I Compared Two Popular Frozen Dinner Roll Brands—Here’s Which I’m Serving at Thanksgiving

In a showdown of frozen dinner rolls, flavor beats convenience hands down.

I tested Sister Schubert’s Dinner Yeast Rolls and Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Dinner Rolls for convenience, flavor, and how well they stayed soft after baking and overnight storage.

One brand won on convenience, but the other baked into rolls with homemade flavor that made the extra planning worthwhile. The hallmark of maturity is knowing oneself. So, as a mature adult, let me confess: I want to be the kind of host who makes everything from scratch. I am not.

Also read Voter turnout was down across Southeastern Pennsylvania compared to the 2022 midterms

I’ll put in the effort for something spectacular and fun, say, Baked Alaska or bûche de Noël. But when it comes to other aspects of the meal, like dinner rolls, frozen it is. I’ve made my peace with handing these over to the professionals. While they seem like a workaday addition to the holiday dinner table, aficionados know that dinner rolls play a crucial role.

They’re the best, nay,, vehicle for sopping up gravy and making an impromptu tableside sandwich of your meal. And they’re essential for making quick work of leftovers. Turkey and stuffing sandwiches. Mmmm.

For this showdown, I chose Sister Schubert’s Dinner Yeast Rolls and Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Dinner Rolls, two established names in the frozen bread aisle that offer different shortcuts to a basket of warm rolls. Sister Schubert’s got its start in an Alabama home kitchen; Rhodes began in Oregon and is now headquartered in Utah. Today, both brands are sold at major retailers such as Walmart, though selection varies by location.

Advertisement

Sister Schubert’s rolls come baked and ready to heat, while Rhodes’ frozen dough needs time to thaw and rise before baking. The question was whether that extra planning would pay off at the table. To see which roll reigned supreme, I compared the crucial elements of a superior dinner roll: convenience, flavor, and staying power. If you’re going to forgo scratch-made bread, iit’s got to be easy.

And, of course, flavor is the biggest factor. Nobody wants subpar bread, especially not at a celebratory feast.

Finally, how soft does the roll stay and for how long? You can’t make leftover sandwiches with hard, stale bread. This contest wasn’t even close. Not by a long shot.

Sister Schubert’s rolls are literally heat-and-eat. And you can heat them in the oven, toaster oven, or air fryer. In under ten minutes: bam, bread. The Rhodes bake-and-serve rolls are far fussier.

Unlike Sister Schubert’s, Rhodes rolls are completely raw, so, the process is more like: thaw, wait, rise, bake, then eat. These take far more planning. And, in the vein of self-awareness, I can totally see myself forgetting to set the rolls out to thaw and rise in time. Y’all, this is just too much project management for a convenience food.

Advertisement

You also have to watch that the rolls don’tproof. There is a generous window for this, but I still don’t want to babysit my shortcut. (Rhodes must know this, because they do offerI let both rolls sit out on the counter for four hours after baking, poking, squishing, and tasting each once an hour or so. Neither felt dry or stiff by the end of that window.

I stored them overnight in an airtight container. Both fared well the next day, with their flavor intact and their texture still soft and pliable. In fact, my son used one for a breakfast sandwich, and my husband used another at lunch for his tuna salad. Check and check.

Don’t get me wrong, Sister Schubert’s rolls are good. Both of my guys liked them quite a lot. But the flavor is sweeter, and the texture is a little denser. They’re more like pistolettes with a slightly milkier flavor reminiscent of a hamburger bun.

The Rhodes bread, however, tastes and smells homemade. Even before you pop them in the oven, the risen dough smells deliciously yeasty. And that gets even better out of the oven. Truly, they are the Platonic ideal of a dinner roll in every way.

Sister Schubert’s, on the other hand, are some other kind of yeast bread that can stand in for dinner rolls. We’ll still buy Sister Schubert’s to keep handy for a spur-of-the-moment sandwich when we’re out of bread. But Rhodes’ flavor was so spot on that I was willing to overlook the convenience factor to crown them Best Roll.

They are worth the extra time management and calendar alarms it will inevitably take for me to get the timing right when prepping a holiday feast. Truly, the flavor is worth celebrating.