted to go back to rehab, I stayed in. I had a sober coach and everybody was afraid that I was going to kill myself. ” With regular stints in rehab over the years, Hunter endured many relapses but has ultimately been sober for more than seven years now, with his official sobriety date June 1, 2019.

Caroline Kennedy is another politics-adjacent figure to have huge amounts of public sympathy for how much she’s endured, with Caroline’s lossesAs I’m sure you know, the first time that Caroline encountered devastating loss was when her father, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated while riding in an open-top presidential motorcade in 1963, just five days before Caroline’s sixth birthday. After her dad’s tragic death, she became incredibly close to his brother, her uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, who became an almost surrogate father figure to her.

However, just five years later, he was also assassinated while running for the Democratic presidential nomination in California. And Caroline’s losses continued into adulthood, too. Her mom, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died from cancer in 1994, and then her brother, JFK Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, were killed in a plane crash in 1999.

Last year, Caroline’s daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, revealed that she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and she reflected on how much loss her mom has had to encounter over the years in a deeply personal essay that was published in thein November of last year. She wrote: “For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry.

Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it. ”, she explained that she still thinks about her parents every single day, and in a 2017 tribute marking the centenary of JFK's birth, she acknowledged the impact of losing her father so young as she wrote:"I have thought about him and missed him every day of my life.

"was just 3 years old when his father abandoned his family, and his mom ended up moving them around the world — from Keanu's birth country of Lebanon to Australia to New York to Toronto, where they eventually settled — which left KeanuKeanu’s dyslexia made him struggle tremendously at school, and after switching high school four different times, he ended up dropping out without earning his diploma. However, he managed to find a form of connection and purpose through local theatre productions.has reflected on how much it impacted him.

“I watched how Keanu grieved. And oh, did he grieve for his friend,” Sandra toldin 2021.

“He’s very private, but he couldn’t hide that. And just to see that a man like that was able to grieve. And I remember thinking, God, if that’s the tip of the iceberg of his depth, and his level of love and care for a friend — that just draws you in.

”Sadly, River was just the beginning of Keanu’s grief, with tragedy striking Keanu’s life again in 1999 when he and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme’s daughter, Ava Archer Syme-Reeves, was stillborn on Christmas Eve, when Jennifer was eight months pregnant. This heartache resulted in the end of Keanu and Jennifer’s romantic relationship, but the two remained close friends.

Then, less than two years after their loss, Jennifer was killed in a car crash at the age of 28. Despite his fame, Keanu has always kept his personal life as private as possible, but he did reflect on his experience with grief in a 2006 interview with, where he said: “Grief changes shape, but it never ends. People have a misconception that you can deal with it and say: ‘It's gone, and I'm better.

' They're wrong. ""When the people you love are gone, you're alone," he added at the time. "I miss being a part of their life, and them being a part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here – what we might have done together.

I miss all the great things that will never be.

" "Damn it! It's not fair! It's absurd,” Keanu is reported to have said “angrily. ”"All you can do is hope that grief will be transformed and, instead of feeling pain and confusion, you will be together again in memory, that there will be solace and pleasure there, not just loss.

"Kelsey was born in Saint Thomas, which is in the US Virgin Islands, in 1955, and his parents divorced when he was a toddler. Tragedy struck when Kelsey was just 13 years old, with his father being shot and killed outside of his home by a stranger. The killer ended up being found not guilty by reason of insanity, which left Kelsey feeling helpless.

Then, just seven years later, Kelsey’s family faced even more horror when his younger sister, Karen Grammer, was kidnapped by four men, raped, and murdered in Colorado Springs. Kelsey admitted that he blamed himself for Karen’s death, telling:"It's hard to explain. It's not rational. But it happens anyway.

I know a lot of people who've lost their siblings and blame themselves.

"Freddie Glenn was convicted of Karen's murder as well as the murder of two other women the following year. He was sentenced to death, which was eventually overturned, and Kelsey has spoken out against his release ahead of multiple parole opportunities. He wrote to the parole board in 2009: “I miss her in my bones. I was her big brother.

I was supposed to protect her — I could not… It very nearly destroyed me.

"And in 2014, Kelsey addressed Karen’s killer directly via video link, where he told him:"I accept that you actually live with remorse every day of your life, but I live with tragedy every day of mine… I accept your apology. I forgive you.

However, I cannot give your release my endorsement. To give that a blessing would be a betrayal of my sister's life.

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"Heartbreakingly, Kelsey’s father and sister’s murders weren’t the end of his family trauma, with his two half-brothers, Billy and Stephen, being killed in a scuba-diving accident in 1980. When Billy failed to resurface during a dive, Stephen went back down to look for him but died of an air embolism. Billy’s body was never found.

