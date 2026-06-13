Nearly two full days removed from one of the most painful losses in franchise history, the San Antonio Spurs are back home with another chance to keep their season alive this weekend.

‘I could have done better’: Spurs eager to move on from Game 4 collapse, prepare for Game 5 at home– Nearly two full days removed from one of the most painful losses in franchise history, the San Antonio Spurs are back home with another chance to keep their season alive this weekend.

Entering Game 5 Saturday night, the Knicks lead the Spurs 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

“I wouldn’t say it was so hard to shake off, right? But harder than any other game before by far,” Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama said during media availability Friday afternoon.

“Now, we’re over it. It’s the playoffs. There’s no time to regret things for too long. ” The final moments in Game 4, which included Knicks forward OG Anunoby singlehandedly blocking and tipping New York to victory, went under the microscope once again.

“I don’t get into social media. I think I’ve probably been fired 212 times, and we traded Fox 72 times. Unfortunately, we still gotta show up and play tomorrow, and I gotta coach,” Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said.

“The people that matter — we bond together. We stick together through the highs and lows. ”“Looking back on it, I do believe that I have to make sure that I help him have the energy required to finish the game as strong as he needs to finish the game,” Johnson said.

“And, looking back on the game, I think I could have done better in that regard. ” Wembanyama, who played 44 minutes Wednesday night, said everyone else on the floor is “just as tired” as he was.

“It shouldn’t even be a factor,” Wembanyama said. “Now, we’ve got two days between games. It’s not going to be a factor. ” Fox, who has been the subject of criticism for his decision to go in for a layup late in the fourth quarter instead of dribbling the ball out, remains hopeful as Game 5 approaches.

“I think these games have showed us that we have a chance. It’s not like we’re just going out there and getting steamrolled,” Fox said.

“We’ve had, I think, the largest lead in all four games. ... We have to figure out ways to execute down the stretch. ”KSAT’s pregame coverage begins with the News at 5 p.m. before an hourlong “Race to Seis” special at 6 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City. The Rising Cost of Brisket Is Changing Texas BBQHopeful Spurs fans line up to greet team in SASpurs Fans React After a Disappointing Loss to the KnicksS.

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