Kelsey later attributed his well-documented battle with substance abuse in the ‘90s to his grief, saying that he “just kept drinking” in a bid to “numb the pain,” and telling Vanity Fair in 2015: “That was the time when I could not forgive myself for my sister’s death. ” He has been sober since 1996, and has developed an admirable response to his hardship, adding to the same publication: “Every one of us is going to experience some terrible loss.

I just got a big dose. For every story you hear that's tragic, there's another that's equally tragic or more so. I think you come to look at it as part of life.

"became the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor who is renowned for her powerful on-screen performances, she endured a deeply traumatic childhood in South Africa, which she has spoken about with remarkable honesty. Charlize grew up on a farm as an only child in a household full of fear and abuse, with her father suffering from alcoholism and being violent toward her mom.

Speaking toin 2017, she said: “I think what more affected me for my adult life that happened in my childhood was the everyday living of a child living in the house with an alcoholic, and waking up not knowing what was going to happen. And not knowing how my day was going to go, and all of it dependent on somebody else and whether he was not going to drink or drink.

”When Charlize was 15 years old, the horror came to a tragic head when her father returned home drunk and threatened both Charlize and her mom with a gun. In self-defense, Charlize’s mom shot him dead.

In a 2004with Diane Sawyer, Charlize recalled how her dad would disappear for weeks at a time, and on the night of his death in June 1991, he and her uncle came to her home after a night of drinking, with her aunt even calling to warn her and her mom that her dad was agitated. Per court documents detailed in this interview, upon his arrival home, Charlize’s dad began shooting at the locked gate, then through the kitchen door before angrily banging on Charlize’s bedroom door.

He purportedly told Charlize and her mom: “Tonight I’m going to kill you both with the shotgun. ” After firing the gun into Charlize’s room, her mom grabbed her own handgun and acted in self-defense, killing Charlize’s dad and wounding her uncle.

“It happened,” Charlize emotionally told Diane. “I wish I could change it, I can’t. Nobody can change it, that’s what happened. ”When asked if she was “immediately and only” on her mom’s side, Charlize confirmed that she was, saying: “I was there, so I saw what happened.

There were three people in that room. I know what happened, and I know if my daughter was in the same situation, I would do the same thing. ” She added that it took a long time for what had happened to “sink in,” saying: “You just don’t think stuff like that will ever happen to you. Terrible human nature; you always think it happens to someone else.

” Charlize also said that it was “tough” having this part of her life be public knowledge, as it was about her mom as well as herself. She said: “For years, I just said he died in a car accident, because it’s not about me. If it was just about me, I think I could talk about it, but my mother’s involved. She has never asked to be in the spotlight; she never asked for any of this.

” And the star reflected on her initial reaction to her dad’s death in the Howard Stern interview, too, saying: “I just pretended like it didn't happen. I didn't tell anybody — I didn't want to tell anybody. Whenever anybody asked me, I said my dad died in a car accident. Who wants to tell that story?

Nobody wants to tell that story. ” After a lengthy investigation, the court ruled that Charlize’s mom did act in self-defense, and she did not face any further action.

Meanwhile, Charlize moved to Italy to pursue modeling before relocating to the US, where she transitioned into acting. — with Richard only escaping unscathed because his dad was drunk and did not have good aim.

Richard, who is known for his roles in everything frompodcast, the star explained that his father got custody of him after his parents split, which made him feel “rejected” by his mom, and despite his father becoming a “monster” after he developed an addiction to alcohol, Richard maintained that he'd still choose to live with his dad.

“ would you have preferred to have lived with your mother, who is sober, or your father, who became an alcoholic, he tried to shoot me when I was 15 when I emptied all his Scotch supply down the sink,” he began. “I said I’d prefer to have lived with my father.

… Even though he became an alcoholic after my mother left, the person that I knew and loved by day outweighed the monster that he turned into when he’d down a bottle of Johnnie Walker. ”Noting that his dad would drink a bottle of the whisky a day, Richard added: “By 9 o’clock at night, there’d be a personality switch, and he’d become unrecognizable.

” Elsewhere in the chat, Richard said that he “never felt safe” within his family, adding: “When I’m doubtful, which is every day at some point, the voice of: ‘You’re not good enough, you’re useless, you’re ugly, you have no talent…’ that’s what comes. I have to consciously go: ‘Shut up! ’ because that is what he’d say when he was drunk. That is what you remember.

”He then detailed the terrifying moment that his father aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger when he was 15 years old, recalling: “When my father tried to shoot me, I’d emptied all his Johnnie Walker Scotch into the scullery. I thought: ‘If I get rid of all of this, somehow that might stop his drinking problem for at least a week.

’ I was halfway through the 11th bottle, gun at the back of my head, I ducked, went off, ran to the garden. He finally found me, and said: ‘I’m going to blow your brains out,’ I said: ‘Go on, do it, just get this over and done with. ’”“I was so angry at this point.

Then he pulled the trigger, but because he was drunk, it wavered. So it went straight past,” Richard shared. And this isn’t the only time that Richard’s dad is said to have tried to shoot him, with the star tellingat 15 years old. The publication reports that when Richard got home from the movie theater, his drunken father was so angry he pulled a gun on him and took a shot that, fortunately, also missed.

Despite this, Richard kept a relationship with his father until he died from lung cancer at age 52, when Richard was 24 years old. And during a past appearance on BBC Radio 4’s, Richard explained why he chose to remember his father for more than his abuse.

He said: “My memory of him is so much more than remembering that part of him, because I knew that that was something that was entirely brought about by addiction rather than the man that I absolutely worshipped and loved.

" On the other hand, Richard acknowledged having an “incredibly complicated relationship” with his mom after she died at 93 in 2023. He said in athat was posted to X at the time: “She was somebody that was, for me anyway, emotionally withdrawn, and withheld her approbation or approval of anything, so nothing was quite good enough.

" Richard — who has a dual British and Swazi nationality — moved to the UK from Eswatini in 1982, one year after his father’s death, and got his big acting break in the 1987 moviewas born into a huge family as the youngest of 11 children, but tragedy struck in 1974 when his father and two brothers, Paul, 15, and Peter, 18, were killed in a plane crash that made national headlines at the time. Stephen was 10 years old.

The trio was among passengers making a short-haul flight from Charleston to Charlotte, North Carolina, but Eastern Air Lines Flight 212 crashed on a hillside just three miles shy of its intended runway. Including both passengers and crew, there were 82 people on board the flight, and all but 10 of them died in the crash — including Stephen’s family.

Paul and Peter were Stephen’s closest siblings in age, and at the time of their death, the others had already moved out of the family home, which meant that Stephen became incredibly close to his mom, as it was just the two of them in the house together for years.profile on Stephen revealed that while the star was left “completely traumatized” by the losses, they also left him with a kind of “indifference” toward the world, with the comic telling the publication: “There was no way to threaten me.

It was like, ‘with Oprah, Stephen revealed that he didn’t fully confront the loss of his dad and brothers until he went to college eight years later, and that he has since come to see the tragedy as something that is fundamental to his identity.

“For years, I sort of thought that that was my secret name, that the loss was my name, if you know what I mean… is who you are,” he said. “I didn’t really feel the loss until I was in college.

Then, I was in bad shape, I was just so sad about it. ”, caused a huge stir in 2019 due to the amount of shocking and heartbreaking revelations that the actor shared about her life — including the time her “charming womanizer” grandfather wasDemi had an incredibly difficult home life as a child, with both of her parents struggling with alcoholism.

When she was 12 years old, Demi’s world came crashing down when she learned that the man she believed to be her biological father wasn’t, which deeply affected her sense of identity. Then, when she was 15, the unthinkable happened when Demi’s mom seemingly arranged for a man to rape her daughter. During a 2019, Demi revealed that her attacker asked her at the time: “How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?

” adding: “In my deep heart, I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way.

"Demi’s glittering movie career first started to take off in 1984, when she was 20 years old, and at this point, the star began to experiment with drugs, triggering her own addiction battle. After reaching breaking point in the late ‘80s, Demi entered rehab, which proved to be a pivotal moment in both Demi’s career and personal life.also had an incredibly difficult childhood as a result of his mom and dad’s heroin addiction, and while little is known about Barry’s dad, his mom ultimately died from an overdose when he was just 12 years old.

The star previously revealed that he and his younger brother, Eric, were taken into foster care when he was 5 years old, and they spent the next four years being moved around 13 different homes and seeing their mom on weekends.

“You don't forget those things,” Barry said of his time in foster care during an in-depth interview on. “You don't forget waiting on the social worker steps and waiting for the new family to come and play with you in the playground they have in the office, and see if it's going to work, and then go with them to a whole new area and a whole new home.

”At age 9, Barry’s grandmother and aunt won their fight to get the boys out of the foster system, and they moved in with them and their older sister, Gemma, with all five family members living in a two-bedroom house.her addiction battle, sharing: “I remember laying in bed and screaming through the letterbox, just wanting money, and we had to lay in bed and my aunt and granny was like: ‘Just don't go down. ’ That haunts me.

That was one of the last times I heard her, like, her voice, and that stuff haunts me. ”Barry ended up falling into acting when he answered an open casting call in his late teens and landed a breakout role in the popular RTÉ TV seriesThis performance led to him earning global recognition in his home country of Ireland, and his global breakthrough came in 2017 when he was cast in the movieis basically the poster boy of child stars, and in adulthood, he has not held back on how difficult his upbringing was.

As one of seven children, Macaulay grew up with his nine-person family squeezed into a four-room apartment in New York City. His parents struggled to make ends meet, and he and his siblings have spoken openly about their parents not even having enough money to put food on the table before Macaulay got his big break at just 6 years old and became the family’s breadwinner.

In fact, he quickly became one of the most renowned child actors of all time, and was soon rubbing shoulders in showbiz circles — with then-adultMacaulay’s dad, Kit Culkin, quit his day job to manage his son’s career when he first found success in the ‘80s, and Macaulay has spoken at length about the alleged abuse he faced at his father’s hands during this time. Speaking toin 2001, Macaulay said that his dad even denied him a bed to sleep on in an apparent power trip.

He recalled: “I was making God-knows-how-much money, and Kit was making me sleep on the couch, just because he could. Just to let you know who’s in charge, and just to let you know if he doesn’t want you to sleep in a bed, you’re not going to sleep in a bed.

”In the same interview, Macaulay said that his dad would physically abuse him, his mom, and his six siblings, with Macaulay getting the brunt of it because of the amount of time they spent alone together while he was working on movies. He told thepodcast: “A lot of the time, when I was on the road doing things, it was just me and him, so I was kind of locked in a room with a crazy person.

” In addition, Kit forced Macaulay to keep working despite him repeatedly begging to take a break, with the star only able to step away from the spotlight at 14 because his dad was tied up in a custody trial amid his split from his mom, Patricia Brentrup. Earlier this year, Macaulay confirmed that heMacaulay also faced heartbreak in 2008 when his sister Dakota, aka Cody, was hit by a car in California andcandidly opened up about her experience of growing up in poverty in an incredibly violent household, the racism that her family endured, and even alleged extremely concerning abuse from her sister, which her sister has vehemently denied.

"By the time I was a toddler, I had developed the instincts to sense when violence was coming," Mariah wrote in reference to her abusive father. “When violence is a way of life in your family, it’s not an event — it’s just your reality. ” The star also detailed a time when she was 6 years old and had called a family friend to help her mom after she’d been assaulted.

She recalled the police saying about her:"If this kid survives, it will be a miracle.

" But the pain that Mariah endured was not just limited to inside her house, with the biracial singer also being subjected to vile racism after her family moved to a predominantly white neighborhood in Long Island. One particularly disturbing incident was when Mariah came home to find that their pet dog had been poisoned.

“Our dog was poisoned by neighbors who didn’t want us there,” Mariah wrote. “It was the first time I realized people could hate you because of who your family is. ”Elsewhere in her memoir, Mariah described a group of girls locking her in a bedroom and repeatedly shouting the n-word at her after she was invited over for a sleepover.

"The venom and hate with which these girls spewed this... chant was so strong, it quite literally lifted me out of my body," she wrote. "I was disoriented and terrified, and I thought that maybe, if I held on and just kept crying, surely a grown-up would come and stop the assault. But no one came.

"against her older sister, Alison Carey, from when she was 12 years old. Alison denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit over them — you can read more about itis another star whose difficult life really came to light in her memoir, with Jada speaking candidly about what it was like to be born to a teen mom who struggled with heroin addiction and a largely absent father.

Jada’s rocky home life meant that she had to learn how to be independent and take care of herself at a very young age, which led to her dealing drugs as a teenager and finding herself in incredibly dangerous situations.

“I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for. I decided to sell drugs,” Jada told.

“My mother was not doing well. She was a high-functioning heroin addict. We didn't have the things that we should have. The home we lived in was not taken care of.

” Jada ended up selling crack cocaine, and admitted that she thought she was going to “be a queenpin” after she got “caught up” in the lifestyle that led to her chasing people with switchblades and“I was rollin’ with some really high rollers at the time,” she explained.

“That's a whole ‘nother Jada, a whole ‘nother Jada that would chase somebody down the alley with a switchblade because they stole $700. ” “Or the Jada that would sell crack cocaine and then get set up, and two dudes come in with nine-millimeters and she gets a gun put to her head,” she went on.

“That was my solution at that particular time to survive, and it really helped me. But it put me into a lot of danger, and I hurt a lot of people along the way.

" Jada got out of the drug game when she moved to Hollywood in 1990, where she found success with roles in various TV shows before eventually making a name for herself in the industry. As for Jada’s parents, her mom, Adrienne, has been sober since the ‘90s, and she and Jada have maintained a strong bond.

During an episode ofthat she holds on to guilt for the “emotional damage” she did to both her daughter and herself in those years.. The 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365. Your conversations are free and confidential. Other international suicide helplines can be found atat 1-800-656-HOPE , which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider.

You can also search for your local center If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text theIf you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP and find more resources